The crypto industry is pushing forward despite months of choppy price action, and smart traders are asking which is the best crypto to buy now before the bull run takes off. The White House released a report backing stablecoin yield for consumers, BTC holds above $70,000, and DOGE is pressing resistance at $0.10 as whales stack positions.

While large caps offer stability, the real opportunity sits in Pepeto, which has raised above $8.8 Million and is approaching a confirmed Binance listing.

White House Report Says Stablecoin Yield Ban Would Barely Help Banks

The White House Council of Economic Advisers published a study on April 8 finding that banning stablecoin yield would increase bank lending by just 0.02%, according to Bloomberg. The report challenges the banking lobby’s claims that stablecoin rewards would drain deposits and supports keeping competitive returns for consumers, as reported by CoinDesk. Regulatory backing from the highest level of government tells the market that crypto is permanent, and projects launching into this environment carry more credibility than anything before.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Regulation Clears the Path for BTC, DOGE, and Pepeto

Why Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before the Listing Changes Everything

Despite months of volatile conditions, conviction around Pepeto keeps growing because the tools behind the project work for daily trading, not just promises on a whitepaper. A project offering real protection on every trade alongside massive return potential from a presale to listing event is exactly what the best crypto to buy now looks like.

What drives the demand above all other presales? The utility works on day one. Pepeto gives traders a zero fee cross chain swap engine that cuts costs to zero, which means the money other exchanges take from every trade stays in the trader’s wallet. The mind who conceived the original Pepe token and turned it into a global phenomenon built Pepeto with the same vision but added real exchange tools.

The PepetoAI risk scorer reads every trade from entry to exit and gives a real time risk grade that turns uncertainty into a clear signal. The full 420 trillion supply carries a completed SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert on the team is building the path to a confirmed Binance listing. The $8.8 Million already raised proves wallets are acting on that confidence before the listing window closes.

BTC Holds $72K but Remains Stuck Below Resistance

Bitcoin trades near $72,900 but has been range bound between $62,000 and $75,000 since February, according to CoinDesk. The $75,000 level has capped every rally, and BTC sits 43% below its all time high of $126,198 from October 2025. Even a breakout above $75,000 delivers less than 5% from current levels, and reclaiming old highs requires a 75% move that could take months.

DOGE Presses $0.10 Resistance as Whales Accumulate

Dogecoin trades near $0.093 after whales accumulated over 500 million DOGE since late March, but the token sits 87% below its all time high of $0.7376, according to CoinMarketCap. The $0.10 resistance has rejected every attempt since February, and X Money launched in April without DOGE integration, removing the biggest catalyst holders counted on.

Conclusion

The White House backing stablecoin yield tells the market that crypto regulation favors builders, and projects launching into this environment carry an advantage that did not exist a year ago. BTC has been stuck below $75,000 for two months chasing a breakout worth single digit gains, and DOGE lost its biggest catalyst when X Money launched without it.

Over $8.8 Million on the Pepeto official website proves traders are positioning for the listing because the SolidProof audit, the Binance path, and the builder who made Pepe global all converge on one presale window. Large caps target 2x over months of patience, but the presale targets the listing return from one event, and the reader’s entry at $0.000000186 collects from that single listing what BTC holders spend an entire cycle chasing. The listing replaces the presale price permanently, and everyone who waited pays the cost.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why is Pepeto considered the best crypto to buy now?

Pepeto has raised above $8.8 Million with a zero fee swap engine, a cross chain bridge, and an AI risk scorer already built. The confirmed Binance listing and SolidProof audit make it the strongest presale entry available.

What did the White House stablecoin report say?

The report found that banning stablecoin yield would boost bank lending by just 0.02%, backing the crypto industry’s position. Visit the Pepeto official website for updates on how this benefits new launches.

What are the key levels for BTC and DOGE right now?

BTC faces resistance at $75,000 and support at $62,000 after months of range bound trading. DOGE is pressing $0.10 resistance with support near $0.085 after losing its X Money catalyst.