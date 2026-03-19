Best Crypto to Track Under $1 as Pepecoin (PEPE) Drops 50% Over 90 Days

As Pepecoin (PEPE) faces a 50% decline over the past 90 days, investors are reassessing their positions and looking for alternative low-cost cryptocurrencies under $1. The recent downturn has highlighted the volatility of meme-based tokens, prompting a shift toward projects with stronger utility and development focus.

One project gaining attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol priced around $0.04 that centers on decentralized lending and liquidity solutions. With its structured presale, growing adoption, and upcoming V1 protocol launch, MUTM is being tracked by analysts as a potential altcoin to watch amid changing crypto market conditions.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepecoin (PEPE) remains a significant name in the current market, but its recent performance has raised questions among technical analysts. As of March 18, 2026, the price of PEPE is trading near $0.00000346. While the token saw a brief intraday rally earlier in the week, the broader trend has been sharply negative. Over the last 90 days, PEPE has experienced a 50% drop from its previous local highs. The total market cap for the frog-themed token currently sits at approximately $1.46 billion, placing it outside the top tier of projects as liquidity shifts toward more functional protocols.

Technical data shows that PEPE is facing a major resistance zone between $0.00000380 and $0.00000405. Rallies have repeatedly stalled at these levels as traders look for more definitive signals of a long-term trend reversal. More immediately, psychological resistance at the $0.000005 level has proven difficult to break.

On the support side, the token is finding a floor near $0.00000330, but a failure to hold this mark could lead to further declines toward the $0.00000280 range. Because meme tokens often require massive social engagement to sustain their price, many participants are now tracking alternative projects that offer lower entry costs and a clearer path to functional growth.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

While meme-based assets struggle with volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a professional hub for non-custodial borrowing and lending on the Ethereum network. The protocol is designed to provide a more efficient way to manage liquidity without the need for traditional intermediaries. It utilizes a dual-market system to provide maximum flexibility. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market allows for instant transactions through automated pools, while the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace facilitates direct agreements between individual users.

The project is currently in its community funding phase and has successfully secured over $20.8 million in capital. This growth is backed by a global community that has now surpassed 19,200 individual holders. The native MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in its seventh distribution stage. Exactly 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens from a total supply of 4 billion are reserved for these early phases. Over 850 million tokens have already been sold, showing that the available supply is tightening as the protocol moves toward its confirmed official launch price of $0.06.

V1 Protocol Performance and Adoption Metrics

The primary technical catalyst for Mutuum Finance this quarter has been the reveal of its V1 protocol performance. The lending engine is currently operating on the Sepolia testnet, where it has handled over $270 million in simulated volume. This data proves that the internal logic for managing interest rates and automated liquidations is robust. The V1 launch features include the mtToken system, where users receive yield-bearing receipts for their deposits. For example, a user supplying USDT receives mtUSDT, which grows in value as the pool collects interest from borrowers.

On the borrowing side, the protocol uses debtTokens to track outstanding balances and accrued interest. To keep the system safe, Mutuum Finance utilizes a strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. This requires all positions to be over-collateralized, typically allowing users to borrow up to 75% of their provided collateral value. To simplify this process for a wider audience, the team introduced One-Click Safe-Mode. This feature allows users to select a risk profile—Safe, Balanced, or Aggressive—and the protocol automatically sets the best LTV ratio to prevent accidental liquidations during market swings.

Comparative Growth Outlook for 2026

When comparing the recovery path of PEPE to the expansion of MUTM, analysts highlight the difference in market saturation. For PEPE to double in value, it needs a massive influx of retail liquidity into the meme sector, which has been cooling throughout early 2026. Its price is heavily dependent on sentiment and the broader performance of established leaders. In contrast, MUTM is starting from a much lower valuation and is building a revenue-generating engine. Some forecasts suggest that as the protocol captures a share of the multibillion-dollar lending market, the token could see much higher multiples than the aging meme giants.

The roadmap for the remainder of 2026 includes the launch of an over-collateralized stablecoin and expansion to Layer-2 networks to provide lower fees. These additions are designed to increase the total volume handled by the protocol, which in turn increases the fees available for the buy-and-distribute system.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com