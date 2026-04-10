Coinbase becoming the first crypto exchange to win a financial services license from Australia’s regulator proves the industry is earning trust worldwide, and that legitimacy creates the environment where new projects thrive. While the bitcoin price prediction debate focuses on whether BTC breaks $75,000 and LINK builds a base with institutional pilots expanding, the real demand is flowing into Pepeto, which has raised above $8.8 Million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing.

Coinbase Becomes First Crypto Exchange to Win Australian Financial Services License

Coinbase secured an Australian Financial Services License with retail derivatives authorization from ASIC on April 7, becoming the first crypto exchange to receive this approval directly, according to Bloomberg. The license lets Coinbase offer crypto and equity perpetuals with futures and options to follow, as reported by The Block. This arrives days after Australia passed its Digital Assets Framework Bill requiring all exchanges to hold a license, confirming global regulation is moving toward legitimacy.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Debate Heats Up as LINK and Pepeto Compete for Attention

Three Reasons Pepeto Demand Keeps Growing Before the Listing

Pepeto was already a standout presale with above $8.8 Million raised, but with demand for new launches at its highest point in the cycle, the Binance listing is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year.

The first reason is utility. Pepeto gives traders a zero fee cross chain swap engine and a PepetoAI risk scorer that reads every position from entry to exit, providing protection that keeps wallets safe in a market full of scams. The builder who took the original Pepe token to a global phenomenon created Pepeto with real exchange tools the original never had.

The second reason is conviction. Above $8.8 Million raised in a choppy market tells a story, because that capital does not flow into a presale unless buyers plan to hold through listing. A SolidProof audit on the full 420 trillion supply and a former Binance expert on the team give those wallets every reason to stay.

The third reason is timing. The Binance listing approaches as the bitcoin price prediction for the months ahead points to a broader recovery. Projects that launch into a rising market with real tools capture the wave, and Pepeto enters with all three. The presale price is the last affordable entry before the listing replaces it forever.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Faces $75K Ceiling

Bitcoin trades near $72,900 but has tested and failed at $75,000 resistance repeatedly since February, according to CoinDesk. The bitcoin price prediction from most analysts points to continued range trading between $62,000 and $75,000, with BTC sitting 43% below its $126,198 peak from October 2025. Even a move to $80,000 delivers only 13% from here.

LINK Builds Base as Institutional Pilots Expand

Chainlink trades near $9.09 but remains 84% below its all time high of $52.70, according to CoinMarketCap. The Bitwise LINK ETF launched on NYSE Arca and CCIP processes $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume, yet $10 resistance caps every rally. Even a breakout to $15 delivers 71% over weeks of waiting.

Conclusion

Coinbase winning Australia’s first crypto exchange license proves regulation is building floors under the market, and projects launching now carry an advantage tokens from two years ago never had. BTC is stuck chasing a $75,000 breakout worth single digit returns, and LINK sits 84% below old highs waiting for pilots to move the price.

Over $8.8 Million on the Pepeto official website proves traders are choosing the presale because the audit, the Binance path, and the team converge on one window. The cofounder built original Pepe to an $11 billion cap with zero products and 420 trillion supply, matching that price is 150x, and this time a working zero fee exchange sits behind it. The reader’s entry at $0.000000186 becomes 150x if the cofounder matches what they proved with less, and the listing is where the presale price disappears.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Coinbase Australia license mean for crypto?

Coinbase is the first exchange to receive a financial services license from ASIC, proving global regulation supports crypto. This benefits projects like Pepeto launching into a legitimate environment.

What is the bitcoin price prediction for the rest of 2026?

BTC faces $75,000 resistance with support at $62,000. Most analysts expect range trading until a catalyst breaks the ceiling. Visit the Pepeto official website to see how presale entries offer larger returns than large cap range trading.

Why is Pepeto presale demand growing in this market?

Three reasons: real exchange tools that protect every trade, over $8.8 Million raised showing deep conviction, and timing before a confirmed Binance listing with a former Binance expert on the team.