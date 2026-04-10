Crypto markets are heating up as geopolitical tensions ease and Bitcoin leads a recovery that has traders scanning for the best entries before the next leg of the bull run. The ceasefire between the US and Iran sent Bitcoin above $72,900 and triggered buying across altcoins, with SOL and ETH posting weekly gains that signal fresh capital flowing back. This environment is where the best crypto to buy now emerges, and Pepeto has raised above $8.8 Million while a confirmed Binance listing draws closer.

Bitcoin Jumps Past $72K as US Iran Ceasefire Triggers $600M in Liquidations

Bitcoin jumped to $72,700 after President Trump announced a two week ceasefire with Iran, collapsing oil prices by more than 10% and lifting risk assets, according to CoinDesk. The rally triggered $600 million in crypto liquidations with over $400 million from short sellers, as reported by Bloomberg. That short squeeze confirms the market was positioned for downside, and the reversal sends a clear signal that the bull run has room to run.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Solana Price Rallies and ETH Enters Recovery Mode

Why Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before the Listing Window Closes

Making real gains in a volatile market without the right tools is nearly impossible, and a project that gives traders both protection and growth potential becomes the obvious entry. This is why Pepeto has drawn above $8.8 Million into its presale while other projects struggle to gain traction.

Pepeto has outpaced every active presale in capital raised, and the demand makes sense when the project comes with a zero fee cross chain swap engine that saves traders money on every transaction. The creator who took the original Pepe token from zero to global recognition built Pepeto with the same vision but added real exchange tools the original never had.

If a trader wants to move assets between blockchains, the cross chain bridge handles it without hidden costs. The PepetoAI risk scorer reads every position from entry to close and signals whether the trade carries more risk than reward. The supply of 420 trillion tokens carries a completed SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert sits on the team building the path to listing.

Early access to the solana price recovery is available to everyone, but early access to Pepeto at presale pricing ends once the listing replaces it with open market competition. That window shrinks by the day.

Solana Price Holds Above $84.81 as Weekly Gains Signal Recovery

The solana price holds above $84.81 after gaining 6.4% over the past week, but the token remains 72% below its all time high of $294.85 from January 2025, according to CoinGecko. The $270 million Drift exploit forced the Foundation to launch a security overhaul, and even a rally to $100 would represent only a 22% gain from current levels.

ETH Bounces 8% as Foundation Stakes 70,000 ETH to Signal Confidence

Ethereum climbed to $2,244 after the Foundation completed staking 70,000 ETH worth roughly $143 million, but the token sits 56% below its all time high of $4,953 from August 2025, according to Fortune. Analysts see $2,300 as next resistance, and while the staking move shows long term confidence, the percentage gains from these levels pale next to what a presale entry delivers before listing.

Conclusion

The US Iran ceasefire sent Bitcoin past $72,900 and proved that one headline can move billions in a single day, which means the next wave of capital is already choosing where to land. SOL and ETH are bouncing from beaten levels, but the solana price needs to triple for old highs while ETH needs to more than double.

Over $8.8 Million in wallets on the Pepeto official website have chosen Pepeto because the Binance listing, SolidProof audit, and the team that built the original Pepe token make this the clearest entry of the cycle. The entry available today does not exist next week, because every day brings the listing price closer to replacing the presale price, and every day the reader waits is one less day of wealth that early wallets collect at $0.000000186. The listing erases this window, and the returns it offered go with it.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in this 2026 bull run?

SOL and ETH are strong large caps, but Pepeto stands out with presale pricing ahead of a Binance listing, a zero fee swap engine, and the team behind the original Pepe token.

Can the solana price reach new highs this cycle?

SOL has strong fundamentals but sits 72% below its all time high. Pepeto offers a presale to listing path that delivers larger percentage returns from a lower starting price.

Can Pepeto bonuses still be accessed after the presale ends?

No, presale pricing ends once Pepeto lists on Binance. Visit the Pepeto official website for the latest on the listing timeline.