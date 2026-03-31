“Chewie didn’t do anything wrong,” says Veron Ramirez from holding cell. The hamster was unavailable for comment.

By Staff Reporter | TechBullion | March 31, 2026 — 11:43 AM EST

AUSTIN, TX – In what local law enforcement is calling “the most unhinged thing we’ve responded to since the NFT guy,” 27-year-old independent researcher and self-described “quantum degenerate” Veron Ramirez was SWATTed, detained, and taken in for questioning on Tuesday evening after neighbours filed more than forty complaints about a mysterious, sustained drain on the city’s electrical grid traced back to a single-family home on Prickly Pear Drive.

Also taken into custody: Chewie, a 14-month-old dwarf hamster, who was reportedly found running on a wheel inside one of the server racks “for thermal management purposes,” according to Ramirez.

The Austin Police Department, the FBI’s Cyber Division, and — in a detail that has since broken the internet — one very confused animal control officer were all on scene by 9 PM local time.

“He Was Drawing More Power Than a Small Hospital”

The saga began three weeks ago when Austin Energy flagged a residential address for pulling an average of 340 kilowatts per hour — enough to power roughly 300 homes — around the clock. Neighbours had already been posting in the Nextdoor group about flickering lights, one woman’s smart fridge rebooting itself every six hours, and a low-frequency hum that “sounds like the Earth is angry,” according to one post that has since accumulated 84,000 likes on X.

When a utility crew arrived to investigate, they were met by Ramirez at the door in a NASA hoodie, who told them he was “almost done” and asked if they could “come back Thursday.”

They did not come back Thursday. They called the FBI.

The Google Paper That Started It All

Friends of Ramirez say the obsession began before Google Research published its landmark whitepaper on March 31, 2026.

In the paper, Google’s Quantum AI team revealed that future quantum computers could break the 256-bit elliptic curve cryptography (ECDSA) protecting virtually every major blockchain — including Bitcoin and Ethereum — using fewer than 500,000 physical qubits and executing Shor’s algorithm in minutes. The paper called for an urgent transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and warned that the window to act was closing fast.

For most people, this was alarming news absorbed over a morning coffee.

For Veron Ramirez, it was a starting pistol.

“He texted our group chat at 2 AM,” recalled his friend Marcus Tello, a software developer in Denver. “The message was just the Google link and then, like, forty skull emojis. We assumed he was being dramatic. He was not being dramatic.”

Ramirez, according to his own statements to investigators, had been racing to independently verify Google’s resource estimates and — more ambitiously — to prototype a post-quantum cryptographic shielding layer he could propose to open-source blockchain communities before bad actors got there first. His stated goal was essentially to be a one-man white-hat quantum defence team for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

His method was to run six second-hand quantum annealing processors, three high-end classical GPU clusters, and what investigators described in their report as “an improvised cooling apparatus involving two chest freezers, industrial fans, and a hamster named Chewie” — all simultaneously, in a converted two-car garage.

The SWAT Situation

The call that triggered the SWAT response came from a neighbour who reported seeing “a man in a Faraday cage arguing with what appeared to be a server rack” through Ramirez’s garage window at approximately 7:30 PM. The caller described flashing blue lights, loud clicking, and Ramirez “gesturing frantically at a whiteboard covered in equations.”

“I thought he was building a weapon,” the neighbour told local news station KXAN. “Or at minimum, some kind of doomsday device. I didn’t know it was about Bitcoin.”

Seventeen officers responded.

They found no weapons. They found Ramirez in a camping chair surrounded by blinking machines, wearing noise-cancelling headphones, apparently unaware anyone was outside. He had been awake for approximately 51 hours.

He was detained without incident, though officers noted in their report that he asked, upon being handcuffed, whether someone could “please check on the cooling cycle” before they left.

Chewie: An Innocent Party

The hamster’s involvement has become the undisputed emotional centrepiece of the story.

Chewie, a grey and white Roborovski dwarf hamster, was discovered inside a modified enclosure mounted to the side of one cooling unit. Ramirez had, by his own explanation to investigators, built a small wheel-to-thermostat feedback system — Chewie running would trigger additional fan cooling when temperatures exceeded a certain threshold.

“Chewie is a valued member of the team,” Ramirez reportedly told police. “He’s been here every night. He understands the mission.”

Animal control officer Dana Pryce confirmed that Chewie was transported separately in an official vehicle and held at the Austin Animal Centre overnight for observation.

“I Was Trying to Help”

Ramirez, speaking briefly to reporters outside the Austin Police Department on Tuesday morning after being released without charge, was characteristically unbothered.

“Look – Google told us the clock is ticking. Elliptic curve cryptography is not going to survive a cryptographically relevant quantum computer. Billions of dollars in wallets could be drained. They published the paper. Someone had to take it seriously.”

When asked whether running an illegal high-draw power operation from a residential address was the correct response to a Google research blog post, he paused.

“Retrospectively, I should have applied for a permit,” he said.

The Broader Stakes

While the story has taken on a life of its own online — #FreeChewie is seen across X for six hours despite Chewie never actually being charged with anything.

Google’s whitepaper, published this morning, represents one of the most significant public disclosures about the quantum threat to cryptocurrency in years. The research outlines a ~20x reduction in the physical qubit count previously thought necessary to break ECDSA-256, and specifically calls on blockchain networks to begin migrating to post-quantum cryptographic standards immediately, noting that the transition will take years and must start now.

Bitcoin developer forums erupted within hours.

What Happens Now

Ramirez faces potential civil penalties from Austin Energy for the unauthorized grid draw and could face criminal charges. He has already been contacted by two crypto venture funds and one person who signed their email only as “a friend of the ecosystem.”

He told reporters he plans to continue his research — “legally this time, with a proper facility” — and that he intends to publish his independent verification of Google’s qubit estimates to GitHub within the week.

As for Chewie: he is still under arrest and his whereabouts are unknown.

TAGS: #QuantumComputing #PostQuantum #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Chewie #FreeCheewie #SWAT #Quantum Crypto #GoogleQuantumAI #PQC #ECDSA #Blockchain #MemeSzn. read more