Bitcoin miners have dumped more than 15,000 BTC since October as tighter margins force companies to rethink their treasury strategies. Cango liquidated 4,451 BTC and Bitdeer sold its entire treasury. When miners sell, capital rotates into new opportunities, and the best crypto presale catches that rotation.

The SEC cleared 126 ETF filings and Goldman Sachs reports 71% of institutions increasing exposure. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, is the best crypto presale because it passes every check that separates real opportunity from empty hype.

Best Crypto Presale as Bitcoin Miners Sell 15,000 BTC and Capital Rotates Into New Entries

Public Bitcoin mining companies sold more than 15,000 BTC since October, according to Crypto.com. Cango liquidated 4,451 BTC and Bitdeer sold its entire treasury. The SEC commodity ruling cleared 126 ETF filings, according to Phemex. The strongest presale lists into this environment with real tools and a team that proved it. When miners sell and capital rotates, the presale with exchange infrastructure catches demand from the institutional products and retail channels that opened in 2026.

Best Crypto Presale: Where Exchange Tools and a Listing Catalyst Create the Returns

Pepeto

The institutional wave confirms the recovery is forming, but the wallets that built wealth never did it holding a large cap through its recovery. They found the right project early. Pepeto is that project. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while the institutional wave builds, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools.

The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $68,900 with Strategy committing $42 billion despite miners dumping 15,000 BTC, according to Crypto.com. BTC anchors every portfolio. But from $68,900 the most bullish target is roughly 3x over years. The strongest presale delivers returns BTC’s $1.3 trillion cap blocks.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum holds at $2,038 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF at $212 million, according to Crypto.com. ETH could reach $2,500 if support at $2,100 holds. But ETH peaked at $4,800 and recovery is roughly 2x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math ETH’s $233 billion cap cannot match.

Best Crypto Presale: The Window Is Open and the Listing Is Approaching

Miners are selling and capital is rotating. The best crypto presale catches that rotation with audit, team, utility, and listing catalyst. Pepeto passes all four. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure.

The people who wait for the listing will buy from these wallets at a price that turns this entry into a memory. SHIB delivered 25,000% on community alone with zero products, and Pepeto carries stronger community energy with exchange infrastructure into a market where miners are selling and institutions are buying at the same time.

The best crypto presale window does not reopen once the Binance listing closes it permanently, and the wallets entering during this rotation are building the positions the rest of the market wishes they had found.

The entries on Pepeto official website right now are the ones this cycle’s success stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the best crypto presale in 2026?

Pepeto leads with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching while miners dump 15,000 BTC and capital rotates.

How do I evaluate the best crypto presale?

Check the audit, team, supply, and utility. The Pepeto official website shows all four verified before the presale opened.

Is Pepeto better than BTC or ETH for returns?

BTC offers 3x and ETH roughly 2x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math the cofounder proved when Pepe reached $11 billion with nothing.