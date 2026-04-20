Bitcoin News: Pepeto Targets 100x as Morgan Stanley ETF Boosts BTC

Bitcoin price news is heating up as Morgan Stanley becomes the latest Wall Street giant to launch its own spot Bitcoin ETF, while billions in fresh capital pour into digital assets. While institutions pile into Bitcoin at $75,000 per coin, a meme coin presale called Pepeto has raised over $9.2 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and this article breaks down why that combination matters more than most traders realize.

Morgan Stanley Enters the Bitcoin ETF Market With the Lowest Fee in the Country

Morgan Stanley launched its spot Bitcoin ETF under the ticker MSBT this month with a management fee of just 0.14%, the lowest in the United States, according to Finance Magnates. MSBT pulled in $30.6 million on day one, ranking in the top 1% of all ETF debuts over the past year according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin is trading near $75,000, still more than 40% below its all time high of $126,198 from October 2025, and Q1 2026 delivered $12.4 billion in Bitcoin ETF inflows alone. For retail wallets staring at a $1.33 trillion market cap, the days of easy multiples from Bitcoin are over, and that ceiling is where presale entries become the smarter play.

Bitcoin Price News and the Top Presale Coins Worth Watching

Pepeto: The 100x Presale With a Confirmed Binance Listing

While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate as the two largest crypto assets, Pepeto is becoming one of the most talked about presales of 2026 because the math on returns still works at this entry. The project has raised $9.2 million and the raise is picking up speed every week.

Pepeto is built around a complete exchange suite that protects every trader from entry to exit, with a zero fee swap engine that lets users trade across chains without paying trading fees, and a PepetoAI risk scorer that grades every position before capital is committed. Unlike BTC at $75,000 per coin where doubling requires another trillion in market cap, Pepeto sits at a fraction of a cent where even a modest listing price delivers returns that large caps cannot match.

The project carries a SolidProof audit, a former Binance expert on the development team, and the architect behind the original Pepe token is building this with the same community model that turned the first meme coin into a billion dollar market. For traders willing to move while the presale is still open, Pepeto offers the kind of 100x setup that established tokens can no longer deliver, and once the Binance listing goes live the entry at this level is gone forever.

Dogecoin Holds Near $0.09 as Whale Activity Drops

Dogecoin is trading around $0.094, struggling to hold $0.09 support after a broad pullback. DOGE sits roughly 87% below its $0.74 all time high from 2021, and whale activity has dropped to multi month lows. A GitHub proposal to cut annual token issuance by 90% could shift the picture, but without community consensus DOGE needs massive retail energy just to reclaim $0.15, returns that are a fraction of what a presale entry can produce before listing day.

Solana Trades at $85 With FTX Unlock Pressure Ahead

Solana is holding near $85 with a market cap of roughly $49 billion. The network launched its spot ETF in October 2025, but the FTX estate still holds tens of millions of SOL tokens released in scheduled unlocks, creating selling pressure that has triggered sharp corrections. SOL needs a full bull market and a resolution of that overhang to push above $200, and even that move is a 2.3x return, nothing close to what presale pricing can deliver.

Conclusion

Morgan Stanley bringing the lowest fee Bitcoin ETF to market is bitcoin price news that proves institutional conviction is stronger than ever. But a coin with a $1.33 trillion market cap needs hundreds of billions more just to double, and that kind of return takes years to arrive.

Pepeto is priced at $0.0000001865 with a confirmed Binance listing closing in, which means the moment trading opens the presale window shuts and every wallet that waited pays whatever the market sets. The entry is still open at a price that will never come back, and the traders who watch this window close will carry that regret into the next cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest bitcoin price news for April 2026?

Bitcoin is trading near $75,000 after Morgan Stanley launched its spot BTC ETF at 0.14%, the lowest fee in the US, while Q1 2026 saw $12.4 billion in Bitcoin ETF inflows globally.

Can Bitcoin still deliver high returns at current prices?

Bitcoin needs massive capital inflows to deliver even a 2x return from its $1.33 trillion market cap, which is why traders chasing bigger gains are looking at presale tokens like Pepeto that sit at a fraction of a cent with a confirmed Binance listing ahead.

Is Pepeto a good presale to buy right now?

Pepeto has raised $9.2 million, carries a SolidProof audit, has a former Binance expert on the team, and holds a confirmed Binance listing, making it the presale that rewards early wallets and punishes those who wait.