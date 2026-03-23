Ten thousand medical professionals logging into a single platform every day. More than 3,500 radiology orders processed before sundown. A deployment that stretched across 400 American clinics, completed in half the time any competitor could offer. These are not optimistic projections. They are the delivered results of one of the most consequential healthcare IT overhauls in recent memory. At the center of this success story is Valiantsin Kuzmenka, Chief Commercial Officer at Andersen, an international software development company.

American enterprise software has a long tradition of brilliant contracts and broken promises. Anyone can close a deal. Very few people actually deliver on what they sold. Kuzmenka has built his reputation on being the exception.

A Handshake That Matters at Scale

In 2022, ProScan Imaging, a Cincinnati-based leader in radiology, hit a wall familiar to every fast-growing healthcare organization. Their internal software — the digital engine powering a national diagnostic network — could no longer carry the weight of the enterprise. The company needed to completely rebuild the platform to grow with the business, scaling to tens of thousands of users and thousands of daily medical orders. Furthermore, ProScan needed it deployed across hundreds of clinics without disrupting a single patient diagnosis.

When Michael O’Brien, President and Chief Operating Officer of ProScan Imaging, went searching for a technology partner, he was not shopping for software. He was looking for a reliable partner with proven expertise. ProScan turned to Andersen, a company with a track record in HIPAA-compliant deployments at enterprise scale. In radiology, a system failure does not mean a delayed spreadsheet. It means a delayed diagnosis. This reality set the tone for every conversation that followed.

Valiantsin Kuzmenka stepped into the negotiations as Andersen’s commercial lead, bringing an approach that prioritized structural solutions over sales rhetoric. The technical centerpiece of his position was a high-stakes data migration: moving ProScan’s entire medical record history from a legacy, non-relational document database into a modern relational architecture. Kuzmenka argued that such a migration was feasible under strict time constraints. More importantly, he argued it could be done without stopping a single clinic from operating.

As O’Brien later confirmed, ProScan faced a business challenge in 2022 that required a substantial upgrade to their in-house software platform. Recognizing the complexity of the undertaking, they partnered with Andersen for their expertise in technology-driven healthcare solutions. Kuzmenka’s structured approach ultimately secured the partnership — a collaboration that strengthened Andersen’s reputation and marked the beginning of a high-impact transformation project.

Twice as Fast, Zero Corners Cut

The most striking fact of the ProScan project is its delivery speed. While similar software overhauls in the healthcare sector regularly drag on for multiple years, Andersen completed the work in half the time of their closest competitors. This acceleration was not the product of “crunch culture” or rushed testing. It happened because of how Kuzmenka, as the project’s commercial lead, structured the project governance from day one.

He coordinated a team of 26 professionals and embedded himself in the project’s technical life in a way that is genuinely uncommon for a C-suite commercial officer. He attended engineering workshops. He tracked implementation decisions. He maintained direct, ongoing communication with the client’s executive suite and Andersen’s internal heavyweights, including founder Alexander Khomich and CTO and Senior Vice President Oleksandr Orlov.

“I participated in all significant stages of the project,” Kuzmenka reflects. “That allowed me to stay current with every nuance of development and implementation. You cannot achieve that level of speed without being inside the engine room.”

That internal positioning is what kept the project from accumulating the delays that derail most initiatives of this scale. He was the commercial leader who understood the engineering well enough to participate in it and the client-facing executive who could translate technical risk into business language.

A Platform Built for Future Pressure

What separates Kuzmenka from traditional commercial executives is his diagnostic precision. Before his team wrote a single line of code, he spent considerable time in conversation with ProScan’s leadership, mapping the full arc of where the company intended to go. He asked the questions that vendors typically skip: Where does the network need to be in five years? What does growth look like beyond the current 400 clinics? What would a system failure cost, clinically and commercially?

This talent for active listening allowed Kuzmenka to absorb the client’s pain points, translate them into precise engineering goals, and guide a team to deliver on them. The system Andersen built was not designed merely for what ProScan needed in 2022. It was architected for what ProScan intended to become.

The platform currently supports approximately 10,000 active users and processes more than 3,500 orders per day, with a design capacity of 21,000 users and over 10,000 daily orders. This foresight gives ProScan significant headroom for continued growth without requiring another infrastructure overhaul.

To guarantee the system never fails quietly at that scale, the Andersen team established real-time monitoring across more than 40 distinct services and hundreds of system metrics — all consolidated within a centralized monitoring dashboard. If a transfer agent at any one of the 400 clinics lags, the platform flags the anomaly before it can affect patient care. That operational transparency was a deliberate design choice, not an afterthought.

The Rare Executive Who Can Do Both

American healthcare organizations have become sophisticated and skeptical buyers of technology. They have been burned often enough by vendors who excel at winning engagements and vanish during delivery. What they are looking for is a single point of accountability: an executive who diagnoses the business problem and then personally ensures the technical execution lives up to the solution.

That is the profile Valiantsin Kuzmenka represents. In a standard IT outsourcing arrangement, the client carries the risk. Kuzmenka reversed the model. He positioned Andersen to take full control of the budget, the scope, and the ultimate success of the project.

Andersen’s founder, Alexander Khomich, summarized the contribution: “His active involvement throughout the project’s lifecycle, from negotiations to execution, was critical in achieving this success. The project has generated an impressive revenue and has established a solid client base for our company.”

That last point deserves attention. The partnership itself was significant. The demonstration that a non-American technology company could deliver a HIPAA-compliant, national-scale healthcare platform at record speed carried even greater meaning — it opened the door to an entirely new market. American healthcare enterprises are not easy customers to win, and they are even harder to impress. Kuzmenka’s execution at ProScan accomplished both.

What the Market Values

In enterprise software, the contract is where the relationship begins, not where it ends. Most vendors have not internalized this. They staff their best people for the sale and rotate them out the moment the agreement is signed. The result is a delivery team that inherits commitments it did not make, to a client it does not know, on a timeline it did not negotiate.

Kuzmenka’s answer to this problem was simple: stay present. From the first negotiation through the final deployment, he personally closed the gap between what was promised and what was built, preventing the handoff problem that kills so many large-scale IT engagements.

Major healthcare networks cannot afford vendors who learn on the job. They require partners who guarantee execution. Kuzmenka and his team migrated sensitive patient data without disrupting active clinical operations. They deployed real-time monitoring across more than 400 American clinics. They delivered the platform in half the industry-standard time. Taken together, these are not incremental wins. These are the standards the American market seeks and rarely finds in a single partner.

Valiantsin Kuzmenka has become, in the most practical sense, that partner.