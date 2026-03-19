CISO Whisperer Highlights 11 Cybersecurity Vendors CISOs Must Check Out at RSA Conference 2026

The modern cybersecurity landscape demands more than reactive defenses. Expanding attack surfaces, AI-enabled threats, and complex identity ecosystems require CISOs to operate with intelligence at scale. Recognizing this evolution, CISO Whisperer has released its list of 11 Cybersecurity Vendors CISOs Must Check Out at RSA Conference 2026. From March 23–26 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, RSAC 2026 offers a window into how integrated platforms and AI-driven operations are transforming security practices.

Shifting the Paradigm from Visibility to Remediation

Organizations are moving past alert fatigue toward actionable outcomes. Reclaim Security embodies this shift with its AI Security Engineer, which continuously discovers misconfigurations and safely remediates exposures without disrupting business operations. This approach turns security from a reactive function into a preemptive, risk-reducing capability.

Daylight Security complements this trend by combining agentic AI with human experts, delivering cross-system threat investigations and integrating telemetry from Wiz and other enterprise tools. This outcomes-focused model streamlines alert triage and accelerates response.

CyCognito adds another layer, taking an attacker-centric perspective to external exposure management. By continuously discovering assets and validating their exploitability, the platform helps CISOs focus on real-world risk rather than hypothetical vulnerabilities.

AI and Automation in Enterprise Security

Automation is central to modern SOCs. Splunk showcases its Agentic SOC at RSAC, unifying detection, investigation, and automated response in a single workflow. By leveraging natural language prompts and governed data pipelines, it demonstrates how AI can empower security teams while maintaining compliance and control.

Sysdig brings a cloud-native lens to this automation trend. Its runtime-based security platform provides visibility across Kubernetes and cloud workloads. Sysdig Sage, its agentic AI cloud security analyst, highlights how AI-driven analysis can scale enterprise security without overwhelming human teams.

Managed detection and response is also evolving. Arctic Wolf pairs AI analytics with human security engineers, offering a concierge SOC experience for organizations that cannot maintain internal SOCs. Their RSAC research underscores the importance of continuous monitoring, revealing that 76% of intrusions exploit already-patched vulnerabilities.

Protecting Critical Infrastructure and Operational Systems

Industrial environments remain high-value targets. Dragos focuses on OT cybersecurity, protecting critical infrastructure in energy, manufacturing, and water sectors. Its 2026 OT/ICS Cybersecurity Report demonstrates how adversaries are actively mapping control loops to induce physical effects, highlighting the need for specialized OT defenses.

Halcyon tackles ransomware threats, offering prevention, detection, and recovery without reliance on backups or ransom payments. Their research highlights that while most leaders are confident in detection, nearly half of victims detected attacks too late, a gap Halcyon aims to close.

Identity and Behavioral Insights

Identity is increasingly the focal point for enterprise security. 1Password’s Extended Access Management platform secures human, AI, and machine identities, addressing credential sprawl amplified by autonomous agents. Their fireside chat at RSAC explores whether traditional identity architectures can meet this new demand.

Abnormal AI applies behavioral analysis to protect against account takeovers and sophisticated email threats. Attune 1.0, trained on more than one billion signals, detects subtle deviations in communication, offering precision at scale.

Huntress strengthens mid-market security through managed detection and response. Its SOC covers over 150,000 businesses, providing tailored protection for organizations underserved by larger vendors. At RSAC, Huntress introduces Managed ESPM and ISPM to bolster endpoint and Microsoft 365 security.

A New Architectural Lens

The companies spotlighted by CISO Whisperer represent a strategic shift in enterprise security: platforms that integrate, AI that augments decision-making, and operations focused on measurable outcomes. For CISOs attending RSAC 2026, the key takeaway is clarity, identifying technologies capable of scaling, integrating seamlessly, and transforming intelligence into action.