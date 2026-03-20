The February PPI came in scorching at 0.7% against expectations of 0.3%, pushing oil past $97 per barrel and sending the bitcoin price tumbling to $70,000 in a matter of hours. According to CoinDesk, over $158 million in leveraged longs were wiped out during the crash. The inflation shock reminded traders how quickly macro events can erase weeks of gains, and capital began rotating out of volatile large caps into opportunities shielded from market swings.

Millions of traders watching the bitcoin price bleed are now entering presales through a window that gets smaller by the hour, and every single investor who waits too long risks missing the ground floor entry that could define their entire financial future.

Pepeto: The Bitcoin Price Alternative Built by the Cofounder Who Already Created a $7 Billion Token

Pepeto already built exactly what these rotating traders desperately need. PepetoSwap gives the $45 billion meme coin sector its first dedicated trading venue so holders stop losing value on platforms that were never designed for them. Pepeto Bridge connects fragmented liquidity across chains so capital flows where the opportunities are. Pepeto Exchange creates a purpose built marketplace where the meme coin economy can finally operate at the scale it deserves. All three are announced and approaching readiness under the PEPE cofounder who turned a single meme into $7 billion.

The SolidProof audit seals the contract security. Over 4 billion tokens burned ensure supply pressure that only intensifies over time. The 196% staking APY rewards those who commit capital early. At $0.000000186 with $8.1 million raised, the bitcoin price selloff is pushing traders directly into the strongest presale on the market.

Ethereum Holds $2,180 as Inflation Fear Weighs on Risk Assets

Ethereum trades at $2,180 after the PPI shock dragged all risk assets lower. According to Bloomberg, whale accumulation continues with large wallets adding ETH during the dip, but the $260 billion market cap means a rally to $4,000 delivers roughly 80% gains. Solid for institutional portfolios, but the bitcoin price crowd hunting for returns that create millionaires from modest capital will not find them inside a $260 billion token.

XRP Sits at $1.44 as Regulatory Tailwinds Build

XRP trades at $1.44 with the SEC regulatory pivot providing long term clarity. Spot ETF applications continue advancing, and analysts target $2.50 to $3.50. A credible recovery play with strong fundamentals, but the $80 billion market cap makes explosive returns structurally out of reach. Every bitcoin price correction creates a window where presale entries at $0.000000186 capture more upside in a single listing event than XRP can deliver in an entire year.

The Bitcoin Price Keeps Falling but This Window Will Not Last

The real alpha is finding projects before they pump. That is the exact phase Pepeto is in right now. The bitcoin price may eventually recover, but the presale at $0.000000186 will not survive the transition to exchange trading. The PEPE cofounder has already done this before. Three products are approaching launch. $8.1 million proves the conviction runs deep. Every hour that passes shrinks the distance between this entry and its expiration. The presale is entering its final stretch and the clock does not stop for anyone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What caused the bitcoin price to crash to $71,400?

The February PPI came in at 0.7% versus 0.3% expected, pushing oil past $97 and triggering over $158 million in liquidations. The Fed holding rates at 3.50% to 3.75% added to selling pressure across all risk assets.

Why are traders leaving bitcoin price volatility for Pepeto?

Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers presale protection from market swings while targeting 269x to 537x returns. The PEPE cofounder, three products, and $8.1 million raised make it the top alternative during bitcoin price corrections.

Is Pepeto a safer investment than bitcoin during the current selloff?

Presale entries are shielded from short term volatility. Pepeto’s SolidProof audit, 196% staking APY, and confirmed exchange listings provide a structured path to returns that bitcoin price recoveries from $70,000 cannot match at scale.

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Sources: CoinDesk | Bloomberg