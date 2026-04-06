Congress just hit a four way deadlock on the CLARITY Act, the one bill that was supposed to give crypto a federal rulebook. As a result, the market sees BNB and XRP holding their levels without moving higher. Meanwhile, real capital flows into entries that do not need regulation to deliver.

That is the crypto market news shaping portfolio decisions this week. Pepeto was engineered by the same mind that created the original Pepe coin and has already raised more than $8 million. It is proving that presale conviction does not wait for Washington.

Crypto Market News Update: CLARITY Act Hits Four Way Deadlock as Senate Markup Stalls

The biggest crypto market news this week is the CLARITY Act stalling after a four way deadlock between industry backers, banking critics, regulators, and structural opponents according to Washington Today. A Senate markup is expected in late April. However, Elliptic noted that failure to advance before May could delay the bill past November midterms. This would leave crypto in enforcement patchwork. That patchwork has kept institutional money frozen.

CLARITY Act Fallout, Large Cap Holding Patterns, and the Presale That Proves the Math Already Worked

Pepeto: The Proven Pattern From Pepe’s Creator Now Backed by a Working Exchange

While the latest crypto market news keeps BNB and XRP locked in place, Pepeto is quietly becoming the strongest position for capital. That capital wants returns driven by a listing event rather than a regulatory vote. The project functions as a fully built trading network. It was created by the same person who engineered the original Pepe coin to $11 billion on 420 trillion tokens and zero products. PepetoSwap processes every trade at zero cost, so the fees that drain portfolios on other platforms never apply here. Therefore, every dollar of profit stays where it was earned.

The cross chain bridge carries tokens between networks without charging anything. This means positions arrive whole instead of reduced by transfer costs. A SolidProof audit confirmed every contract. Also, staking at 187% APY builds tokens into each wallet while stages fill. More than $8 million flowed in while fear dominated. In addition, a former Binance expert on the core team drives the confirmed listing.

The same creator built Pepe to $11 billion with the same 420 trillion supply and zero tools. So, matching that level from $0.000000186 is roughly 150x. This time, a working exchange makes that number the floor.

Analysts project 100x from listing. Additionally, the crypto market news about regulation delays only widens the gap between tokens waiting for permission and the presale with a confirmed Binance debut.

BNB Holds $606 as Burn Supports Floor

BNB trades at $606 with 1.67 million tokens burned in Q1. This removes over $1 billion from supply according to Blockchain Magazine. The crypto market news around the CLARITY Act stall directly affects BNB because Binance benefits from regulatory clarity. Yet, from an $82 billion cap the math offers limited room for returns. In contrast, presale entries are built to multiply past.

XRP Sits at $1.34 as Regulatory Narrative Resurfaces

XRP holds $1.34 as the SEC appeal deadline approaches April 15. Seven spot ETFs have pulled $1.32 billion in total inflows according to CoinDCX. XRP remains down over 40% from its January peak. From an $82 billion cap, the CLARITY Act delay keeps the ceiling lower than the presale gap Pepeto offers.

Conclusion

While crypto market news cycles through regulatory delays, BNB and XRP wait for clarity that may not arrive before November. However, Pepeto is drawing more wallets with every stage that fills ahead of schedule. The CLARITY Act deadlock proves tokens depending on Washington could be waiting months. However, the same creator who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products proved the math works. Doing it again with a verified exchange is a pattern repeating in favor of every wallet inside.

The Pepeto official website is where that proven pattern turns into a position. Entering while the confirmed Binance listing has not yet repriced the token is betting on a formula that already delivered. This is because the only difference between the wallets that collected on Pepe and the ones that watched was who moved before the world caught on.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news this week?

The CLARITY Act hit a four way deadlock in Congress, delaying the regulatory framework crypto needs while presale capital flows into projects with confirmed listings that do not depend on legislation.

Does the CLARITY Act affect Pepeto?

Pepeto already has a confirmed Binance listing and a SolidProof audit, so the regulatory delay that stalls large caps does not change the timeline for presale wallets. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.

What is the strongest crypto market news entry right now?

More than $8 million raised during extreme fear confirms that wallets entering Pepeto are positioning for listing returns, not waiting for a bill that may not pass before November.