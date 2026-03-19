Bybit Rolls Out 30,100+ Rewards for New Traders

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced a revamped onboarding campaign offering Up to $30,100+ in Welcome Rewards for new users. As the platform continues to grow its global presence and expand its already strong Bybit trading volume, this latest initiative aims to make getting started in crypto both rewarding and accessible.

At a time when traders are actively comparing platforms, Bybit’s updated crypto exchange rewards 2026 campaign stands out for its scale and simplicity. The exchange is not just offering bonuses it is creating a smoother entry point for anyone looking to trade with confidence.

A Welcome Bonus That Actually Delivers

The new Bybit welcome bonus program is not just about big numbers it is designed to reward real activity. Instead of a one-time perk, users can unlock rewards step by step as they explore the platform.

Here is what makes it appealing:

Up to $30,100+ in Welcome Rewards for new users

Rewards tied to deposits trading and simple platform tasks

Extra bonuses available across both spot and derivatives trading

A clean beginner friendly interface with fast execution speeds

This structure means users are not overwhelmed. They can start small, learn the platform, and gradually unlock higher rewards as they go.

Why Bybit Continues to Attract Traders

There is a reason Bybit has climbed to become the second-largest exchange globally by trading volume. It combines performance with a user-focused experience, something both new and experienced traders appreciate.

A few standout features include:

Strong liquidity helping ensure smoother trades even during volatile markets

Advanced tools for those who want more control, including derivatives and copy trading

Reliable security measures designed to protect user funds

Consistent global growth reinforcing trust in the platform

For many traders, it is this balance of powerful features without unnecessary complexity that keeps Bybit competitive.

How to Claim Your Rewards

Getting started with the Bybit welcome rewards is straightforward:

Sign up using the official link Complete identity verification, KYC to unlock full access Make your first deposit to activate bonus eligibility Start trading to earn additional rewards Complete simple tasks to increase your total rewards up to $30,100+

The process is designed to be intuitive even for users who are completely new to crypto.

Built for Every Type of Trader

While the campaign is ideal for beginners, it is equally attractive for experienced traders switching platforms. The high reward ceiling, combined with Bybit’s trading infrastructure, makes it easy to see why more users are making the move.

Instead of offering short-term incentives, Bybit is clearly focused on long-term engagement rewarding users as they grow more active on the platform.

Do Not Miss One of 2026’s Biggest Crypto Offers

With one of the most generous bonus structures currently available, Bybit is giving new users a strong reason to get started now. The opportunity to earn up to $ 30,100 in Welcome Rewards makes this campaign hard to ignore.

To join and start claiming rewards, visit

https://www.bybit.com/en/sign-up?affiliate_id=1884

For anyone looking to enter the crypto space or switch to a more rewarding platform, Bybit offers a compelling mix of performance, trust, and real incentives.

About Bybit

Bybit is a global cryptocurrency exchange and the second largest in the world by trading volume. Known for its high-performance trading engine and user-first approach, Bybit offers a wide range of products, including spot and derivatives trading.

Media Details:

Company Name: Bybit Fintech Limited

Contact Person: Ben Zhou

Contact Email: support@bybit.com

Country: UAE

City: Dubai