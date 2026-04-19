$593 million in short positions got wiped in a single night as BTC blasted past $75,700 on the largest liquidation event of 2026. Hours later, Iran reversed the Strait of Hormuz reopening and BTC dropped back to $76,000, proving how fast the ground can shift under large caps. The best crypto to buy in 2026 rewards holders no matter which direction the next swing takes. Even as BTC pulled back on the reversal, Pepeto kept attracting wallets that see what a confirmed Binance listing delivers to a presale already past $9.2 million.

$593M in Shorts Vanish as BTC Surges Then Drops on Hormuz Reversal

The overnight move to $75,700 wiped $593 million in bearish bets, the biggest single liquidation event since January 2025, according to CoinDesk. BTC then fell to $76,000 after Iran reversed the Hormuz reopening on Saturday, as reported by Blockchain Magazine. The Fear and Greed Index sits at 27, deep in fear. For anyone looking for the best crypto to buy in 2026, the wipeout confirmed that billions in leveraged bets remain loaded and the next move could fire at any moment.

Tokens Shaping Returns While the Market Resets

Pepeto

The search for the best crypto to buy in 2026 keeps landing on BTC and ETH as the safe picks. But the returns those coins deliver from their current size are not the kind that reshape a life. Pepeto collected more than $9.2 million during a stretch where most tokens bled holders, and a confirmed Binance listing sits on the calendar.

The growing wave of presale tokens with working tools behind them has brought a new round of wallets into the Pepeto presale this month. A former Binance expert on the team built this trading hub to give every holder the safety large caps do not include. PepetoSwap runs trades without taking a cent so the profits stay with the wallet that earned them, and the risk scorer scans contracts before a buyer enters so bad tokens get caught before money goes in.

Every piece of the trading hub already works, which is why Pepeto stands apart from presales that promise without delivering. Staking at 181% APY compounds each position while the presale fills, and SolidProof audited every contract before capital entered. The person behind the first Pepe token that reached a multi billion market cap without a single product now runs a trading hub with 420 trillion tokens, making Pepeto the best crypto to buy in 2026 for wallets that want the listing to do the heavy lifting.

Because the hub creates constant demand through every swap, analysts target 100x to 300x for Pepeto when the Binance listing fires. That is why more than $9.2 million entered when fear gripped the market. The presale price of $0.0000001864 ends permanently the moment trading begins, and anyone still looking for the best crypto to buy in 2026 after the listing fires will pay whatever the early wallets set.

Ethereum

ETH trades at $2,350 per CoinGecko, still below its August 2025 peak of $4,832. Real world asset value on Ethereum passed $19 billion, but from $2,350 even a return to $5,000 gives roughly 110%. The best crypto to buy in 2026 for holders who need more than a double requires entries that carry listing distance, not recovery distance.

Bitcoin

BTC sits at $75,600 per CoinMarketCap, holding above the $73,000 floor that held through April. Standard Chartered keeps its year end target at $150,000 and ETF assets now total $56 billion. But from $75,600, reaching $150,000 gives roughly 100% over the rest of the year, and the strongest presale opportunities carry far more distance in far less time.

Conclusion

The market picture for the best crypto to buy in 2026 is set, and even though $593 million in liquidations proved the next rally can arrive overnight, the returns forming right now sit where the crowd has not looked yet. Pepeto approaches the Binance listing with a live trading hub and more than $9.2 million raised during fear.

The right entry at the right moment can reshape an entire life, and the people who bought Pepe early made returns they will never forget. The same pattern is forming around Pepeto now, and every wallet entering the Pepeto official website presale is acting on the signal before the crowd confirms it. Waiting could mean buying after the listing at a price someone else chose, and that gap is what separates the best crypto to buy in 2026 from every coin that already had its moment.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy in 2026 right now?

Pepeto leads with more than $9.2 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and analysts projecting 100x returns. BTC and ETH offer recovery upside but limited multipliers from current prices.

How do the $593M liquidations affect the best crypto to buy in 2026?

The wipeout proved leveraged money is still loaded and the next rally can arrive overnight. Projects positioned before a listing benefit most from sudden momentum.

Where can investors enter the Pepeto presale?

The Pepeto official website is where the presale runs. The entry at current pricing ends permanently once the Binance listing opens trading.