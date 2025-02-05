BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner Breaks Records With 100K Users Onboard; More on AIOZ & MANTRA Price Predictions

While many cryptocurrencies face market tests, only a select few stand out as victors. AIOZ Network is dealing with fluctuating prices, MANTRA (OM) sees some success though reliant on big deals, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is setting records with its strong presence.

With $192 million gathered, 18.3 billion coins distributed, and the popular TG Tap Miner engaging over 100,000 users, BDAG is more than competing—it’s leading the pack. Its success stems from genuine adoption, decentralized mining, and soaring demand, with its presale price skyrocketing by 2,380% since launch.

AIOZ Network Price Faces Challenges as BlockDAG Excels

As of January 29, 2025, AIOZ Network is trading at $0.77, showing minimal change with a 0.014% increase within a day. The price has moved between $0.805 and $0.726 in the past 24 hours, reflecting the broader market downturn. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has fallen by 9.37% from a high of $0.85.

Despite a remarkable annual increase of 445.8% from $0.13, AIOZ Network faces challenges as it competes with more dynamic market players. Although its fundamentals are solid, AIOZ Network’s performance pales in comparison to BlockDAG’s significant impact.

MANTRA (OM) Crypto Advances Amidst Challenges

MANTRA (OM) has recently surged by 27.83%, now priced at $4.59, thanks to a significant $1 billion partnership with DAMAC aimed at real-world asset tokenization. MANTRA (OM) is aiming to connect blockchain technology with traditional finance, positioning it as a key player in the digital asset evolution.

Market analysts believe MANTRA (OM) could hit between $8 and $12 by 2025 if it maintains its growth. Despite this positive outlook, MANTRA (OM) remains overshadowed by BlockDAG, which is drawing significant attention with its TG Tap Miner and record-breaking presale achievements.

BlockDAG’s Exciting TG Tap Miner and Presale Boom

BlockDAG is quickly gaining momentum, with its Telegram-based TG Tap Miner attracting over 100,000 users. This platform makes crypto mining fun and interactive, allowing users to earn BDAG coins by collecting Tap Points. Daily rewards can top 7,000 Tap Points through regular play and referrals, exchangeable for BDAG coins at the mainnet launch. This makes participating in crypto both accessible and rewarding.

BlockDAG’s presale has been exceptional, raising more than $192 million as of February, with over 18.3 billion BDAG coins sold. The price has reached $0.0248, marking an impressive 2,380% increase from its starting price.

BlockDAG differentiates itself by combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology with a Proof-of-Work consensus model, enhancing scalability, security, and decentralization. This foundation supports its vast growth, with early backers eyeing a potential 20,000x return, making BlockDAG a transformative force in the crypto sector.

This rapid ascent signals strong market trust, positioning BlockDAG as a prominent Layer 1 option. In contrast to the AIOZ Network’s price instability and MANTRA (OM) crypto’s dependency on large partnerships, BlockDAG’s broad appeal and community support distinguish it significantly.

Wrapping Up!

While AIOZ Network battles with price instability and MANTRA (OM) relies on large-scale backing, BlockDAG stands in a category of its own. Its presale triumph, accumulating over $192 million with a 2,380% price rise, reflects robust market trust. Unlike projects dependent on speculation or external collaborations, BDAG thrives on real engagement. The TG Tap Miner, engaging over 100,000 users, simplifies mining, while its Layer 1 design ensures scalability and effectiveness.

With community-led momentum and widespread appeal, BlockDAG is set to surpass its competitors. As presale prices increase and exchange listings are anticipated, the potential for significant gains becomes more apparent. For those seeking the next major crypto success, BDAG offers an unparalleled opportunity. Early recognizers of its trajectory might achieve massive returns as it becomes a dominant player by 2025.