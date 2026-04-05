Bitcoin Whales Accumulate This New Altcoin Alongside BTC in 2026, Analysts Say

As institutional and large-scale investors continue to build positions in Bitcoin (BTC), a new trend is emerging in 2026. Instead of focusing solely on Bitcoin, whales are increasingly diversifying into new crypto projects that offer higher growth potential.

This shift is drawing attention to cheap crypto and top crypto under $1, where early-stage positioning can deliver stronger returns. Among the projects being highlighted, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction as a new crypto coin attracting accumulation alongside BTC.

Why Whales Are Expanding Beyond Bitcoin

Bitcoin remains the foundation of most large portfolios due to its stability and market dominance. However, whales often look for additional opportunities to maximize returns, especially during periods of market expansion.

This is where low-cost crypto becomes relevant. Smaller-cap assets require less capital to move and can deliver higher percentage gains compared to established cryptocurrencies. As a result, many whales allocate a portion of their holdings into top new crypto projects that are still early in their lifecycle.

In 2026, analysts are noting that this strategy is becoming more common. Instead of chasing hype, large investors are identifying projects with growing adoption, structured development, and clear use cases.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Whale Accumulation Trends

Mutuum Finance is increasingly being mentioned in discussions around whale activity. Currently priced at $0.04 in presale phase 7, the token has already grown 300% from its initial $0.01 price since Q1 2025.

The project has raised over $21 million, attracted more than 19,000 holders, and sold over 850 million tokens. These figures suggest steady accumulation rather than short-term speculation, aligning with the type of metrics whales often monitor before entering positions.

As the presale progresses toward higher price phases, the remaining allocation becomes more limited. This creates a scenario where larger investors may position early to secure exposure before broader market visibility increases.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Its Expanding DeFi Ecosystem

Beyond accumulation trends, Mutuum Finance is gaining attention for its development progress. Unlike many cheap crypto coins, the project is already moving toward functionality through its V1 launch on the Sepolia testnet.

Users can interact with a decentralized lending and borrowing system, testing features such as mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidity pools involving ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK. The inclusion of APY and loan-to-value mechanics provides a working model of how the platform will operate.

This early implementation is significant because it shows that the project is building a real ecosystem rather than relying solely on fundraising. For whales, this type of development reduces uncertainty and supports longer-term investment strategies.

Looking ahead, the roadmap includes plans for a native stablecoin, Layer 2 integration, and a buy-and-distribute mechanism. These features are designed to expand the ecosystem and strengthen token dynamics, aligning with what many consider the best long-term crypto investment approach.

What This Means for the 2026 Market

The combination of Bitcoin accumulation and altcoin diversification highlights a broader shift in market behavior. Whales are no longer focusing exclusively on established assets—they are actively exploring new crypto opportunities that can grow alongside BTC.

Mutuum Finance represents one example of this trend. As a new crypto under $1 with strong presale metrics and ongoing development, it fits the profile of projects that often attract early large-scale investment.

For retail investors, this pattern can serve as a signal. While not a guarantee, whale accumulation often reflects confidence in a project’s long-term potential, particularly when combined with real adoption and development progress.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance