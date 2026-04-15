BNB News: Binance Wallet Launches Perps as Pepeto, SOL and ETH Compete

The BNB news making the biggest waves this week is that Binance Wallet rolled out perpetual futures trading on April 14, letting holders trade leveraged positions directly from their keyless wallet on BNB Smart Chain for the first time. While SOL and ETH hold steady, the BNB news signals that the exchange powering the largest crypto ecosystem keeps expanding its reach.

Pepeto has collected over $9 million during this period with a former Binance expert running the build and a confirmed Binance listing approaching that puts it at the center of this expansion.

BNB News Breaks as Binance Wallet Adds Perpetual Futures Trading

Binance Wallet launched perpetual futures on April 14, powered by derivatives venue Aster, covering crypto pairs, stocks, ETFs, and commodities directly from the keyless wallet (CryptoNews). Meanwhile, 15 newly created wallets withdrew $30.78 million worth of BNB from the exchange in three days, signaling positioning shifts (CryptoNews). The BNB news tells a clear story: capital is moving off exchange and into positions, and the tokens closest to Binance ecosystem growth stand to benefit the most.

SOL ETH and Presale Tokens Riding the Binance Expansion Wave

Pepeto

The BNB news about Binance Wallet expanding into perp futures matters because it proves the exchange keeps building while most tokens sit idle. Pepeto has drawn over $9 million from holders who identified an exchange directed by a former Binance expert with deep knowledge of how listings create value.

Pepeto gives holders a risk scorer that checks every contract before money enters, flagging hidden traps that manual research would miss, so each position starts with verified protection. The cross-chain bridge shifts tokens between networks at zero cost, which means capital on ETH, BNB Chain, or any other blockchain can come together in seconds without fees eating into the balance.

SolidProof verified every contract on the platform, and because the Binance listing date is already set, this presale runs on a timer that ticks closer each day. The presale runs at $0.000000186, and past $9 million entering while fear gripped the market proves the holders inside are acting on conviction. Staking at 183% APY removes tokens from circulation while the listing approaches, and the same 420 trillion count that powered Pepe past $11 billion with nothing built behind it gives analysts a floor the exchange tools should push well beyond.

Large caps target 2x over months while this presale targets 100x from one listing event, and the pace of capital flowing in during fear is the clearest confirmation that the wallets entering now get what large cap holders waiting for 2x will never get.

SOL

SOL trades near $84,28 after a 3.5% pullback, with total value locked hitting record highs in SOL terms despite the broader weakness (CoinGecko). From $83, a push to $200 gives around 140%, a recovery play that depends on the full market cooperating. Capital is rotating toward entries closest to exchange infrastructure, and a presale with a confirmed Binance listing carries a return distance SOL cannot match from current prices.

ETH

ETH sits near $2,338 after gaining 7% on the week, with the ETH to BTC ratio bouncing from 2026 lows (CoinDesk). From $2,338 to $4,000 gives roughly 80%, solid for a large cap but limited for anyone chasing the returns that change a portfolio. The Binance ecosystem keeps growing, and the presale connected to that ecosystem through a former Binance expert offers a different scale of outcome.

Conclusion

The presale filling faster each stage proves the conviction is real, and the BNB news about Binance expanding into perp futures confirms the ecosystem where Pepeto will list keeps adding products that bring more capital in. Large caps target 2x over months while the presale targets 100x from one listing, and the pace of capital flowing in during fear is the clearest signal available right now. The Pepeto official website is where this window remains open, and entering the presale now means joining what the capital already confirmed, because waiting until the BNB news covers the listing means paying for the returns instead of collecting them.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the latest BNB news for April 2026?

Binance Wallet launched perpetual futures trading on April 14, and 15 wallets withdrew $30.78 million in BNB, signaling major positioning shifts.

How does the BNB news connect to the Pepeto presale?

Pepeto carries a confirmed Binance listing with zero fee trading and a risk scorer, run by a former Binance expert, with presale details at the Pepeto official website.

Can BNB news drive returns for presale tokens?

Binance ecosystem expansion brings capital that benefits tokens listing on the exchange, and a presale near zero with a confirmed listing offers return math that large caps cannot match.