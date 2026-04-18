BTC Price Prediction Bullish as Pepeto 1000x Potential Draws Early Wallets

BTC crossed $76,500 this week for the first time since February. K33 Research flagged a rare signal that has marked every major bottom since the FTX crash in 2022. The bitcoin price prediction is turning bullish across Wall Street. For example, Changelly projects $100,000 by year end and some analysts call for $120,000 if ETF flows hold.

However, even the most bullish forecast from $76,500 delivers roughly 1.6x. Pepeto has raised more than $9 million during extreme fear. The presale stays open until the confirmed Binance listing arrives and closes this entry for good.

BTC Breaks $76,500 as K33 Research Flags Rare Bottom Signal After 46 Days of Negative Funding

BTC broke above $76,500 on April 17 for the first time since February 4. This extended a rally driven by the U.S. Iran ceasefire and rising demand for stores of value outside traditional markets, according to CoinDesk. K33 Research head Vetle Lunde noted that funding rates on Binance BTC perpetuals have stayed negative for 46 straight days. This matches the bearish setups seen before every major upside move since 2021, per Yahoo Finance. The bitcoin price prediction from here depends on whether $76,000 resistance breaks or holds.

Where the BTC Outlook and Presale Returns Are Splitting Apart

Pepeto

While Wall Street upgrades the bitcoin price prediction and institutions rotate capital into BTC ETFs, Pepeto is building the trading center that gives retail investors a direct path to returns no ETF wrapper can match. The center runs a token exchange that processes trades on six networks at zero cost. In addition, a danger scanner reviews every project before a single dollar enters. So this means the same protections that large funds demand are now available to anyone making a presale entry. Every tool is live today. Each one is audited by SolidProof and shaped by a former Binance expert on the core team.

More than $9 million has entered this presale during a fear index of 21, the kind of reading that normally empties retail positions entirely. The token sits at $0.0000001864 with staking at 182% APY running alongside the exchange and the scanner. Moreover, the same 420 trillion fixed supply that the original Pepe coin carried means no new tokens enter the market after launch. The Binance listing is confirmed. When it arrives, presale access ends permanently and every new buyer pays whatever the open market demands.

The bitcoin price prediction from $76,500 to $100,000 delivers 1.3x in the best scenario. Pepeto from its current price to even a fraction of what the original Pepe reached delivers multiples that the BTC forecast cannot touch. The early BTC holders who turned $500 into millions all made one decision, they moved while entry was cheap, and Pepeto built by the same Pepe cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing is how that kind of wealth gets built again. Analysts project 1000x from the listing, and the wallets entering now are the ones positioned to collect.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

BTC trades near $76,500 after crossing $76,500 for the first time since February, according to Coinbase. Changelly projects a 2026 range of $83,000 to $101,000. The average target is near $92,000, per Changelly. JPMorgan sees $170,000, and Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has called for $250,000 in a best case.

On the bearish side, K33 Research warns that $76,000 resistance capped this week’s rally and open interest is rising with negative funding. This could trigger a squeeze in either direction. The Fear and Greed Index sits at 21, deep in extreme fear. The bitcoin price prediction for April targets $76,000 to $83,000. However, the 2024 halving cycle history suggests the biggest moves come 12 to 18 months after the event. This places the peak window in late 2026.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price prediction is turning bullish and the $76,500 breakout confirms the cycle is gathering strength. Yet every cycle in crypto has ended the same way. The people who built wealth found the right token before the crowd confirmed it. The presale entries that turned small positions into generational returns were bought while the listing was still approaching. Early BTC holders turned few thousand dollar entries into millions. Every one says they wish they had bought more. The same setup is forming around Pepeto now. The wallets buying through the Pepeto official website are the ones positioned to collect what the listing delivers. Everyone else pays the price they set.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The bitcoin price prediction targets $92,000 to $250,000. The Pepeto official website shows a presale offering far greater multiples than BTC from $76,500.

Why did BTC break $76,500 this week?

The U.S. Iran ceasefire and rising ETF inflows pushed BTC past key resistance for the first time since February.

Is Pepeto a good investment before listing?

More than $9 million raised during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing means presale holders gain returns the bitcoin price prediction from $76,500 cannot match.