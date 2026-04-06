BitMine Immersion Technologies doubled down by purchasing nearly 42,000 ETH worth $96 million during the volatile market flush, and the company now holds over 3.5% of the total ETH supply valued at nearly $9.9 billion. While institutional giants absorb the drawdown, retail traders search for the entries that protect capital and deliver returns.

The solana price keeps sinking after its worst quarter since 2018, and BNB fights resistance at a $90 billion cap. Pepeto captured the flight to quality by clearing above $8.8M in its presale with tools that work today and a confirmed Binance listing that closes the entry permanently once trading opens.

BitMine Buys 42K ETH as Institutional Whales Absorb the Dip

BitMine Immersion Technologies added roughly $96 million worth of ETH over the past week, bringing its total holdings to over 3.5% of the total Ethereum supply at a valuation near $9.9 billion.

CoinDesk reported the purchase signals institutional conviction that the correction creates buying opportunities, not exit signals. The Block noted by the time news of whale buying hits the media, the capital has often already moved. Retail traders who want the same edge need tools that compress the information lag and put signals in their hands before the opportunity vanishes.

Solana Price, BNB, and the Presale That Goes Vertical During Fear

Pepeto: The All in One Exchange That Removes the Guesswork

Pepeto operates as a working exchange layer designed to help traders survive the volatility that crushes most portfolios. It removes the guesswork from every trade by deploying tools that monitor risk and execute swaps around the clock.

A zero fee swap engine processes trades across any chain at zero cost, so instead of manually searching for the cheapest route during a dip, a holder rotates instantly and keeps every dollar intact. A cross chain bridge shifts assets between networks without friction, turning repositioning from a costly event into a seamless one. The presale raised above $8.8M at $0.000000186, and staking at 187% APY rewards holders who lock supply while the Binance listing approaches.

The market potential for exchange tools with mass appeal is heavily undervalued, and this entry makes Pepeto a high priority move for investors looking for multiples.

The cofounder who created the original Pepe token and proved that a presale entry could become a category generating billions stands behind this project, a Binance exchange architect designed the trading layer, and SolidProof completed the audit. The current presale stage moves fast, and Pepeto at this price is the last window before the Binance listing removes it permanently.

Solana: Worst Quarter Since 2018 and Downside Risk Grows

Solana trades near $81.90 after the solana price dropped 23% in Q1, its worst opening quarter since 2018 according to CryptoSlate. The Drift exploit drained $270 million, and $85 resistance turned sellers into a wall. If the solana price breaks below $77 support, the next target sits near $63. SOL ETFs hold over $1 billion, but the price has not responded.

BNB: AI Sprint Active but $616 Blocks Every Push

BNB trades near $606, sitting 57% below its $1,370 all time high according to CoinPedia. The AI Sprint activated 40,000 on chain agents, but $616 resistance rejects every rally. At $90 billion, even a recovery to $650 is a single digit percentage move that takes weeks of patience.

Conclusion

BitMine buying 42,000 ETH during the flush proves institutional whales see the correction as opportunity, but the solana price sits 73% below its peak and BNB fights $616 from a $90 billion base, meaning returns from those levels require months. Above $8.8M raised during fear into the Pepeto official website proves the wallets that calculated the listing outcome already entered. Every reader who still regrets missing the last cycle’s best entry watched first movers turn presale pricing into millions, and Pepeto at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing is where the next millionaires of this cycle are forming right now. The presale price is the formation, and the listing is the proof.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why is the solana price dropping despite ETF inflows?

SOL lost 23% in Q1 after the Drift exploit and $85 resistance. ETF inflows have not translated to price action. Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing offers a faster return path than waiting for SOL recovery.

What does BitMine’s ETH purchase mean for the market?

It proves institutional conviction during the correction. Retail traders need the same edge, and Pepeto’s exchange tools compress the information lag that whales exploit.

Is Pepeto the best entry during the correction?

Above $8.8M raised with working tools and a confirmed Binance listing make the case. Visit the Pepeto official website to enter before the listing removes presale pricing.