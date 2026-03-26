Crypto adoption keeps creeping into everyday life as shoppers in Switzerland can now pay with ADA at 137 supermarkets, Visa launched AI agent payments through its CLI tool, and Stripe backed Tempo went live for AI powered stablecoin transactions. The best crypto to buy now captures this adoption wave from presale pricing before the listing changes everything. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, stands out as the presale where exchange tools and the listing catalyst meet at the lowest entry while real world crypto adoption expands across every sector.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as ADA Enters Swiss Supermarkets and Visa Launches AI Agent Payments

Cardano entered 137 Swiss supermarkets through the Open Crypto Pay system, according to CoinDCX. Visa launched its CLI tool giving AI agents the ability to make payments, according to CoinDesk. Goldman Sachs reports 71% of institutions increasing exposure. The best crypto to buy now captures this adoption wave from the earliest entry. When crypto expands into everyday payments and AI tools, it brings a new wave of investors, and the presale positioned to catch that wave delivers returns mature caps cannot.

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Where Exchange Tools and a Listing Catalyst Create the Returns

Pepeto

The institutional wave confirms the recovery is forming, but the wallets that built wealth never did it holding a large cap through its recovery. They found the right project early. Pepeto is that project. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while the institutional wave builds, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano trades at $0.25 after entering 137 Swiss supermarkets with payment fees two thirds cheaper than card networks. ADA has SEC commodity status and strong developer activity. But ADA sits 90% below its $2.50 peak and even $1 is 4x over months. Pepeto offers presale to listing math ADA’s timeline cannot match.

Solana (SOL)

Solana holds at $86 with commodity status and $1.45 billion in cumulative ETF inflows since launch, according to Phemex. SOL has strong institutional demand. But from $86 a recovery to $250 is less than 3x. Pepeto offers what SOL’s $40 billion cap blocks.

Best Crypto To Buy Now: The Window Is Open and the Listing Is Approaching

ADA is entering supermarkets and Visa is launching AI payments. The best crypto to buy now captures this adoption wave from presale pricing. Pepeto has the cofounder who proved $7 billion, the SolidProof audit, and the Binance listing approaching. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. SHIB delivered 25,000% on community alone, and Pepeto carries stronger community energy with exchange infrastructure. The listing will close this window and the people who move during the adoption wave will have the positions the rest of the market wishes they had found.

The entries on Pepeto official website right now are the ones this cycle’s success stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the best crypto to buy now in March 2026?

Pepeto leads with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching while ADA enters supermarkets and Visa launches AI payments.

How does Pepeto compare to ADA and SOL?

ADA offers 4x to $1 over months and SOL roughly 3x. The Pepeto official website offers presale to listing math both caps cannot match.

Why is Pepeto considered the best crypto to buy now?

It combines early stage access, exchange infrastructure, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion with a Binance listing approaching.