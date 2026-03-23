As Screen Time Rises Among Children, Gyminny Kids Expands Youth Gymnastics Programs To Build Confidence Through Sport

North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids Expands with Acquisition of TRC Gymnastics, Uniting Two San Diego Legacy Brands

Two of San Diego County’s most established youth gymnastics organizations are coming together in a partnership that will strengthen opportunities for athletes, families, and staff across North County.

According to the CDC, American children now average more than seven hours of recreational screen time per day, prompting many youth sports organizations to expand programs that encourage physical activity.

North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids, owned by Daniel Gundert, has acquired TRC Gymnastics in Solana Beach from founder Darryl Davis. Beginning June 1, 2026, the gym will operate as North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids TRC Solana Beach, combining the legacy of both organizations while expanding resources for the local gymnastics community.

The transition unites two programs with nearly four decades of history each, bringing together coaching expertise, athlete development systems, and a shared commitment to helping children spend less time on devices and to grow through sport.

“This partnership represents the coming together of two legacy gymnastics programs that both care deeply about the families and athletes we serve,” said Daniel Gundert, owner of North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids. “TRC has built an incredible reputation in the Solana Beach community, and our goal is to honor that legacy while bringing additional resources, coaching depth, and long-term stability to the program.”

Founded in 1983 as a mobile gymnastics program and opening its Solana Beach facility in 1992, TRC Gymnastics has served generations of families in North County. Over the past several decades, Davis built the gym into one of the area’s most respected youth programs, developing athletes from toddler classes through national-level competition.

At its peak, TRC served hundreds of students weekly, often maintaining long waiting lists for classes.

After more than 40 years of building the TRC program, Davis began exploring options to ensure the gym would continue to thrive long after his retirement.

“Finding the right person to carry the program forward was very important to me,” said Davis. “I wanted to make sure TRC would continue serving the community and continue developing young athletes. Daniel and his organization share many of the same values that have guided TRC for decades.”

North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids was founded in 1987 by Liz Mullarkey and Rob Bryson, who built the organization into one of the most respected youth gymnastics programs in San Diego County.

Daniel Gundert first joined the organization in 2003 as a gymnastics coach. Over the following decade, he moved through the ranks to leadership roles within the company. In 2015, as the founders began stepping back from daily operations, Gundert took over running the organization and leading its growth.

In 2021, Gundert completed the full acquisition of the company, becoming the owner of North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids.

Under Gundert’s leadership, the organization began expanding its footprint across North County San Diego.

In 2022, Gundert expanded the organization by acquiring Poway Gymnastics, integrating the program into the Gyminny Kids network.

In the Spring of 2023, the company opened two additional locations in Carlsbad, including Gyminny Kids La Costa and Gyminny Kids Carlsbad off Palomar Airport Road, expanding services to families along the coastal North County corridor.

Later, in November 2025, Gyminny Kids continued its growth with the opening of Gyminny Kids La Jolla UTC, a location previously operated as G3 Kids.

With the addition of the Solana Beach gym, the organization will now operate six locations across North County San Diego, serving thousands of families each week through preschool, recreational, and competitive gymnastics programs.

For Gundert, the expansion is part of a broader mission.

“We want to bring fun and fitness to as many communities as possible while helping children build confidence and character through sport. Gymnastics is one of the best foundations for sport and life skills, and we believe every child deserves the opportunity to experience it,” Gundert said.

As part of the transition, TRC’s two locations will consolidate operations into the Solana Beach facility. The Sorrento Valley location will close, allowing the program to focus its resources on strengthening a single unified training center.

“Bringing the programs together under one roof allows us to concentrate coaching resources and build a stronger training environment,” Gundert said. “Families will still recognize the heart of the TRC program, but they will also benefit from the scale, systems, and opportunities that come from being part of a larger organization.”

The Solana Beach gym will remain home to both recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, while athletes will gain access to the broader North County Gymnastics training network, including additional facilities in 4S Ranch, Poway, Carlsbad, La Costa, and La Jolla UTC.

Under the new structure, the competitive team will operate as NCG | TRC Solana Beach, preserving the TRC identity while integrating athletes into the North County Gymnastics competitive program.

Davis will remain involved for at least the first year of the transition, coaching athletes and mentoring younger coaches within the organization.

“Gymnastics has been my life for more than 50 years,” Davis said. “While I’m stepping away from running the business, I’m excited to stay involved with the athletes and continue coaching during this transition. Seeing the program continue to grow is very meaningful to me.”

Over time, the Solana Beach facility will also receive equipment upgrades and facility improvements as part of its integration into the Gyminny Kids organization.

For Gundert, the transition represents both an expansion and a responsibility to protect the legacy of a program that has served the community for decades.

“Darryl built something special here,” Gundert said. “Our responsibility is to honor that history while continuing to build an environment where athletes thrive, coaches, office associates, and managers build careers, and families feel supported.”

The Solana Beach gym will also feature a TRC Hall of Fame, recognizing the athletes, coaches, and milestones that helped shape the program over the years.

“This gym has always been about more than gymnastics,” Davis said. “It’s about helping kids build confidence, discipline, and a love for physical activity. I’m proud to see that mission continue.”

The transition officially takes effect June 1, 2026.

Families can expect expanded programs, improved facilities, and access to the broader network of North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids locations across San Diego.

The expansion reflects Gyminny Kids’ broader mission to help more children experience the physical, emotional, and confidence-building benefits of youth sports at a time when many families are searching for healthy alternatives to screen time.

About North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids

Founded in 1987 by Liz Mullarkey and Rob Bryson, North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids has grown into one of Southern California’s largest youth gymnastics organizations. A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, the company has received national recognition for its rapid growth and strong community reputation. In addition, the Gyminny Kids gymnastics preschool programs have been called “the best in the nation” by former FIG President Steve Butcher.

Today, North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids serves thousands of families each week through recreational gymnastics, ninja and parkour-inspired classes, tumbling, camps, birthday parties, and powerhouse competitive teams across multiple locations in North County San Diego.

Known for its experienced career coaches, positive culture, and focus on helping children build confidence, the organization continues to expand its reach while remaining rooted in its mission to bring fun and fitness to communities while building character through sport.

About TRC Gymnastics

TRC Gymnastics was founded in 1983 by longtime coach Darryl Davis and established its Solana Beach gym in 1992. Over the past three decades, TRC has become a cornerstone of the North County gymnastics community, serving hundreds of families each week through recreational classes and competitive team programs.

Davis, who has been involved in gymnastics for more than 50 years, built the program on a philosophy of helping children develop confidence, discipline, and a lifelong love of being physical.

Throughout its history, TRC developed athletes who competed at the state, regional, and national levels while also introducing thousands of local children to the sport through its popular recreational classes.

As TRC transitions to North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids, the Solana Beach gym will continue to honor the program’s legacy while expanding opportunities for athletes, staff, and families in the community.

To learn more, please visit https://www.gyminnykids.com

Media Contact

Daniel Gundert

Owner, North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids

Email: info@gyminnykids.com

Website: gyminnykids.com