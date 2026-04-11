AI tokens gained 30% in March while the rest of crypto bled, and that rotation tells you exactly where the smart money is moving. The best crypto to buy now is not the coin that already ran but the one that combines AI driven utility with a confirmed listing and presale pricing still available. Pepeto raised above $8.8M, its exchange tools are live, and the confirmed Binance listing means the play is immediate for anyone who enters before the ticker opens.

AI Tokens Gain 30% in March While Broader Crypto Market Bleeds

The artificial intelligence sector was the only crypto category producing positive returns in March, with the AI token market cap jumping from $14.13 billion to $19 billion in a single month, according to CoinPedia. Tokens like Bittensor gained 67% and Render added 21% while Bitcoin and Ethereum both declined, as CoinGecko data confirmed. For anyone searching for the smartest entry right now, the rotation into AI utility tokens signals that the market rewards projects with real tools over empty hype, and the presale entries positioned inside that rotation capture the first wave of returns.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepeto, AVAX, and IPO Genie Compared

Pepeto Solves the Problem That Makes AI Tokens the Hottest Sector

In the race to find the strongest presale entry this cycle, Pepeto stands out because it solves the immediate problem every trader faces, market safety and execution speed, and creates the kind of relevance that drives demand from the first day of trading. The presale raised above $8.8M, and the real value lies in tools that are already working.

The PepetoAI risk scorer and cross chain bridge give every wallet the intelligence and execution that institutional desks keep behind closed doors. The risk scorer watches positions in real time, flags danger before charts reveal it, and the bridge moves assets across chains without friction. Holders staking tokens at 185% APY are not selling, they are compounding because they see the scarcity that staked supply creates ahead of the listing.

At $0.000000186, the entry sits at presale pricing with a full exchange behind it, which is how every early fortune in crypto started. The cofounder who conceived original Pepe to billions created every tool to keep traders coming back. SolidProof completed a full review of the 420 trillion supply, and a Binance veteran on the team is why the listing date is locked. Visit Pepeto to see the live dashboard and understand why this presale matters before the listing rewrites the price.

IPO Genie Offers Safe Returns but Not Wealth Creation

IPO Genie sells access to private market deals through an AI screening tool at $0.00013 per token. The listing target of $0.0016 implies roughly 11x, which is solid for a conservative play but far from the multiples that define cycle winners. No confirmed major exchange listing narrows the exit path for early buyers.

AVAX Holds Real Value but Returns Need Patience

Avalanche trades near $9.39 with strong DeFi infrastructure and growing subnet adoption, but the token sits 96% below its $146 all time high, according to CoinGecko. Even a recovery to $50 delivers roughly 3.5x from here, returns that reward long term conviction but require significant time and capital to produce life changing outcomes.

Conclusion

AI tokens gaining 30% while everything else dropped proves the market is rotating into utility, and the best crypto to buy now is the project positioned at the center of that rotation with a confirmed listing and live tools. AVAX offers real infrastructure but needs years to recover its old highs. Above $8.8M raised through the Pepeto official website shows early wallets acted while the crowd was still looking for answers.

The reader searched for something specific and the answer led here, because the wallets that entered Pepeto before anyone had reason to look are now sitting at presale pricing with a working exchange behind it, and that is exactly how every early fortune in crypto history started, one decision made before the crowd arrived to pay more for what the presale gave away. The listing turns that decision into the return.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What makes Pepeto the best crypto to buy now over other presales?

Pepeto has live exchange tools, above $8.8M raised, and a confirmed Binance listing, while competitors like IPO Genie offer modest returns with no major exchange path confirmed.

What is the difference between AI tokens and large cap investments right now?

AI tokens gained 30% in March while large caps declined. Projects like Pepeto combine AI tools with presale pricing, offering faster adoption and higher return potential. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.

Why is Pepeto considered a top presale pick for this cycle?

The combination of a Pepe cofounder track record, live exchange tools, SolidProof audit, and confirmed Binance listing at presale pricing creates the setup that historically produces the biggest returns in crypto.