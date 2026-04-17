Best Crypto to Buy Now as Pepeto 100x Setup Builds, ETH ETFs Rise

The best cryptos to buy now shifted this week after spot Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs took in a combined $597 million in fresh inflows over two sessions, with BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck, and Grayscale all pulling in record capital as institutions rotate back into crypto, according to crypto.news on April 16. Wall Street is signaling to trillions in client money that digital assets are the trade of 2026, and the sentiment shift is already showing up in the order flow.

Pepeto’s exchange is the kind of launch that resets the whole market discussion, the most advanced meme trading system shipped in this cycle with over $9,042,000 raised and a Binance listing drawing close, with analyst targets placing entry here at a 100x setup.

Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs Pull in $597 Million as Institutional Demand Returns

A fresh surge of capital hit spot Ethereum ETFs on April 15 marking the strongest single session since the products went live, per crypto.news. Retirement plans, endowment funds and asset managers moved in together, lifting issuer demand at BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck and Grayscale simultaneously.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that Bitcoin ETF accumulation over the trailing month crossed 30,000 BTC, while BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is now reported above 773,000 BTC held under management.

Leveraged short positions worth $152 million were wiped out as BTC defended the $72,000 floor, per CoinDesk. Against that backdrop, the best cryptos to buy now belong to presale lineups already positioned ahead of the ETF capital moving into crypto markets this week.

BNB and Pepeto Among the Best Cryptos to Buy Now With Real Infrastructure Shipped

Pepeto

The best cryptos to buy now have one thing in common: working tools live before the hype lands. Pepeto built a full exchange with trading features that change how money flows through meme markets, and that platform is running right now while most tokens still sell ideas.

PepetoSwap executes every trade at zero cost so the full amount stays in your wallet, the direct cross-network router moves tokens across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana without skimming a cent, and the contract safety tool checks every smart contract before your money goes through, all verified by a SolidProof audit. The scanner flags risky permissions inside contracts before your balance gets anywhere near the trap.

That is why the presale pulled capital faster than anything else this cycle. Through 8 rounds, Pepeto raised more than $9,042,000 while fear gripped the market, and entry still holds at $0.000000186 with room for serious upside. Analysts put the Binance listing target at a 100x move, and 182% APY staking compounds every position while the listing window narrows. The creator of the original Pepe coin that reached $11 billion on a 420 trillion supply built this exchange with a former Binance listings specialist on the team.

Binance Coin (BNB) Price at $629 as 35th Quarterly Burn Removes $1 Billion From Supply

Binance Coin (BNB) trades at $629 per CoinMarketCap, up nearly 2% on the day after briefly clearing that mark, a level BNB had not touched in three weeks. BNB holds an $84 billion market cap, and the BNB Foundation just destroyed 1.56 million tokens worth roughly $1.02 billion in its 35th quarterly burn on April 15, per TradingKey. Total BNB supply now sits at 136 million, a 26% gap from the 100 million burn target.

Resistance sits at $650 with support near $580. A push toward $700 gives a 12% return over months, solid for an exchange anchor, but the best cryptos to buy now offer 100x potential from a single listing day at presale pricing, and the wallets entering Pepeto are already positioning for the Binance listing that pays off in one move.

Conclusion

Ethereum ETFs just pulled $597 million in two days, and the best cryptos to buy now have working exchange tools already live. Wallets that bought BNB at $0.15 watched a $1,000 ticket grow to roughly $9 million. They were not special or sharper than the rest. They committed while the rest of the market hesitated, and that is always how it plays out. Under 1% of crypto holders ever catch wealth-changing returns, and Pepeto still opens that door today.

Entering Pepeto now while the presale remains open is the call that counts. The Binance listing is drawing close and entry at this pricing vanishes the minute it opens. A 2026 portfolio carrying Pepeto ahead of that listing is the sharpest setup in crypto right now, the same kind that built every early crypto millionaire before.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What makes Pepeto one of the best cryptos to buy now as Ethereum ETFs pull in $597 million?

Pepeto runs a verified exchange with zero-fee trades, cross-chain transfers, and SolidProof-audited contracts while the presale holds at $0.000000186 with a Binance listing drawing close.

Is Binance Coin (BNB) still a strong buy at $629 after the 35th quarterly burn?

BNB sits at $629 with $1.02 billion in tokens burned from supply, but a move to $700 delivers only 12% over months. Pepeto’s Binance listing carries analyst calls of 100x from current presale pricing.