Introduction

Awatif Al Khouri is the Founder and Principal of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, a distinguished UAE law firm recognized for its strength in criminal litigation and complex dispute resolution. With more than three decades of courtroom experience, she has established herself as one of the most respected and highly recommended criminal defense lawyers in the United Arab Emirates. Her career is defined by strategic advocacy, meticulous preparation, and an unwavering commitment to protecting her clients’ rights and reputations.

Throughout her professional journey, Mrs. Awatif has earned the trust of individuals, senior executives, business owners, and international clients who rely on her decisive legal insight during critical moments. Her standing in the legal community is built not only on successful outcomes but also on the confidence and clarity she provides to clients facing serious criminal allegations. Her ability to combine legal precision with strong courtroom advocacy has positioned her as a leading authority in UAE criminal law.

Academic Qualifications

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri earned her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Hassan II in Casablanca. Her legal education established a solid foundation in legal principles, judicial reasoning, and procedural law, equipping her with the analytical skills necessary to interpret and apply complex statutory provisions effectively.

Combined with decades of courtroom experience, her academic training enables her to approach criminal matters with intellectual discipline and strategic foresight. This blend of theory and practice has shaped her structured and results-oriented approach to criminal defense.

Criminal Law Expertise

Mrs. Awatif is widely acknowledged as a leading criminal lawyer within the UAE legal community. Over the course of her career, she has represented clients before all levels of UAE courts, including the Court of Cassation and the Federal Supreme Court. Her appearances before the country’s highest judicial authorities reflect her professional credibility and command of complex criminal litigation.

Her practice covers a broad spectrum of criminal matters. She is particularly experienced in handling financial crimes such as embezzlement, fraud, breach of trust, and money laundering. She regularly represents clients in white-collar crime cases involving corporate misconduct, financial irregularities, and regulatory violations. Her expertise also extends to cybercrime and cases involving electronic evidence, where digital analysis and technical legal understanding are essential.

She also represents clients in serious drug-related offenses and cross-border criminal investigations. In cases involving foreign nationals or international corporations, she effectively manages multi-jurisdictional legal issues and coordinates with overseas counsel and diplomatic authorities to ensure comprehensive representation.

What distinguishes Mrs. Awatif is her strategic and individualized approach to defense. She conducts thorough case analysis, carefully examines evidentiary materials, and identifies procedural or substantive issues that may influence the outcome of proceedings. Each defense strategy is tailored to the specific facts and legal context of the case. Known for her structured and persuasive courtroom advocacy, she presents clear and compelling arguments supported by careful preparation.

Her fluency in Arabic, English, and French enhances her ability to represent a diverse clientele. International clients particularly value her capacity to explain complex legal processes clearly while guiding them through the UAE judicial system with confidence and discretion.

Success Stories

A notable example of Mrs. Awatif’s criminal litigation expertise involved a high-profile extortion case before the Dubai Criminal Court. She represented a client who had been threatened with reputational harm and blackmailed for AED 1 million following the termination of a relationship. Recognizing the seriousness of the allegations and the potential consequences, she initiated swift legal action and developed a comprehensive litigation strategy.

Through detailed evidence presentation and effective courtroom advocacy, she secured the conviction of the accused, who was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment followed by deportation. This outcome protected her client from continued coercion and reinforced the importance of prompt and decisive legal intervention in criminal matters.

The case reflects her commitment to safeguarding clients from reputational damage, financial loss, and emotional distress while ensuring that justice is pursued through the proper legal channels.

Awards & Recognition

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy has earned international recognition for its litigation excellence and criminal defense practice. The firm was named Law Firm of the Year 2025 by Global Law Experts and received the Litigation Law Firm of the Year 2025 award from Corporate INTL. It was previously honored with the Litigation Law Firm of the Year 2023 accolade from the Le Fonti Awards.

Its excellence in criminal defense has also been recognized by the MEA Awards as Best Dubai Criminal Law Firm of the Year 2017 and by the Legal 100 Asia Client Choice Awards as Litigation Law Firm of the Year in both 2019 and 2020. These accolades reflect sustained professional excellence, strategic advocacy, and a client-focused philosophy grounded in integrity and discretion.

In addition to these awards, the firm’s professional standing is reinforced through Mrs. Awatif’s memberships and affiliations. She is a member of TAGLaw, a respected global alliance of independent law firms that enhances the firm’s cross-border capabilities. She is also registered with the Dubai Courts Lawyers Union and is recognized by the UAE Ministry of Justice, reflecting her authorization to practice before UAE courts and adherence to established professional standards.

Media Recognition

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri’s leadership within the UAE legal sector has been highlighted by The Oath, which recognized her as a trailblazer in the field of law. Her expertise in handling complex criminal matters, including cases involving foreign nationals, has been covered by Gulf Times. Significant criminal case successes and acquittals achieved by her firm have also been reported in leading UAE publications such as Khaleej Times and The National.

With over three decades of courtroom experience and a consistent record in complex criminal litigation, Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri continues to set a benchmark for excellence in UAE criminal law. Her strategic insight, disciplined preparation, and strong advocacy have earned her respect among clients and peers alike, solidifying her position as one of the foremost criminal defense lawyers in the country.