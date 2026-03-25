Banana Gun Ships Major Platform Upgrade with Virtuals.io Support, Pump Copytrading Improvements, and Zero-Fee Stable Swaps

The $16 billion trading platform adds native integrations for AI agent tokens on Base, memecoin launchpads on BNB Chain, and 200-millisecond copy trading through Base Flashblocks, while eliminating fees on stablecoin transactions across all EVM chains.

Banana Gun has released its largest product update of Q1 2026, pushing upgrades across both its Telegram trading bot and the Banana Pro web terminal simultaneously. The update spans Solana and all supported EVM chains, covering everything from new protocol integrations to fundamental fee structure changes.

For a platform that has processed over $16 billion in cumulative trading volume and serves 1.3 million registered users, the scope of changes signals a shift in strategy: not just adding more chains, but going deeper into the protocols and ecosystems that traders actually use on each chain.

Solana: Faster Execution, New Protocol Access

The Solana side of the update addresses three areas that active traders have been requesting: broader protocol coverage, improved copy trading mechanics, and raw execution speed.

Trends.fun, Solana’s trending token discovery platform, is now natively integrated into Banana Gun. Traders can identify and act on trending tokens directly through the bot without switching to external interfaces. Alongside this, support for Liquid (TradeOnLiquid), the Paradigm-backed perpetual DEX aggregator on Solana, has been added, giving users access to leveraged trading infrastructure from within the same session they use for spot sniping.

Pump copytrading has seen a significant overhaul. The improvements target the mechanics of mirroring wallet activity on Pump.fun-launched tokens, which represent a substantial portion of daily Solana trading volume. Faster detection of target wallet transactions, reduced latency between signal and execution, and better handling of high-congestion periods mean that copy traders can now mirror positions with tighter accuracy on what remains the most active memecoin launchpad in crypto.

Performance across the entire Solana execution layer has been tuned. The team describes the changes as immediately noticeable: faster order placement, quicker transaction confirmations, and reduced slippage during volatile market conditions.

EVM Chains: Protocol Depth and a Fee Structure Shift

The EVM side of the upgrade covers Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, and MegaETH with changes that range from new integrations to a notable economic shift in how the platform handles certain transactions.

The headline change: stablecoin swaps across all EVM chains now carry zero platform fees. For traders who use stables as intermediate routing currencies or who frequently rebalance between USDT, USDC, and DAI, the cost savings compound quickly. This positions Banana Gun as one of the few trading platforms in DeFi that charges nothing on stable-to-stable and stable-to-native conversions.

BNB Chain: Flap.sh and FourMeme X Mode

Two integrations target the BNB Chain memecoin ecosystem specifically. Flap.sh, the token launchpad known for its bonding curve model and creator revenue sharing (FLAPSHARE), is now natively supported. Traders can snipe, buy, and sell Flap-launched tokens directly through Banana Gun without needing to interact with the launchpad interface separately.

FourMeme X Mode is now fully supported as well. X Mode is Four.Meme’s anti-bot launch mechanism that starts transaction fees at 100% on Block 0, then rapidly decreases to standard levels within seconds. Banana Gun’s execution engine has been tuned to handle this dynamic fee structure, allowing traders to participate in X Mode launches with proper timing and fee awareness built into the bot’s logic.

Base: Virtuals.io and Flashblock Copy Trading

The Base chain update delivers two features with significant implications. First, native support for Virtuals.io tokens. Virtuals Protocol is the leading AI agent launchpad on Base, with over 2,200 AI agents and tokens that have reached market caps exceeding $300 million. Banana Gun users can now trade Virtuals ecosystem tokens, including AI agent tokens like AIXBT and Luna, directly through the bot with the same MEV protection and anti-rug scanning applied to any other trade.

Second, and arguably the more technically impressive addition: Block 0 copy trading powered by Base Flashblocks. Base’s Flashblock technology divides each 2-second block into ten 200-millisecond sub-blocks, making it the fastest EVM chain currently live. Banana Gun’s copy trading engine now operates at this 200ms granularity, detecting and mirroring target wallet activity from the very first sub-block of each Base block cycle.

For copy traders, this means the gap between a target wallet’s transaction and the mirrored trade has shrunk from seconds to fractions of a second. On a chain where token prices can move significantly within a single block, that difference directly impacts entry prices and overall copy trading profitability.

Cross-Chain Copy Trading Gets a Full Overhaul

Beyond the chain-specific upgrades, copy trading across all EVM chains has been improved. The unified Telegram bot, launched earlier in March 2026, already consolidated five chains into a single session. This update refines the execution layer underneath that interface.

Traders can now mirror wallet activity across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, and MegaETH simultaneously from one bot session, with chain-specific optimizations applied automatically. The system detects which chain a target wallet is transacting on and applies the appropriate execution strategy: Flashblock speed on Base, MEV protection on Ethereum, X Mode awareness on BNB Chain.

From Chain Integration to Protocol Integration

Banana Gun’s previous updates focused primarily on adding new blockchain networks. Between December 2025 and February 2026, the team shipped five chain integrations in 90 days, as documented in the platform’s weekly development updates. This March release represents a strategic pivot: instead of adding chain number seven, the team went deeper into the five chains already supported.

The logic is straightforward. A trader on BNB Chain does not just need “BNB Chain support.” They need Flap.sh support, FourMeme X Mode support, and the specific execution logic each launchpad demands. A trader on Base does not just need “Base support.” They need Flashblock-speed copy trading and direct access to Virtuals.io AI agent tokens.

This approach, protocol-level depth over chain-level breadth, reflects how DeFi trading actually works in 2026. Each chain has its own ecosystem of launchpads, DEXes, and native protocols that define where volume flows. A trading platform that only integrates at the chain level misses the majority of what traders actually do on that chain.

Platform Context

Banana Gun operates through three interfaces: a Telegram bot, the Banana Pro web terminal, and an upcoming Banana Swap simplified exchange. All three share the same execution engine. The platform supports trading across Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and MegaETH, with 40% of all trading fees distributed to BANANA token holders every four hours.

Since launching in 2023, the platform has processed $16.09 billion in cumulative volume across 25.3 million trades, with an 88% first-block sniping success rate on Ethereum and an active user base of 1.3 million.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun is a decentralized trading platform operating across Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and MegaETH through a Telegram bot and a web-based Pro terminal. The platform has processed over $16 billion in trading volume since its 2023 launch.