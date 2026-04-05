Cardano (ADA) Eyes $0.40, But Investors Prefer This New Crypto Under $1

Many older projects are trying to regain their past strength. At the same time, new protocols are arriving with fresh technology. Investors often look for the next big move before the market shifts. This trend is visible as people compare established coins with emerging ones. One project is fighting to hit a specific price goal. Another is growing quickly during its early distribution stages. The current movement suggests that a change in leadership may be coming soon.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.24 as of April 4, 2026. The project holds a market cap of approximately $8.6 billion. This keeps it among the top ten most valuable assets in the sector. Despite its large size, the price has been under heavy pressure lately. It has struggled to find a strong upward path in recent weeks. The network is currently working on several upgrades to improve its speed and safety. However, these technical steps have not yet led to a major price increase.

Traders are watching the resistance zones very closely right now. The most immediate barrier is between $0.25 and $0.26. If the price can break this level, it might try to reach $0.34. Below the current price, there is a key support floor at $0.22. If this floor breaks, the price could slide further toward $0.18. For now, the market is waiting for a clear sign of strength. Many holders are staying cautious until the network shows more active use.

What Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new protocol built for lending and borrowing. It is a non-custodial hub where users can manage their funds without a bank. The project is currently in Phase 7 of its presale. The current price for one MUTM token is $0.04. This is a 300% increase from its starting price of $0.01. The team has already raised over $21.4 million in funding. There are now more than 19,200 individual holders supporting the project.

The presale is moving toward a confirmed launch price of $0.06. This gives early participants a clear view of the next steps. The project has a fixed supply of 4 billion tokens. About 1.82 billion of these are reserved for the community during this phase. The project has grown quickly because it offers a working product. It is not just an idea on paper. Investors like that the project has clear goals and a strong community backing it.

Price Predictions and Market Contrast

The future outlook for ADA is currently quite neutral. Many experts believe it will stay in a sideways trend for some time. One bad price prediction suggests it could even drop to $0.15 by the end of 2026. This is because the network faces heavy competition from faster blockchains. Its large supply also makes it hard for the price to move up quickly. It takes a lot of new money to move an asset with a multi-billion dollar market cap. This limitation is why some investors are looking for alternatives.

In contrast, MUTM has a much more bullish outlook. Analysts predict a 500% increase once it reaches the open market. They believe the price could hit $0.20 or higher shortly after launch. This is because MUTM is a smaller project with more room to grow. It also has a “buy-and-distribute” model. A portion of all fees is used to buy tokens back from the market. This creates steady demand that older coins often lack. This economic design is a major reason why the price might outperform the rest of the market.

V1 Protocol Launch and Roadmap Plans

The V1 protocol is a major part of the project’s success. It is currently live on the testnet for anyone to try. This version includes liquidity pools for assets like ETH and USDT. When users lend their funds, they receive mtTokens. These act as interest-bearing receipts that grow in value over time. For example, a lender could see a 10% to 15% annual return on their deposit. This is a real yield based on the interest paid by borrowers.

The roadmap also includes a plan for a native stablecoin. This asset will be backed by the collateral held within the system. This allows users to unlock funds without selling their original holdings. To keep everything safe, the protocol uses a strict 75% LTV ratio. This means you must provide more value in collateral than you borrow. Automated bots monitor the system around the clock. They ensure that the protocol stays solvent during price swings. This technical depth is why the project has passed a full audit by Halborn Security.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance