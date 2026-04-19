The crypto market news this week is dominated by a single number: $820 million. That is how much was wiped from short positions in a single session as Bitcoin reclaimed $75,200 on geopolitical relief. This proves that the bears who bet against the recovery are running out of room. BNB reclaimed $620 and Avalanche trades near $9.15.

But while large caps celebrate a squeeze, the wallets positioning for the biggest returns of this cycle are not chasing coins back to old highs. Instead, they are entering Pepeto before its confirmed Binance listing turns presale pricing into exchange demand.

$820 Million in Shorts Liquidated as BTC Reclaims $75,200

Bitcoin hit $78,268 on April 18 after Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz. Now Btc sits at $75,200, triggering the largest single day liquidation event since early February. Over $820 million in short positions were wiped across exchanges, according to CoinDesk. The total crypto market cap jumped to $2.6 trillion, and BTC now tests resistance at the 200 day moving average near $84,000.

The Nasdaq climbed for its eleventh consecutive session as Brent crude dropped below $90, according to Fortune. The crypto market news confirms that risk appetite is returning. Nevertheless, the strongest entries for this cycle sit in presale pricing that listings reprice permanently.

Crypto Market News: Tokens Positioned for Real Returns

Pepeto: Top Crypto Market News Pick

The crypto market news shows $820 million in liquidations clearing the path for the next leg higher. In that environment, presale tokens with confirmed listings gain the most attention from traders who understand that timing matters more than chasing.

The zero fee cross chain swap engine removes trading costs entirely. This creates daily demand that compounds with every user who discovers it after listing. The PepetoAI risk scorer grades every trade before the position opens, giving wallets a protection layer most traders never had. Both tools are live, cleared by SolidProof. They were crafted under the leadership of the original Pepe creator with exchange level expertise from a developer who built at Binance.

The presale already attracted $9.2 million at a token price of $0.0000001865. When Binance opens trading to 150 million users, every presale position gets repriced by real exchange demand. The crypto market news is bullish for every coin. However, the entry that changes a portfolio is the one priced before the listing, not after.

BNB: $620 with Ecosystem Strength

BNB reclaimed $620 and the fourth largest market cap this week, showing the Binance ecosystem still draws capital during risk on moves, according to CoinGecko. The token sits roughly 19% below the $793 peak, and the path to $800 is a 24% return. BNB anchors the exchange ecosystem. Still, these are single digit multiples that confirm large cap ceilings cannot match presale entries.

Avalanche: AVAX Near Multi Year Lows

AVAX trades around $9.18, roughly 93% below the $146 peak from 2021, according to Changelly. The VanEck AVAX ETF launched in January with staking rewards, but the token remains trapped near its lowest levels since 2022. Recovery to $20 would be a solid double. Despite this, the $4 billion cap and persistent selling from trapped holders mean every rally faces heavy supply.

Conclusion

The crypto market news this week delivered the signal every bull market needs. $820 million in short liquidations as BTC reclaimed $75,200 proves the floor is strengthening, and the time to find the investment that delivers when the full bull run arrives is right now, because presale entries are where that math works best.

Every crypto millionaire tells the same story: they bought the best presale while the market was still red, and the wallets that entered Solana hours before its listing turned small positions into life changing money while everyone else watched. Pepeto is still at presale pricing through the Pepeto official website, but the speed of this $9.2 million raise means the window could close without warning, and knowing about this entry early and missing it is the kind of weight that stays.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news this week?

Bitcoin reclaimed $75,200 on April 18 after Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz, triggering $820 million in short liquidations. The total crypto market cap rose to $2.6 trillion as risk appetite returned across markets.

Are BNB and AVAX good investments right now?

BNB holds $620 with strong ecosystem demand, and AVAX trades near $9.18 with a VanEck ETF live. Both offer recovery paths, but their large caps limit the multiples that presale entries before confirmed listings can deliver.

What presale stands out in the crypto market news?

Pepeto has raised $9.2 million with working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing. Entry is available through the Pepeto official website before exchange trading begins.