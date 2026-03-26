6 Best All in One AI Assistants – Сhoose the Right One

A few years ago, using AI felt like a tech experiment. Today, it feels more like not having a smartphone – you can survive without it, but you’re making your life harder for no reason.

The challenge is that many AI tools now exist. Some focus on writing, others on searching, and some on coding. A few can do all these things, but you often need to pay for each tool individually and juggle many browser windows to complete tasks.

This is where AI assistants that do everything come in handy. You get one tool, one payment, and everything in one spot. But how do you pick the right one? This guide will help you decide.

What Makes an AI Assistant “All-in-One”?

Not every AI tool deserves that label. A real all-in-one assistant should do at least most of these things:

Chat and answer questions

Write and edit text

Search the web in real time

Read and analyze files (PDFs, docs)

Generate images

Work across devices

Access multiple AI models

Help with code

If a tool only does one or two of these things, it’s a specialized tool – not an all-in-one. The tools on this list actually try to cover all your bases.

Quick Comparison Table

Tool Best For Free Plan? Paid From Standout Feature Cabina.AI Access 25+ AI models Yes $4.99/mo Compare Mode – see multiple AI answers side by side ChatGPT All-purpose tasks Yes $20/mo Custom GPTs for personalized workflows Claude Long documents & deep writing Yes $20/mo 200k token context – reads entire books Microsoft Copilot Microsoft 365 users Yes $20/mo Baked into Word, Outlook, Teams, Excel Perplexity Research with real sources Yes $20/mo Deep Research – multi-source cited reports Monica Browser productivity Yes $8.30/mo Works on any website as a Chrome extension

Our Testing Approach

We spent time using each of these tools for real tasks – writing articles, researching topics, summarizing documents, generating images, and asking follow-up questions. We looked at three things: how well they work, how easy they are to use, and whether they’re worth the price.

Writing quality tested;

Web search accuracy checked;

File upload & reading tested;

Image generation compared;

Free plan limits evaluated;

UI and ease of use rated.

The 6 Best All-in-One AI Assistants

1. Cabina.AI

Best for: accessing 25+ AI models in one place

Think of Cabina.AI as a universal remote for AI. Instead of paying for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini separately, you get all of them inside one interface – and you can switch between them without losing the thread of your conversation.

A key special part is the Compare Mode: you send a question once and see answers from many AI tools next to each other. This feature by itself saves a lot of time if you often check which AI works best for a certain job.

You can also make pictures, turn spoken words into text, make short films, and set up your own “AI helpers.” These are like saved characters or jobs, such as someone who writes ads or puts legal papers into short summaries, which you can use again and again.

Key Features

25+ AI models in one chat (GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Mistral, DeepSeek, and more);

Compare Mode – one prompt, multiple AI answers side by side;

Image, video, and audio generation tools;

Keeps context when switching between models;

Custom AI agents for specific workflows;

Chat folders and labels to organize everything.

Price

Free: 100 tokens to start;

Starter: $4.99/month – 450 tokens, all models;

Basic: $9.99/month – 1,000 tokens, voice-to-text;

Growth: $18.99/month;

Enterprise: $99.99/month. Pay-as-you-go also available from $3.

2. ChatGPT

Best for: all-purpose tasks – writing, thinking, coding, everything

ChatGPT is widely recognized as a top AI assistant, suitable for various tasks like writing, thinking, and coding. It uses GPT-4o technology, allowing it to understand pictures, search the internet, run computer code, look at documents, and have natural spoken conversations, all within the same chat area.

Its greatest strength is its adaptability. You can make your own “Custom GPTs,” which are special AI helpers trained with your specific papers, writing style, and directions. For example, writers use them to start drafts, companies use them for common customer questions, and programmers use them to help fix problems in their code.

The free version is quite good. However, for more features like handling larger files and sending more messages, the Plus plan costs $20 each month and is considered a great deal in AI today.

Key Features

Powered by GPT-4o – text, images, voice, and files in one chat;

Live web search included;

Code interpreter – run and explain Python code directly;

Custom GPTs for specialized workflows;

Voice mode – near-instant and conversational;

Available on web, iOS, Android, and desktop app.

Price

Free: GPT-4o with daily limits;

Plus: $20/month – more messages, all tools, file uploads;

Pro: $200/month – latest models, extended limits;

Team / Enterprise: custom pricing for businesses.

3. Claude

Best for: long documents, deep thinking, and clean writing

Claude, created by Anthropic, is known for being thoughtful and careful, unlike the quick and adaptable ChatGPT. It examines information closely, considers its answers, and writes in a way that sounds genuinely human.

Its main benefit is its ability to handle very large documents. Claude can process about 200,000 tokens at once, which is roughly the size of a book. You can upload a lengthy agreement, a research paper, or a whole computer program, and ask it questions. It will pinpoint the important sections and explain them clearly.

Furthermore, its writing is outstanding. Claude creates balanced and detailed text that doesn’t seem artificial. If you need something written that feels well-considered rather than just quickly produced, Claude is often the better option.

Key Features

Handles up to 200k tokens – books, full reports, large codebases;

File and document uploads with precise Q&A;

Strong at analysis, summarization, and structured writing;

Context stays accurate across long conversations;

Available on web, iOS, Android, and API;

Projects feature to organize work by topic.

Price

Free: Claude Sonnet with daily message limits;

Pro: $20/month – Claude Opus, more messages, priority access;

Team: $25/user/month – shared projects, admin tools;

Enterprise: custom pricing.

4. Microsoft Copilot

Best for: Windows users and anyone already in the Microsoft ecosystem

Microsoft Copilot is a tool that puts GPT-4o inside Windows, the Edge browser, Office programs, and Bing search. If you already use Microsoft products every day, Copilot will feel like a normal part of your routine instead of something new you have to learn.

The free version is really helpful. It searches the internet, makes pictures using DALL·E, and answers questions right in your web browser or on your computer’s taskbar. You don’t need to sign up or give credit card information. It’s just there when you need it.

For companies that use Microsoft 365, Copilot for Microsoft 365 does even more. It helps write emails in Outlook, makes presentations in PowerPoint, sums up Teams meetings, and creates formulas in Excel. It does all this inside the apps your team already uses daily.

Key Features

Built into Windows, Edge, Bing, and Microsoft 365 apps;

Real-time web search with source citations;

Image generation (DALL·E powered) on free plan;

Drafts emails, summaries, and documents inside Office;

Available on web, mobile, and built into the OS;

Designer tool for creating visuals and presentations.

Price

Free: web search, image generation, and chat – no subscription needed;

Copilot Pro: $20/month – priority GPT-4o access, Office integration;

Microsoft 365 Copilot: $30/user/month – for businesses with M365.

5. Perplexity

Best for: research, fact-checking, and getting answers with sources

Perplexity is the tool you grab when you need a real answer, not just a guess. It looks up information on the internet right now and shows you exactly where each piece of information came from. No made-up facts. No fake sources. Just actual links you can check.

It’s especially good for asking more questions. You can ask “How is Claude different from GPT-4o?” and then ask “What about for long documents?” – it keeps track of the conversation smartly, like talking to a well-read helper.

The Deep Research feature is important to mention: give it a tricky question, and it will spend 10-15 minutes reading many sources and give you a detailed report with citations. It’s truly impressive for anyone who does serious investigations.

Key Features

Real-time web search with inline citations on every answer;

Smart follow-up Q&A that keeps context;

Deep Research mode for thorough, multi-source reports;

File and image upload for context-aware queries;

Available on web, iOS, Android, and browser extensions;

Access to multiple AI models (GPT-4o, Claude, and its own).

Price

Free: unlimited standard searches, 3 Pro model queries/day;

Pro: $20/month – unlimited Pro queries, Deep Research, file uploads;

Enterprise: $40/user/month – admin tools, API access, SSO.

6. Monica

Best for: browser-based productivity across every website you visit

Monica is an add-on for your internet browser, like Chrome or Edge, and this is what makes it special. While most AI helpers stay in their own tab until you go to them, Monica goes with you everywhere on the internet, ready to help on any page.

You can select any text on any website, and Monica can explain it, change its language, make it shorter, or write it again. If you’re watching a YouTube video, you can ask Monica to give you the main ideas without watching all of it. If you’re reading a long PDF document, Monica reads it with you and answers your questions right away.

It also lets you use many different AI programs, such as GPT-4o, Claude, and Gemini, all in one place. Plus, it has more than 80 useful tools to help you with your work. With over 160,000 five-star reviews on the Chrome Store, it is one of the most used AI add-ons in the world.

Key Features

Chrome/Edge extension – works on any website, always available;

Access to GPT-4o, Claude, Gemini, and more in one place;

Summarizes web pages and YouTube videos in one click;

Real-time web search and AI-powered browsing;

80+ tools: writing, translation, coding, image generation;

Works on web, desktop (Mac/Windows), iOS, and Android.

Price

Free: daily usage limit, access to basic features;

Pro: $8.30/month – more queries, more models;

Pro+: $16.60/month – extended limits, faster responses;

Unlimited: $24.90/month – no limits, priority support.

How to Pick the Right One for YOU

Every tool on this list is good. The question is which one fits your situation:

Student

For academic research with verified information, Perplexity is recommended. For understanding lengthy documents and crafting essays in your own unique voice, Claude is ideal.

Work in business

If you primarily work within Microsoft 365, Copilot is your go-to. For all other business tasks, such as composing emails, drafting reports, generating ideas, and preparing for meetings, ChatGPT is highly versatile.

Creatives

Claude is excellent for detailed, extensive writing projects that require deep thought. For quick brainstorming, script creation, social media content, and other rapid tasks, ChatGPT is very efficient.

Frequent Browsers

Monica is perfect if you spend a lot of time online. It operates directly within your browser, allowing you to quickly summarize articles, translate web pages, and ask questions about content without having to open new tabs.

Researchers

Perplexity is designed for serious investigation. It provides genuine sources, offers a Deep Research mode, and allows for follow-up questions, making it suitable for those who require trustworthy and verifiable information.

Want to save money

Consider Cabina.AI or Monica. Cabina offers access to over 25 AI models for a monthly fee of $4.99. Monica features the most affordable paid subscription among these options, at $8.30 per month.

Final Verdict

All six tools presented here are genuinely valuable, so there isn’t a wrong choice. However, each caters to distinct user needs. For an all-encompassing tool that grants access to prominent AI models, Cabina.AI or ChatGPT are excellent starting points. Those who frequently engage in reading and writing will find Claude exceptionally useful. If reliable and trustworthy answers are your priority, Perplexity is the ideal choice. For users immersed in Microsoft products, Copilot is readily available. Finally, if you desire an AI companion that seamlessly integrates with your web browsing, Monica is the solution. A positive aspect is that every tool offers a free plan. It’s advisable to try out a couple before committing financially; the most suitable option will quickly become apparent.