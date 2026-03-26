CISO Whisperer Introduces Report on the CROs and Sales Leaders Defining Cybersecurity’s Commercial Race

The Commercial Contest Behind the Cybersecurity Boom

There is a competitive race unfolding inside cybersecurity that does not always get described in technical terms. It is the race to build the strongest commercial organization. CISO Whisperer’s new TVC Analyst Official Sales Leaders Rankings is an attempt to chart that race by identifying the executives at the center of it.

Published in collaboration with Onfire, the report highlights twenty leaders associated with strong commercial momentum across the cybersecurity market. It begins from a broad industry claim: cybersecurity remains one of the most sustained growth cycles in technology. Organizations are modernizing infrastructure, adopting cloud platforms, and integrating artificial intelligence into operations, while at the same time facing growing threat pressure and tighter regulatory expectations.

This combination has made security a strategic business issue. It has also made cybersecurity vendors more important to enterprise operations and, by extension, made the people who lead vendor growth more important too.

How the Rankings Were Compiled

CISO Whisperer’s ranking methodology reflects that emphasis. It is built around sales organization growth, market positioning, and aggregated industry signals. The report says the goal is to evaluate revenue leaders whose organizations demonstrate strong commercial momentum, with a scoring model that captures both trajectory and visibility.

That makes the ranking less about static prestige and more about visible movement. It also allows emerging companies to appear alongside larger or more established names. Rather than treating commercial leadership as a background function, the ranking uses it as a central signal of market traction.

The Vendors and Executives Leading the Pack

The top of the ranking is led by Trellix, whose named executive is Chief Revenue Officer Natalie Polson. Trellix posts 50 percent sales growth and the highest total score at 100. Corelight follows in second with Kevin Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, and a total score of 88 on 42 percent sales growth. Netskope places third with Chief Revenue Officer Raphaël Bousquet at 27 percent growth and a score of 78. Okta is fourth with Steve Finch, Vice President, Sales Development, at 20 percent growth and 75 points. Imperva takes fifth with Rob Elliss, VP Worldwide Sales, Application & Data Security, at 12 percent growth and a score of 70.

That opening group is followed by AppViewX with Marc Lecuyer, SVP, Global Sales, at 63 percent sales growth and a score of 68; iboss with Joe Cosmano, SVP of Sales & Services, Americas, at 34 percent; Invicti Security with Noel Slane, Vice President of Global Sales, at 35 percent; Abnormal AI with Kevin Moore, Chief Revenue Officer, at 20 percent; and Qualys with Shawn O’Brien, EVP Sales, at 15 percent.

Then come Delinea and Jessica Krowel, Rubrik and Mike Tornincasa, Keysight and Steve Yoon, Black Duck and Tom Herrmann, and ExtraHop and Michelle Reynaud. Intel 471 with Gerard Simon lands at No. 16 and is singled out for the highest sales growth rate in the ranking at 82 percent. Proofpoint with Rich Green, Barracuda with Miles Persky, Contrast Security with Jack Ekelof, and Checkmarx with Yigal Elstein finish the Top 20.

Fast-Growth Signals Across the List

The report pairs those results with several patterns. It says go-to-market investment is accelerating and notes that many companies in the ranking have expanded sales teams meaningfully, from single-digit growth to more than 80 percent. It also argues that category leadership helps drive commercial momentum, especially in areas such as cloud security platforms, identity and access management, security service edge, application security testing, and network detection and response.

AI appears in the report as an emerging layer of influence as vendors incorporate it into threat detection, anomaly analysis, and automated response. That makes the ranking feel broader than a sales story alone. It becomes a way of tracking how commercial structure follows shifts in enterprise demand.

What This Says About the State of the Market

What makes the ranking effective is that it turns commercial structure into a readable market signal. A list of vendors alone would not say much. A list of product categories alone would not either. But when the report ties named executives to growth, positioning, and visible industry momentum, it offers a different kind of industry snapshot.

It shows where companies appear to be investing and where demand appears strong enough to justify that investment. CISO Whisperer’s report does not claim that sales leadership is the only reason vendors grow. It does suggest, though, that in cybersecurity, commercial leadership has become one of the clearest ways to see who is translating relevance into expansion.

That is a meaningful distinction in a market where many companies can tell a good story, but fewer can build the organization that proves it.