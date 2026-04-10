The FBI just reported that Americans lost a record $11.4 billion to crypto fraud in 2025, a 22% jump that tells every buyer the same thing: the best crypto to buy in April 2026 is the one backed by audited contracts, working tools, and a team that already delivered.

Scams thrive when capital enters without protection, and the projects offering that protection absorb the biggest share of the next wave. Built by the Pepe cofounder with SolidProof audited contracts and more than $8.8 million committed, Pepeto is the presale where meme energy and real utility meet for the first time this cycle.

Best Crypto to Buy in April 2026 as FBI Reports Record $11.4 Billion in Fraud Losses

The FBI confirmed that Americans lost $11.4 billion to crypto fraud in 2025, a 22% increase with over 181,000 complaints averaging $62,604 per victim. The numbers highlight why audited presales with working security tools are gaining attention over anonymous launches. Separately, BTC reclaimed $72,000 following the ceasefire bounce while the total crypto market added roughly $100 billion in a single session. The best crypto to buy in April 2026 question now filters for trust as much as return, and the entries that pass both tests are the ones capital is flowing into right now.

Fraud Proof Infrastructure and the Presale Built for This Moment

Pepeto

When fraud losses hit $11.4 billion in a single year, the gap between projects that protect capital and projects that take it has never been clearer. That gap is what makes the search for the best crypto to buy in April 2026 a test of infrastructure as much as return potential, and the presales that pass both filters are the ones serious wallets choose. Pepeto, launched by the mind behind the original Pepe token that reached $11 billion on an identical 420 trillion count with zero products, passes that test because it combines meme origin with finished exchange tools that are already running and protecting capital today.

More than $8.8 million arrived during extreme fear conditions, proving committed wallets trust the code and expect the listing to deliver. A contract risk scorer scans every token before a holder commits funds so no one buys into a bad contract without knowing, and PepetoSwap handles every trade without charging fees so holders retain the complete value of each position.

Every product on the Pepeto ecosystem is live, SolidProof audited every contract, and stakers earn 185% APY that compounds on every locked position daily. The $0.000000186 presale entry closes when the Binance listing opens, and analysts forecast returns clearing 100x from that opening candle, which is the rarest combination crypto produces in a cycle: meme energy, real utility, a proven cofounder, and a confirmed listing, all in one place, and the wallets inside know exactly what that combination delivers.

DOGE

DOGE traded at $0.09 on April 9 per Blockchain.com. The original meme coin remains a crowd favorite on every rally, but its $14 billion market cap means the math caps the return. Reaching its 2021 high of $0.73 would deliver roughly 700%, but that took four years to produce. DOGE carries the energy but not the utility, and the best crypto to buy in April 2026 needs both to deliver the kind of return that changes outcomes.

LINK

LINK traded near $9.09 on April 9 per CoinGecko. Chainlink remains the standard for oracle infrastructure and continues securing value across DeFi protocols. A recovery to $20 would double a position, and the fundamentals support it over time. But from $9.09 to even $30, LINK offers a 200% return across months, while presale entries compress that distance into a single listing event.

Conclusion

With fraud losses at a record high and the market rebounding on $100 billion in fresh capital, the best crypto to buy in April 2026 now demands both trust and return. The Pepe cofounder, working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing sitting together in one presale is the rarest combination this market produces, and it appears once per cycle before the listing proves what the early positions already captured. Meme energy plus real utility at the same time is why over $8.8 million committed during fear, and the Pepeto official website is where the return the listing delivers meets the entry that disappears the moment trading begins.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the best crypto to buy in April 2026 for high returns?

DOGE, LINK, and Pepeto each offer value, but Pepeto’s 100x listing potential and finished tools make it the standout entry.

How does the FBI fraud report affect crypto buyers?

Record $11.4 billion in losses makes audited presales with security tools the safest choice for the best crypto to buy in April 2026 cycle.

Why is Pepeto considered a top presale right now?

Analysts project 100x at listing with the Pepeto official website offering the Pepe cofounder’s second project backed by SolidProof and exchange tools.