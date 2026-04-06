BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launched on Uniswap, putting a $2 billion tokenized US Treasury product on a decentralized exchange through a Securitize partnership. The milestone marks the next step in institutional adoption of DeFi, and it happened during the correction that scared investors off major assets.

While the news is bullish, it failed to move the market, leaving traders still searching for the best crypto to buy in April 2026 for real gains. Pepeto raised above $8.1M as whales rotated into presale pricing because the exchange tools work today and the Binance listing gives every holder a confirmed path to returns.

BlackRock BUIDL Fund Launches on Uniswap With $2B in Assets

BlackRock’s tokenized US Treasury fund BUIDL launched on Uniswap through a partnership with Securitize, giving white listed investors and institutions access to DeFi infrastructure for trading real world assets with self custody. CoinDesk reported BUIDL holds over $2 billion in assets and will be available across multiple chains including Ethereum, Solana, and BNB. Bloomberg noted BlackRock acquired UNI tokens as part of the deal, signaling the firm’s deeper commitment to on chain finance. The best crypto to buy in April 2026 is the one positioned to capture the capital that institutional DeFi adoption brings on chain.

Solana, XRP, and the Best Crypto to Buy in April 2026

Pepeto: The Entry Whales Keep Rotating Into

With short term volatility and the downturn scaring capital off major coins, the search for the best crypto to buy in April 2026 is in full swing. Pepeto is one of the most compelling answers because the tools work and the listing is confirmed.

A PepetoAI risk scorer simplifies research by scanning any token for contract risks, sentiment shifts, and red flags in real time, turning hours of manual work into seconds and eliminating the informational gap most traders face every day. A zero fee swap engine handles trades across any chain at zero cost, keeping every position intact through the correction. The presale raised above $8.1M at $0.000000186, and staking at 187% APY locks tokens while the Binance listing approaches.

The real fuel behind this performance is the utility itself, a working exchange layer with mass appeal potential that could reach hundreds of millions of crypto holders. The cofounder who created the original Pepe token and turned a presale entry into a category worth billions of dollars backs this project alongside a Binance exchange architect, and SolidProof completed the audit.

Whale rotations driven by conviction keep filling the presale, and Pepeto at current pricing is the entry the listing removes permanently.

Solana: $77 Support Is the Line Between Recovery and Trouble

Solana trades near $81.90 after dropping 23% in Q1 according to CryptoSlate. Breaking below $77 would target $63 as the next likely move. The $85 resistance turned sellers into a wall, and confirming a breakout requires clearing $95 first. At $46 billion, even a recovery to $104 is a percentage move that takes months during a correction.

XRP: Most Holders Underwater and Every Rally Meets Selling

XRP trades near $1.34 with 60% of holders sitting at a $1.44 average cost according to Yahoo Finance. The $1.28 support holds, but every rally into $1.40 meets wallets trying to break even. The CLARITY Act markup in mid April is the next catalyst. From current levels, a push to $1.80 is the best case, and reaching it takes a broader recovery that April has not delivered.

Conclusion

BlackRock putting a $2 billion Treasury fund on Uniswap proves institutional capital is moving on chain, but SOL sits 73% below its peak and XRP has most holders underwater, meaning both need that capital flow just to recover while Pepeto needs only its listing date. Above $8.1M raised during the downturn into the Pepeto official website proves the calculated wallets already rotated.

The original Pepe token exploded from presale pricing and the people who acted early collected the biggest returns of their lives, and the same pattern forming around Pepeto means the early entries are looking at the same life changing returns before the crowd arrives to pay more for what presale wallets already own. The presale price is the early entry, and the Binance listing is the explosion.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy in April 2026 during the downturn?

Pepeto raised above $8.1M with working exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing, making it the strongest entry while the correction keeps major coins below resistance.

What does BlackRock’s BUIDL launch mean for DeFi?

BlackRock’s $2B tokenized Treasury fund on Uniswap signals the deepest institutional commitment to on chain finance yet, bringing regulated capital into DeFi infrastructure.

Why are whales choosing Pepeto over SOL and XRP?

SOL and XRP need months to recover. Pepeto at presale pricing offers a Binance listing gap neither can match. Visit the Pepeto official website for full presale details.