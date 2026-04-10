12 Ways to Make Money Using an Online Course Builder

If you’re looking for a profitable digital business model, online education through courses is an exceptional one.

Whether for professional development programs or skill-based education, remote learning is a popular choice. Now, creators like you (whether educators, coaches, consultants, or entrepreneurs) have countless opportunities to generate income through online courses. An online course builder lets you transform your knowledge into scalable digital products.

However, simply creating a course isn’t enough to generate revenue. You need to diversify income streams and maximize profitability.

Here are the most effective ways to generate income using an online course builder.

Sell Individual Online Courses

One of the simplest ways to make money with a course builder is to sell solo courses. This one is popular among creators specializing in a subject or skill. The topic can be anything, including technical skills, hobbies, personal development, and professional training.

Through individual courses, you can transfer knowledge into multiple structured lessons and put them on sale at a specific one-time price.

To make the model successful, you must create clear learning objectives, organize lessons into logical modules, include downloadable resources, and provide practical examples or demonstrations.

If you build a high-quality standalone course using an online course builder, you can generate passive income over time. This is especially better when you implement strong marketing strategies.

Create Bundled Courses

Another common way to make money using online course builders is to bundle multiple relevant topics and courses and build a single comprehensive package.

It boosts the revenues earned from the average order. This is better than selling individual courses, as students are less likely to make multiple purchases separately. Plus, bundles also offer better value for students.

For instance, if you’re a digital marketing expert, you can make a course bundle of search engine optimization, social media marketing, paid advertising, and content creation.

Offer Subscription-Based Membership Programs

The next strategy is to try subscription models where you get a recurring income. This builds a long-term connection with learners as well.

In this, you don’t sell a single course. Instead, you can let them access a library full of content with their monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual membership. Membership programs are best for ongoing training programs, industry updates, new skill development, professional certification preparation, and community-based learning groups.

Moreover, you’re more likely to retain subscribing students if you upload fresh content regularly. This makes it much more reliable to earn consistent revenue.

Host Live Workshops and Webinars

Live workshops and webinars have always been a popular option among course formats. The right online course builders have built-in live streaming tools to make this happen.

Through live sessions, you can interact with students in real-time and offer more value to their experience. The best ways you can use workshops are for skill demonstrations, coaching sessions, Q&A discussions, and industry training events.

Furthermore, you can create urgency by hosting live events. These motivate learners to register, especially if it is a time-limited workshop or one with limited seats or discounts for only the first few applicants.

Launch Premium Certification Programs

Certification courses let you earn even better revenue. This is solely because they offer students the recognized credentials from a renowned academic or professional institution, delivering value in their careers. For these certifications, learners are more open to paying premium values as these support career growth. To build a valuable certification program, include structured curriculum, assessments, exams, completion certificates, and performance tracking.

Premium certification programs are especially in demand for business training, technology, healthcare education, and other professional development.

Provide Coaching or Consulting Services

Rather than following a rigid, one-size-fits-all teaching pattern, online course builders allow you to offer more flexible courses, wherein you can offer personalized guidance.

For instance, you can offer one-on-one coaching and consultation sessions with courses, adding to your revenue stream. It’s an ideal strategy to target business consultants, career coaches, fitness trainers, and financial advisors.

For this, you can sell either separate coaching packages or as premium ones with standard courses.

Sell Digital Downloadable Resources

Using online course builders, you can upload downloadable materials. The most popular resources can be anything like workbooks, checklists, templates, e-books, and presentation slides.

You can either sell them as individual materials or bundle more than one as a complete course.

This method of making money from an online course builder requires the least amount of ongoing effort. You can generate passive income consistently.

Work on an Affiliate Marketing Program

Affiliate marketing, which 81% of brands use, lets you promote your course through affiliate partners like bloggers, influencers, industry professionals, or past and existing students.

In exchange, you can use tracking tools to reward affiliates with commissions for every new student they bring in through their referrals. This lets you reach a large target audience without investing in large-scale advertisements.

Build a Paid Community

Online learning communities are highly trendy nowadays. Learners want to connect with peers and network with each other. This makes a paid community a valuable option for money-making using course builders. To make this work, you can build community-based learning platforms by including discussion forums, group chats, member-only content, and live group sessions.

Such online communities encourage learners to stay engaged, discussing their learnings with each other and guiding each other to boost their knowledge.

Consider Upselling and Cross-Selling Strategies

Upselling and cross-selling let you boost revenues where all you need to do is recommend more products to your existing audience, i.e., the paying learners.

For example, you can offer advanced courses after beginner programs, recommend supplementary learning materials, or promote coaching packages during checkout.

Both strategies enhance customer lifetime value and boost long-term profits.

Launch Seasonal and Limited-Time Courses

Create urgency and a perceived value with limited-time courses. This encourages students to enroll faster. You can use seasonal topics and time-sensitive programs for such offers.

The best options for limited-time courses are year-end planning programs, holiday-themed workshops, and industry trend training sessions. Such time-sensitive offerings maintain consistent engagement, generating a boost in periodic revenue.

License Courses to Others

You can use course licensing to let other educators, educational institutions, training companies, and professional organizations utilize your content, teaching and training their students. In this, you don’t sell the content directly to the end-users (students). Instead, you pass the usage rights to them in exchange for a payment.

This method of making money from an online course builder is extremely scalable. You can license a single course to multiple organizations simultaneously. You can even structure licensing agreements as one-time fees, annual subscriptions, or per-user pricing based on the number of learners accessing the course.

Organizations prefer ready-made, expert-designed learning materials. Thus, this model is particularly valuable for corporate training programs, professional development courses, and industry-specific education.

Conclusion

By understanding the different ways to make money using an online course builder like TagMango, you can turn your expertise into a sustainable business. So, start looking for the right platform now.