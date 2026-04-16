AE Tax Advisors: How High-Income Real Estate Owners Recover Six Figures via Cost Segregation

Every real estate investor is depreciating their property. The question most of them have never been asked—and that AE Tax Advisors asks in every new engagement where real estate is present—is whether they are depreciating it correctly. The IRS’s standard depreciation schedules—27.5 years for residential rental property and 39 years for commercial real estate—are legally accurate in the sense that they do not violate any tax rule. However, they are profoundly suboptimal for any investor seeking to maximize the tax value of their real estate holdings because they treat the building as a single asset with a single useful life, rather than recognizing that every building contains components with dramatically shorter useful lives that qualify for accelerated depreciation treatment.

A cost segregation study corrects this. Conducted by a licensed engineer, the study disaggregates the building into its component parts, assigns each component to the depreciation category that reflects its actual useful life under IRS guidance, and produces a report that allows the investor to claim significantly larger deductions in the early years of the property’s life rather than waiting decades for the same deductions to materialize under the standard schedule. For a high-income business owner in the 40% to 50% combined marginal tax bracket, the difference in first-year tax savings between the standard and accelerated schedules for a single property is routinely measured in the five- and six-figure range.

AE Tax Advisors performs cost segregation studies as a core advisory service and has analyzed properties across every major asset class: residential rentals, commercial office buildings, retail properties, industrial facilities, mixed-use developments, short-term rental properties, and specialized structures. The firm’s experience across this range of property types reflects a consistent finding: the standard depreciation schedule applied by most CPAs leaves a substantial, recoverable portion of the property’s tax value dormant for years or decades. Recovering that value is not aggressive tax planning—it is the correct application of tax law to a complex asset—and it is the kind of work that a compliance-focused CPA is not typically trained or incentivized to initiate.

Understanding Cost Segregation: What the Study Does and Why It Works

The foundation of the cost segregation strategy is the recognition that a commercial or residential building is not a single asset. It is a collection of assets with different physical characteristics, functional purposes, and useful lives, all assembled into a structure that is recorded on the books and depreciated as if it were a single asset. The tax code has always recognized this reality, providing for shorter depreciation lives for personal property and land improvements that are part of a building, but capturing those shorter lives requires engineering analysis to identify which components qualify.

Personal property components within a building—those elements that are not structural in nature and that serve a specific function rather than the building generally—typically qualify for 5- or 7-year depreciation under the Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System. These include specialized flooring materials such as ceramic tile, hardwood, and carpet in configurations that serve a specific commercial purpose; decorative millwork, cabinetry, and built-in fixtures; electrical systems that serve specific equipment rather than providing general building power; plumbing systems that serve specific processes or equipment; specialized HVAC systems; and certain telecommunications and security systems.

Land improvements, which are improvements to the site rather than the building itself, qualify for 15-year depreciation. These include parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, curbing, landscaping, irrigation systems, exterior lighting, fencing, and site utilities. In many commercial and mixed-use properties, land improvements represent a significant portion of the total development cost and are often depreciated over 39 years, when they should be depreciated over 15.

The cost segregation study identifies all of these components through a combination of blueprint review, site inspection, cost allocation analysis, and engineering judgment regarding the classification of components whose treatment is not immediately obvious. The result is a detailed, component-by-component analysis of the property that supports the reclassification on the tax return and is designed to withstand IRS scrutiny if the return is examined. AE Tax Advisors coordinates every study with licensed engineers who specialize in this analysis and whose reports meet the documentation standards required by the IRS.

The Bonus Depreciation Multiplier: Why Current Law Makes This Strategy More Powerful Than Ever

Cost segregation has always produced meaningful tax benefits by accelerating deductions from the standard schedule to 5-, 7-, or 15-year schedules. However, the interaction between cost segregation and bonus depreciation—which allows qualifying property to be deducted immediately rather than over its shorter schedule—transforms the strategy from an acceleration tool into a first-year elimination tool for the tax value of the reclassified components.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act established 100% bonus depreciation for qualified property placed in service after September 27, 2017. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law in 2025, made 100% bonus depreciation permanent for qualified property. Under this permanent rule, every dollar of building value reclassified into a 5-, 7-, or 15-year category through a cost segregation study can be deducted in full in the year the property is placed in service. The deduction is not spread over the shorter schedule—it is taken entirely in year one.

The magnitude of this change for a specific property clearly illustrates the point. A $1,500,000 commercial building placed in service under the standard 39-year schedule produces a first-year depreciation deduction of approximately $19,231 using the mid-month convention. A cost segregation study that reclassifies 25% of the building value into accelerated categories, combined with 100% bonus depreciation on those components, results in a first-year deduction of $375,000 for the reclassified components. Adding the standard depreciation on the remaining 75% of the building value brings the total first-year deduction to approximately $394,000, rather than $19,231. At a 45% combined marginal rate, that is a first-year tax savings difference of approximately $169,000, given that the study costs $6,000 to $12,000 to perform.

This return on investment, which routinely exceeds 10:1 in the first year alone, is why AE Tax Advisors considers cost segregation analysis non-negotiable for every new client with real estate holdings. The study is not a complex or aggressive strategy—it is a straightforward application of engineering analysis and tax law that produces a result any high-income real estate investor should receive but often does not, simply because no one with the expertise and incentive to perform it has initiated the conversation.

The Form 3115 Catch-Up: Recovering Years of Missed Deductions Without Amending Returns

One of the most powerful and underutilized aspects of the cost segregation strategy is the ability to recover missed depreciation from prior years on properties already placed in service—without amending any prior-year tax returns. This recovery mechanism, formalized through IRS Form 3115 and the Section 481(a) adjustment, allows a taxpayer to recognize all of the additional depreciation they would have taken in prior years if the cost segregation study had been performed in the year of acquisition, as a single deduction on the current year’s tax return.

The practical consequence for an investor who has owned a property for several years on the standard schedule is substantial. Consider a business owner who purchased a $900,000 commercial building seven years ago and has been taking the standard 39-year depreciation, resulting in approximately $23,077 in annual deductions. A cost segregation study performed today reveals that 30% of the building value, or $270,000, should have been classified as personal property or land improvements eligible for accelerated treatment. The Section 481(a) adjustment captures the difference between what was actually taken over the prior seven years on that $270,000 and what would have been taken under the accelerated schedule—all in the current tax year.

If the $270,000 of reclassified components had been fully deducted in year one under bonus depreciation, the Section 481(a) adjustment would be approximately $270,000 minus the small amount of depreciation already taken on those components under the standard schedule, producing a current-year deduction in the range of $250,000 to $265,000. At a 45% combined marginal rate, that is $112,500 to $119,250 in current-year tax savings from a property held for seven years. The deduction does not require amending prior returns—it appears on the current year’s Form 1040 or 1065, coordinated with the Form 3115 filing.

AE Tax Advisors manages the Form 3115 process as a standard component of every cost segregation engagement for legacy properties. The firm coordinates the engineering study, tax calculations, and return filing to ensure that the catch-up deduction is captured correctly, completely, and in a manner that is defensible under IRS scrutiny. For investors who have held properties for multiple years without cost segregation analysis, this process frequently produces the largest single-year tax savings of any strategy AE Tax Advisors implements—and it does so without introducing audit risk from amended returns.

Real Estate Professional Status: Unlocking the Full Value of Cost Segregation Losses

The tax value of cost segregation deductions depends critically on whether those deductions can offset the investor’s ordinary income in the year they are generated, or whether passive activity loss rules require them to be suspended. For investors who are not real estate professionals, rental activities are generally considered passive, and losses cannot offset wages or active business income. Instead, they are carried forward.

For investors who qualify as real estate professionals under IRC Section 469(c)(7), this limitation does not apply. To qualify, the taxpayer must spend more than 750 hours per year in real property trades or businesses in which they materially participate, and more than half of their total personal services must be in those activities. Those who qualify can use cost segregation losses to offset ordinary income without limitation.

AE Tax Advisors evaluates real estate professional status for every applicable client because qualification determines whether deductions produce immediate or deferred tax savings. The firm also helps borderline clients assess whether adjusting their time allocation could qualify them and models the financial impact of such a change.

Building a Cost Segregation Strategy Across a Growing Portfolio

For investors with multiple properties or active acquisition strategies, cost segregation requires a portfolio-level approach. Timing, sequencing, and coordination with the overall tax strategy significantly affect outcomes.

AE Tax Advisors builds portfolio-level strategies by modeling study timing, projected income, real estate professional status, and interactions with other tax elements such as the qualified business income deduction. For active buyers, the firm integrates cost segregation into acquisition due diligence, enabling prompt initiation of studies and capture of deductions.

The cumulative financial impact of a systematic cost segregation strategy across a portfolio of five to ten properties over a ten-year period is often measured in the seven-figure range. Each study may deliver a 10:1 return, but coordinated execution produces even greater results.

For high-income business owners with real estate holdings who have never completed a cost segregation study, the key question is simple: how much depreciation have you been taking—and how much could you have been taking?

In AE Tax Advisors’ experience, the gap is almost always significant, and capturing it is typically more straightforward than expected.

To learn more, visit aetaxadvisors.com.