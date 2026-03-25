Calculated Ambition: ChangeNOW Defies Market Uncertainty with New Dubai Headquarters.

ChangeNOW, a reputable crypto exchange platform that has spent nearly a decade championing user-controlled crypto assets, has officially opened its new regional headquarters in the heart of Dubai’s business district. This expansion marks a new chapter in the company’s history, transitioning from a global service provider to a localized, hands-on partner in the Arab world’s most ambitious tech market.

While much of the global crypto landscape has spent the last year reacting to economic volatility, ChangeNOW’s entry into Dubai is a proactive, long-term play. The company considers the UAE as a global crypto hub where advanced regulatory clarity meets a high-tier digital infrastructure.

Beyond Digital Experience

After nine years of steady, exponential growth, ChangeNOW is moving beyond “digital-only” interactions. By establishing a physical home at Convention Tower, DWTC, the team is doubling down on building face-to-face trust with regional partners, liquidity providers, and the growing community of local Web3 developers.

According to Pauline Shangett, Chief Strategy Officer at ChangeNOW:

“True leadership is forged in challenging times. While the region navigates current complexities, ChangeNOW is here to provide the partnership it deserves. We trust in the people, technology, and spirit of the UAE. Establishing this office is our commitment to cementing this region as the world’s primary hub for digital innovation.”

What ChangeNOW Brings to the Region

As the Dubai office becomes fully operational, ChangeNOW is introducing its full-stack ecosystem to the local market, offering more than just simple swaps. The expansion aims to provide:

Unmatched Speed: Being recognized as one of the fastest exchanges and also being one among the most liquidity enriched platforms, giving access to 1500+ digital assets across 110+ blockchains and 70+ fiat options.

A “User-First” Security Ethos: Unlike many custodial exchanges in the region, ChangeNOW’s non-custodial model ensures that users (and only users) ever have control over their private keys and funds.

API-first infrastructure for Business Partners: ChangeNOW offers a variety of white-label solutions, including: white-label exchange, wallet, payments and fiat-to-crypto ramps.

Fostering a Local Innovation Hub

The new Dubai headquarters is being designed to be a landing pad for collaboration. ChangeNOW is actively seeking to engage with institutional partners and local tech talent to help integrate digital asset exchange technology into the UAE’s existing financial and retail platforms.

With the office now open, ChangeNOW invites local entrepreneurs and crypto enthusiasts to connect with the team directly at Convention Tower, DWTC to discuss the future of the decentralized economy in the Middle East.

About ChangeNOW

Since 2017, ChangeNOW has served over 8 million users globally. As a non-custodial platform, ChangeNOW prioritizes speed, security, and anonymity. It enables near-instant transactions across a vast library of assets without storing customer funds. Backed by a robust infrastructure that includes the NOW Wallet and fiat-to-crypto gateways, ChangeNOW remains a key link between traditional finance and the blockchain-powered future.

Media Contact:

ChangeNOW PR Team

CHN Group LL

pr@changenow.io