The CLARITY Act just recorded a victory. GlobeNewswire confirmed AlphaPepe Stage 12 nears sell out as XRP’s price prediction targets $10 following the new CLARITY Act development on April 12. European Business Magazine placed the $5 to $10 scenario squarely on the table: if the CLARITY Act passes before the April deadline analysts project $5 as the floor and $10 as the ceiling. Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick set $8 as his target under the passage scenario with $4 to $8 billion in additional ETF inflows behind it.

From $1.36 to $10 is 635%. That is the return the CLARITY Act victory scenario is pointing at. It is genuinely significant and the community backing XRP has been building toward this legislative moment since the SEC lawsuit resolution years ago.

But from $0.01422, Cardano at $0.262 and XRP at $1.36 are both discovered assets delivering percentage gains. AlphaPepe has raised $820,000 from 7,500+ holders at a pre-listing price no exchange has ever touched. Stage 12 nears sell out. The gains that come from the first pricing event are not measured in percentages. They are measured in multiples.

What XRP’s $10 Target Requires and What It Delivers

The $10 XRP scenario is not fantasy. It is the documented output of the CLARITY Act passing before April 30, $4 to $8 billion in ETF inflows activating, and the short squeeze with $951 million in open interest running its mechanical course. Every component of that scenario is real and the new CLARITY Act victory that GlobeNewswire confirmed has moved the probability meaningfully.

From $1.36 the $10 outcome is 635% for the buyer sitting in XRP today. That is the kind of return that institutional assets produce in their best years. For context, Motley Fool confirmed that over recent periods XRP is up 242% while Cardano is down 55%. Both are fully discovered assets whose price is being set by every exchange, every ETF, and every institutional research desk that covers the market simultaneously.

What neither XRP nor ADA can offer from their current positions is the multiplication that comes from the first pricing event on an undiscovered token. That is not a percentage return. It is a structural position.

AlphaPepe Raises $820K While Stage 12 Nears Sell Out

Stage 11 Sold Out. Over $820,000 Raised. 7,500+ Holders. Stage 12 at $0.01422.

AlphaPepe has raised over $820,000 across 7,500+ holders with 100 new wallets arriving daily as Stage 12 nears sell out. AlphaSwap is live as a cross-chain AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and trend detection generating real trading fee revenue before any exchange has listed the token. The developer behind it was part of the Shibarium team at Shiba Inu, an operation that processed over 500 million mainnet transactions, before building this from scratch. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit was completed before the presale opened. Tokens arrive in your wallet instantly at purchase with no vesting attached. Staking at 85% APR from day one. Buyers entering $1,000 or more can use code ALPHA30 for a 30% bonus on their token count.

At $0.01422 a $1,000 entry produces 70,323 tokens. Analysts targeting $1.50 at Q2 DEX launch put that at around $105,485. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut those tokens approach $246,131. XRP reaching $10 on a CLARITY Act victory turns $1,000 into $7,353. Stage 12 at $3.50 targets $246,131 from the same $1,000 before the Senate has confirmed the markup. Cardano at $1.20 all year turns $1,000 into $4,580. Both XRP and ADA are delivering percentage returns from discovered market caps. Stage 12 is delivering multiples from an undiscovered one. That is the difference $820,000 in raised capital voted for.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 12 sells out.

FAQs

Why does the XRP price prediction reach $10 following the CLARITY Act victory?

Analysts project $5 to $10 for XRP if the CLARITY Act passes before the April deadline, with Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick setting $8 as his target based on $4 to $8 billion in additional XRP ETF inflows activating alongside the mechanical short squeeze from $951 million in open interest at deeply negative funding rates.

What could a $1,000 Stage 12 entry be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01422 a $1,000 entry produces 70,323 tokens worth around $105,485 at $1.50 and $246,131 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why does AlphaPepe deliver bigger gains than Cardano and XRP from $820K raised?

XRP at $10 and ADA at $1.20 deliver 635% and 358% respectively from discovered market caps where every exchange has already set a price. AlphaPepe targets 246x from $0.01422 before Q2 assigns the first market price, delivering the multiplication that pre-listing entries produce rather than the percentage returns that discovered assets offer regardless of how good the legislative catalyst is.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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