Aggregation Foundation Perspective:Drift ($DRIFT) Analysis and Valuation

Aggregation Foundation has developed a meaningful position in DRIFT, the native token of Drift, a decentralized derivatives exchange built on Solana. The Foundation’s exposure has been established over time through a combination of ecosystem participation, strategic market positioning, and ongoing research into the long-term growth of on-chain financial infrastructure.

An executive summary of our broader research is presented below.

Executive Summary

Aggregation Foundation （https://www.aggrfdn.site/）has long emphasized the transformative potential of Open Finance, which we define as the ability to make all forms of value—including equities, fixed income instruments, real estate, commodities, currencies, and other financial primitives—interoperable, programmable, and composable on distributed ledger infrastructure. In our view, Open Finance represents one of the most important long-term developments in digital asset markets because it has the potential to make capital markets materially more efficient, accessible, and globally inclusive.

Within this broader thesis, decentralized finance—and in particular decentralized derivatives infrastructure—represents one of the most compelling opportunities. We believe one of the largest opportunities in Open Finance is the emergence of protocols that enable anyone, anywhere in the world, to gain efficient exposure to a broad universe of assets through open, non-custodial, and permissionless trading systems.

Truly global, permissionless financial markets are likely to be profoundly market-expansionary. The long-term opportunity may be significantly larger than current market expectations imply. We believe users in many developing economies will increasingly look to derivatives-based DeFi platforms as a primary gateway to global financial markets, particularly where traditional access remains limited, expensive, or restricted. Decentralized exchanges offer structural advantages in this context because the rules of access, execution, and participation are governed by transparent protocol architecture rather than centralized intermediaries or politically influenced gatekeepers.

Aggregation Foundation believes the derivatives DEX sector is likely to exhibit strong concentration dynamics due to the power of liquidity network effects. At the same time, decentralized venues are increasingly capable of capturing market share from centralized incumbents through lower structural operating costs, improved capital efficiency, and more open market access. Unlike centralized exchanges, decentralized trading systems do not require the same degree of customer support infrastructure, custodial complexity, localization overhead, or fragmented deposit and withdrawal rails. Over time, these advantages can be passed directly to end users in the form of tighter spreads, better pricing, and broader access.

For a derivatives DEX to become a default venue for global trading activity, it must make the correct architectural and liquidity design choices early, particularly around how liquidity providers and liquidity takers interact. Aggregation Foundation believes Drift has made a number of the right foundational trade-offs, and that those design decisions position the protocol well for durable compounding over time.

Drift’s long-term objective is to become a generalized DeFi derivatives platform built on top of a flexible liquidity layer, enabling a wide range of derivatives products to be traded and cross-margined in an open, permissionless, and non-custodial environment. We believe this architecture creates the conditions for a broader application ecosystem to emerge around Drift, including localized third-party front ends tailored to specific geographies, customer segments, and user experience needs. These interfaces may compete on onboarding, local fiat access, UX design, and distribution, while relying on Drift’s underlying liquidity and infrastructure rather than rebuilding execution and market depth from scratch.

Aggregation Foundation views Drift as a platform designed not only for traders, but also for builders. One of its most differentiated characteristics is its multi-source liquidity design, which combines:

Dynamic AMM (DAMM) Decentralized Limit Order Book (DLOB) Just-in-Time Liquidity (JIT)

We believe the interaction between these liquidity sources creates a stronger overall execution environment, with the potential for tighter spreads, more resilient liquidity, and improved execution quality over time.

In addition, Drift has evolved beyond a single-product exchange into a broader collateral and capital-efficiency platform on which multiple categories of DeFi derivatives can be built. This allows users to collateralize positions across asset classes—including crypto assets, foreign exchange, prediction markets, commodities, and potentially additional synthetic exposures—through a unified margin framework. In practical terms, this points toward a global, open-access trading system where users can interact with counterparties worldwide in a single composable financial environment.

Aggregation Foundation believes Drift currently stands out among derivatives DEXs in terms of product sophistication and growing feature parity with larger centralized derivatives platforms, which still account for most perpetuals volume today. We expect the team to continue iterating on the core perpetuals product while gradually expanding product breadth and market share over time. We hold this view because we believe Drift has the first-order architectural correctness necessary to scale into a globally relevant decentralized trading venue.

Our Thesis on Drift

The executive summary of Aggregation Foundation’s DRIFT thesis is as follows:

The leading derivatives DEX is likely to emerge on a high-performance general-purpose L1.

We believe the most successful derivatives DEX will be built on a Layer 1 blockchain that already hosts a broad range of native assets, users, and applications. In our view, appchain-based derivatives platforms are less likely to dominate because they generally face limitations in composability, ecosystem flywheel effects, and practical competitiveness relative to both centralized exchanges and integrated L1 ecosystems. Drift has chosen a differentiated and effective market structure.

Drift’s integration of DAMM, DLOB, and JIT liquidity provisioning reflects a distinctive exchange design that balances market efficiency, decentralization, and scalability. Aggregation Foundation believes this combination represents one of the strongest constructions currently available in the derivatives DEX design space. Drift’s growth metrics indicate meaningful traction.

Drift’s core activity metrics—including total trading volume across derivatives, spot, and swaps—have expanded dramatically, while its share within the derivatives DEX category has grown materially over the same period. We view this as a strong signal that the protocol is gaining relevance within its competitive set. The team continues to execute at a high level.

Aggregation Foundation views the Drift team as highly product-focused and execution-oriented. The protocol is no longer simply a derivatives exchange; it is evolving into a more comprehensive DeFi platform with the potential to expand into adjacent financial products and user flows. This increases the possibility that Drift develops into a broader DeFi “superapp” over time. Solana ecosystem growth is a major tailwind.

Solana adoption continues to expand rapidly, and there is a visible secular growth trend across many Solana-based DeFi applications. Because Aggregation Foundation considers Drift to be among the strongest derivatives DEX designs on Solana, we believe it is well positioned to benefit disproportionately from the continued expansion of the broader Solana ecosystem. Solana allows Drift to focus on product rather than infrastructure complexity.

One of Drift’s key structural advantages is that the team can devote the majority of its effort to product development rather than infrastructure maintenance. Solana’s improving performance, client diversity, and scaling roadmap allow application-layer teams like Drift to benefit from network-level improvements without bearing the burden of building those improvements themselves. This creates a more integrated and composable environment for rapid product iteration. The long-term demand for synthetic access remains underappreciated.

Aggregation Foundation believes there is significant global demand for efficient synthetic exposure to a wide variety of assets, particularly in regions where traditional financial infrastructure remains limited or exclusionary. In that context, DeFi derivatives may become some of the most innovative and inclusive financial products available to global users.

Valuation Perspective

Based on Aggregation Foundation’s valuation framework and broader market assumptions, we believe DRIFT is positioned for further growth as users, liquidity, and ecosystem activity continue migrating toward high-performance on-chain venues. In our base case, we see meaningful upside potential as Drift strengthens its role within the evolving Open Finance stack and continues to capture share within decentralized derivatives markets.

More broadly, we view Drift as a protocol aligned with several of the most important long-term trends in digital asset markets:

growth in on-chain trading infrastructure,

expansion of permissionless financial access,

increasing capital efficiency in DeFi, and

the rise of composable global liquidity layers.

From Aggregation Foundation’s perspective, Drift represents not only a token opportunity, but also a strong example of the type of open financial infrastructure that may define the next phase of digital asset market development.