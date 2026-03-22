Best Crypto to Buy Under $1? Why Investors Favor This New Audited Altcoin Over PEPE

As the crypto market seeks the next breakout token, many investors are eyeing options under $1 with strong fundamentals and community support. While Pepecoin (PEPE) has captured attention as a meme‑inspired alt gaining viral traction, a newly audited token like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing interest for its structured development and utility‑focused roadmap.

In a landscape where speculative coins and utility tokens vie for capital, traders are comparing PEPE’s volatility and social media hype with MUTM’s audit credentials and DeFi potential—prompting fresh debates about the best crypto to buy under $1 this cycle.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepecoin (PEPE) remains a primary anchor of the meme sector, though its price action has recently entered a high-stakes consolidation phase. The asset is currently trading at approximately $0.00000845, maintaining a massive market capitalization of roughly $3.5 billion. While it has shown incredible strength as a community-driven token, the “Meme King” is currently battling a dense thicket of technical resistance. Analysts have identified the $0.000010 to $0.000012 range as the critical supply wall to beat. This zone represents a heavy cluster of sell orders that have capped rallies throughout the first quarter of the year.

The current technical setup suggests PEPE is navigating a cooling-off period. Immediate support sits near $0.0000075, and a failure to hold this level could result in a pullback toward the $0.0000060 zone. Because of its massive circulating supply and existing high valuation, many analysts are providing a very conservative outlook for the next twelve months. Some forecasts suggest a flat performance or even a slight decline if the market shifts its focus toward projects with more technical depth. This potential for low growth is leading many participants to seek out younger protocols that have more room to expand.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently constructing a professional hub for non-custodial capital management. The project is currently in its community rollout phase and has seen rapid growth. It has successfully secured over $20.8 million in funding from a global base of more than 19,200 individual holders. The native MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7 of its distribution. The total supply is fixed at 4 billion units, with exactly 1.82 billion tokens (45.5%) specifically set aside for these early stages.

The project is building a high-tech environment for borrowing and lending. The core of this system is an engine that allows users to supply assets to shared liquidity pools or negotiate custom terms. It aims to solve the efficiency problems of traditional finance by using automated smart contracts. This allows for instant liquidity without the need for manual approval. The project has already reached a major milestone with the activation of its V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version has already handled nearly $300 million in simulated volume, proving that the lending engine is hardened and ready for heavy usage.

Three Reasons Why MUTM Could Outperform PEPE

The first major reason for the shift is the difference in growth potential. PEPE has a huge market capitalization of $3.5 billion, which limits its upside significantly. For PEPE to see another ten-fold increase, its value would need to reach levels that rival the largest networks in the world. It simply cannot replicate its early surges because it has already become a mature asset. MUTM, by contrast, is at its early stage of growth with a much lower starting valuation. Even a moderate amount of interest can lead to significant price movements because it is starting from a much smaller base.

The second reason is the focus on utility versus hype. PEPE is a meme coin, which is a hype-driven token that lacks any internal function. Its value depends entirely on social media trends and community sentiment. MUTM, by contrast, is built around utility. The protocol uses mtTokens, which act as interest-bearing receipts for those who provide liquidity. These tokens grow in value automatically as the system collects fees from borrowers. Furthermore, the project uses a buy-and-distribute model. A portion of all protocol fees is used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market and distribute them back to those who support the network. This creates a cycle where usage supports the value of the network.

The third reason is timing. Many early PEPE investors who captured the initial meme surges are now switching to MUTM. They see the strong presale momentum and the fact that Mutuum Finance has already announced the V1 launch. These experienced participants understand that the market is rotating toward infrastructure. They prefer to hold a token that is backed by a working lending engine and a verified security audit. This shift in capital is a clear signal that the next phase of the cycle will favor projects that provide actual financial tools.

Phase 7 Acceleration and Security Standards

The project is currently seeing a surge in activity as Phase 7 moves toward completion. This stage is selling out quickly as participants hurry to secure their positions at the current price of $0.04. With a confirmed official launch price of $0.06, the window to join at the current level is shrinking every day. To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour board. This leaderboard rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus in tokens every day. This constant activity ensures that the project remains visible to a global audience.

Security remains the primary pillar of the Mutuum Finance strategy. The protocol has completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security, a firm famous for testing high-volume financial systems. The project also holds a high safety score from CertiK, which monitors the smart contracts for any vulnerabilities. These layered security measures are essential for building trust among large-scale participants. Joining the project is designed to be very easy. The secure portal supports various cryptocurrencies and direct MUTM payment options through cards. This ease of entry allows more people to participate without needing to navigate complex external systems.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance