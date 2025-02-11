Confluent Teams Up with Databricks to Drive Real-Time AI Innovation

Confluent has teamed up with Databricks to drive real-time AI innovation.

Confluent, Inc., the data streaming pioneer, and Databricks, the data and AI company, on Tuesday announced a major expansion in their partnership that brings together Confluent’s complete Data Streaming Platform and Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform to empower enterprises with real-time data for AI-driven decision-making.

The new combinations between Confluent’s Tableflow and Databricks Unity Catalog will govern data across operational and analytical systems, allowing businesses to build AI applications more efficiently.

Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO, Databricks, said, “For companies to maximize returns on their AI investments, they need their data, AI, analytics and governance all in one place. As we help more organizations build data intelligence, trusted enterprise data sits at the center. We are excited that Confluent has embraced Unity Catalog and Delta Lake as its open governance and storage solutions of choice, and we look forward to working together to deliver long-term value for our customers.”

Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent, commented, “Real-time data is the fuel for AI. But too often, enterprises are held back by disconnected systems that fail to deliver the data they need, in the format they need, at the moment they need it. Together with Databricks, we’re ensuring businesses can harness the power of real-time data to build sophisticated AI-driven applications for their most critical use cases.”

What else did Confluent announce?

Confluent also announced new integrations with Databricks to ensure real-time interoperability and empower teams across the business to team up successfully. A bidirectional integration between Confluent’s Tableflow with Delta Lake and Databricks’ Unity Catalog, a unified and open governance solution for data and AI, will provide consistent, real-time data across operational and analytical systems that is discoverable, secure, and trustworthy.

What is Delta Lake?

Delta Lake is an open-format storage layer developed by Databricks. It was originally developed for streaming use cases with fast writes, and it has become the most adopted lakehouse format, proven out at a massive scale—processing over 10 exabytes of data daily.

These two companies’ customers will be able to bring any engine or AI tool, such as Apache Spark, Trino, Polars, DuckDB, etc to their data in Unity Catalog, the report stated.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven back-end operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

About Databricks

Databricks is the data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell, and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.