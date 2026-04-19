Bitcoin is showing bull market behavior for the first time this cycle. Chart patterns are targeting $90,000 as technical indicators align with a structure that preceded every major rally since 2015. If you have been waiting for the bull run to arrive, the signals are stacking up across the entire market. But while ADA and SOL hold their support levels and wait for the crowd, the token with the widest gap between entry price and exchange listing is a presale still taking wallets right now. That project is Pepeto.

Bitcoin Flashes Bull Market Signal as Chart Targets $90K

Bitcoin is showing bull market behavior as a key chart pattern targets $90,000, according to CoinTelegraph. The pattern has accurately marked every bear market bottom since 2015 and has not fired a false signal in over a decade. The total crypto market cap climbed to $2.70 trillion with Bitcoin near $76,500, according to CoinDesk.

For traders waiting for the bull run, the macro setup is the strongest it has been all year. However, the tokens that deliver the biggest returns during a bull run are the ones bought before the crowd arrives, not after resistance breaks and every chart watcher piles in.

Bull Run Picks and the Presale Worth Watching

Pepeto

The market has been grinding through a difficult stretch. However, every indicator that preceded previous bull runs is now flashing green. Pepeto is positioned at the center of this setup with three working tools and a confirmed Binance listing that compresses closer every day.

Pepeto is a presale led by the architect behind the original Pepe token, and it ships working exchange tools on day one instead of stacking promises on a roadmap. The cross chain bridge transfers holdings across networks without charging a cent. Furthermore, the zero fee swap engine handles token trades on any chain at no cost to the wallet.

Pepeto passed a full SolidProof code review, and a former Binance exchange builder sits on the technical team. This is why $9.13 million flowed into the presale from wallets that committed before the first bull signal even appeared.

The total supply sits at 420 trillion tokens. With the Binance debut drawing closer by the day, every new round of capital that enters tightens the gap between the current price and the first exchange candle. That gap vanishes permanently the moment trading opens.

Cardano: Will ADA Lead the Bull Run Recovery?

ADA is trading near $0.265 on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, up roughly 6% this week as the broader rally lifted every large cap off its lows. Analyst models place the bull scenario around $0.57. Meanwhile, the token remains more than 91% below its 2021 all time high of $3.10, according to Changelly. ADA is a credible bull run position for traders who want layer one exposure. However, even a strong cycle move from here delivers single digit multiples, and billions in market cap already sit above the current price.

Solana: Is SOL Building for a Bull Run Breakout?

SOL is trading near $86 on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, after the network processed $1.1 trillion in on chain economic activity during Q1 2026. Standard Chartered targets $250 for SOL this year. Furthermore, spot Solana ETFs crossed $1 billion in assets. SOL is one of the strongest bull run candidates in the large cap space. However, at a $48 billion market cap and 72% below its peak, the path to recovery is a long climb that presale entries at floor pricing simply do not face.

Conclusion

Bitcoin flashing bull market behavior for the first time this cycle confirms that the macro setup is real, and the chart targeting $90,000 lifts every asset sitting behind it in the rotation. The bull run benefits the wider ecosystem. However, portfolio changing gains have never come from waiting on established tokens to grind back to old highs. Instead, they come from presale entries that list on major exchanges while the rest of the market is still deciding what to buy.

The architect behind the original Pepe token delivered working tools, cleared a SolidProof review, and secured the Binance listing, and the same wallets that grabbed SOL at $0.22 before it touched $260 are already loading through the Pepeto official website because they recognize this pattern better than anyone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What signals confirm the bull run is starting?

Bitcoin’s chart pattern targeting $90,000 has marked every bear bottom since 2015, and the total market cap crossed $2.70 trillion with institutional ETF products multiplying across the space.

Is SOL or ADA a better bull run position?

Both are credible large cap holds, with SOL leading on institutional ETF inflows and ADA on community depth. Neither carries the return profile of a presale entry before a confirmed listing.

Why is Pepeto the best bull run entry right now?

Three working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing at presale pricing create a gap between entry and debut that no large cap at billions in market cap can match. The Pepeto official website is still open.