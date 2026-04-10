The White House just sided with crypto in the biggest policy fight of the year, and that changes what counts as the best crypto to invest in. When regulators clear the path instead of blocking it, the traders already holding early positions collect what latecomers spend months chasing. Pepeto is that early position, with a working exchange, a confirmed Binance listing, and a presale price that vanishes the moment the token goes live.

White House Report Backs Stablecoin Yield and Clears the Path for Crypto Growth

White House economists released a report on April 8 stating that banning stablecoin yield would only increase bank lending by 0.02%, undercutting the banking lobby’s core argument according to CoinDesk and Bloomberg. That finding clears a major roadblock for the Clarity Act and signals Washington is building rules to grow crypto, not shrink it.

Best Crypto to Invest In: Pepeto, Ethereum, and Solana Compared

Pepeto

Large caps are grinding sideways while the policy ground shifts underneath them, and that is exactly when smart money looks earlier where the returns are bigger. That is why Pepeto deserves serious attention as the best crypto to invest in right now.

The presale already crossed $8.8M while the broader market consolidated, which tells you holders are buying conviction in a working product, not chasing hype. A zero fee cross chain swap engine removes trading costs entirely across every chain, and the PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates each position before capital is committed so the trader sees danger before it becomes a loss. The cofounder behind the original Pepe token built this with a former Binance expert on the dev team, backed by a completed SolidProof security audit.

If you are scanning the best crypto to invest in for the next leg of this cycle, entering while Pepeto still prices below a fraction of a cent is the kind of positioning that one listing event can turn into the return large cap holders spend months chasing for 2x. Visit Pepeto now, because the Binance listing shuts the presale permanently and the open market decides the price from that moment forward.

Ethereum

Ethereum trades around $2,244, down roughly 55% from its all time high near $4,878 with a $263 billion market cap. The Ethereum Foundation recently staked 69,500 ETH worth $143 million, pivoting from selling to earning yield according to CoinMarketCap.

The Glamsterdam upgrade expected in June 2026 could serve as the next catalyst, but ETH still needs to reclaim $2,500 before any real trend reversal can take hold. At this market cap, even a strong recovery targets 2x over months, not the multiples that earlier stage entries can deliver from a single listing.

Solana

Solana is trading near $84.80, sitting 71% below its $293 all time high with a $48 billion market cap. Spot Solana ETFs have crossed $1 billion in total assets, and the network’s transactions per second climbed back above 3,000 in Q1 2026 according to CoinGecko.

Resistance sits at $97 with the 50 day moving average near $100. SOL needs to break both levels to confirm any breakout. Institutions are adding exposure, but the $48 billion cap means even a full recovery to all time highs delivers roughly 3.5x, a fraction of what presale to listing math can produce.

The Bottom Line

The White House just told the banking lobby that stablecoin yield is here to stay, and that regulatory clarity accelerates every token with real infrastructure behind it. Ethereum and Solana offer stability as the best crypto to invest in for steady returns, but their combined $311 billion in market cap limits every dollar to single digit multiples over the cycle. Early buyers are already filling positions through the Pepeto official website because they see the math, the listing return from one event collects what large cap holders spend an entire cycle chasing for 2x. The presale closes the moment the Binance listing opens, and the distance between presale pricing and day one open market pricing is the entire return that separates the wallets who entered from the wallets who watched.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to invest in today?

Pepeto leads the best crypto to invest in for 2026 with a confirmed Binance listing, a working zero fee exchange, and a presale above $8.8M that closes permanently when the token goes live.

Which trending tokens this week show the most potential?

Pepeto is the standout, driven by early stage pricing, a SolidProof audit, and real exchange tools already functioning before the listing even opens.

What is the best crypto to invest in for 100x returns?

Pepeto’s presale pricing, confirmed Binance listing, and working exchange ecosystem offer the kind of asymmetry that large caps at $48 billion or $263 billion cannot match. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.