5 Print Marketing Options That Still Work Despite the Popularity of Digital

In today’s competitive business environment, digital marketing is often the first term to come to mind when thinking of advertising. However, another form of marketing, known as print marketing, should not be overlooked by businesses looking to connect with target audiences.

Many companies have come to realize the power of physical marketing materials, which can effectively capture their audiences’ imaginations in ways digital marketing sometimes cannot.

Here are five different options in the world of print marketing that have been able to stand the test of time — even in today’s digital marketing world.

Direct Mail Campaigns

One of the oldest and most enduring forms of print marketing, direct mail marketing hasn’t gone the way of the dodo bird during the age of digital marketing. It includes sending out physical mail to customers and prospective clients, and direct mail can often connect well with recipients.

For instance, in today’s digital world, people often ignore emails and mark them as spam, so they’ll not even read them. However, in the world of direct mail marketing, this has not been the case, and businesses have been able to connect with their audiences in ways they otherwise couldn’t.

For instance, your business can, if launching a direct mail campaign, send out the following:

Promotional postcards

Personalized letters

Coupons for discounts

Product announcements

When executed well, direct mail can achieve high response rates and build strong brand awareness. For best results, work with a professional printing company. For example, if you wish to strategically disseminate the latest version of your product catalogue, consider hiring a company specializing in catalog printing for small businesses.

Brochures and Booklets

Brochures and booklets remain a powerful form of marketing because they can convey a great deal of information.

Unlike digital media, which is digested and forgotten almost instantaneously, a brochure or booklet can be digested at a pace comfortable for each reader. A well-designed and well-written brochure or booklet can clearly and effectively communicate your company’s services, products, and unique value proposition.

Some of the common uses of brochures and booklets include the following:

Product catalogs

Service brochures

Company overviews

Event information

These tools are especially effective in face-to-face settings such as trade shows, retail environments, sales meetings, and networking events.

When executed well, a brochure or booklet can greatly enhance your company’s image.

Business Cards

Business cards are still one of the most popular forms of print marketing worldwide.

A business card provides a quick and easy method for someone to share contact information during a meeting, a networking function, or an informal introduction.

Unlike typing a phone number or a profile into a phone or sending a digital profile link, a business card provides a brief but powerful interaction.

Some businesses even go as far as putting QR codes on their business cards, enabling people to scan them and visit websites or digital portfolios.

Posters and Flyers

Posters and flyers are a tried-and-tested form of marketing that still works well today. They’re relatively cheap to produce and can be placed in strategic locations where potential customers are likely to pass by.

Restaurants, coffee shops, and community centers are common locations for distributing flyers and posters.

When used by local businesses, posters and flyers can be extremely effective — all without breaking the bank.

Branded Print Materials and Packaging

Another form of print-based marketing that has endured is the inclusion of branded materials in the packages companies deliver to their customers.

As long as customers receive packages, the brand can engage them through the printed materials that come with it. This is a good time to remind customers of the brand’s identity and to encourage brand loyalty.

Printed materials that can be included in the packages sent by your company to customers include thank you cards, instructions, and product inserts.

The inclusion of printed materials in the packages sent to the customers not only provides the customers with the necessary information but also ensures a better overall brand experience.

The Lasting Value of Print Marketing

Print marketing isn’t a relic from the past. It’s still an effective way to reach customers. While digital marketing offers tools for reaching your target demographic fast, print marketing offers benefits you won’t find through digital channels. Sometimes, digital marketing’s impact is fleeting. That’s especially true for consumers who put a premium on the physical — printed catalogs, brochures, and flyers they can hold in their hands.

But when it comes to print and digital marketing, it doesn’t have to be a matter of selecting one or the other. You can do both. For instance, your business can use print materials to drive traffic to your corporate website and social media platforms.

That’s one way to incorporate both into your company’s marketing strategy. So, it can be a win-win proposition when done right.