XRP Price Prediction: Pepeto Pulls In $9M As XRP ETFs Log Strongest Weekly Inflow Since February

XRP is drawing fresh capital while Bitcoin drifts sideways, ETF flows just posted their strongest weekly reading since early February, and Ripple has locked in a major Asian partnership that ties XRP into real financial rails. The altcoin market is watching this rotation play out, and one presale is quietly pulling wallets that usually park only in top ten coins. This article covers the XRP price prediction after this week’s catalysts.

XRP Price Prediction: ETF Inflows, Kyobo Partnership, And The Rotation Underneath

CoinDesk reported on April 16 that XRP spot ETFs pulled more than $17 million in their strongest daily inflow since early February, with Ripple also locking in a partnership with Kyobo Life to test South Korea’s first real time tokenized government bond settlement. XRP derivatives are flashing bullish signals, with open interest jumping to 1.89 billion XRP per Coinglass data cited by CoinDesk, a level last seen in late March, alongside positive funding rates and rising cumulative volume delta. This is institutional money returning to XRP on a real utility story, telling every trader watching that the recovery phase is already underway.

XRP Price Prediction: Names Worth Tracking Right Now

Pepeto Goes Vertical As The Presale Window Narrows

Retail traders have long struggled with patchy, late arriving market information, and Pepeto is built to end that frustration by putting real exchange infrastructure into holder hands before the crowd even knows the name. Actionable product that used to be reserved for desks with six figure data feeds now sits inside Pepeto for any presale buyer willing to move before the exchange debut. Every wallet inside holds a real stake in a working system rather than a brochure.

Pepeto remains at the current entry of $0.0000001685, a floor the open market will not touch again once trading opens. Funding sits above $9.13M, confirming real buying, and stages are filling faster as the listing window tightens. Early wallets also compound at 182% APY through native staking, a $50K position earning around $91K across a full year at that rate.

Live product drives the entire setup. The PepetoAI trade risk scanner rates every position end to end so buyers see danger before capital commits, and the fee free swap system strips the trading cost from every rotation. Security comes from a SolidProof audit on every contract, build leadership from the cofounder who conceived the original Pepe, and a Binance insider runs the exchange side. The project is already being treated as a top cycle position, and the entry locked in today becomes the floor the market pays multiples above once the listing goes live.

XRP Holds The Setup But The Cap Limits Multiples

XRP trades at $1.48 per CoinDesk data, with five spot ETFs holding a combined $1 billion in AUM and CoinShares reporting $119.6 million in weekly net inflows for the period ending April 11. Standard Chartered has an $8 target for XRP in 2026 if the CLARITY Act clears, a credible run for a large cap, yet from an $82 billion market cap even $8 delivers only around 6x over months, a different universe from what a pre listing entry can produce.

ADA Grinds Without Catalyst Strength

ADA trades near $0.25 per CoinMarketCap data cited across trackers this week, sitting 92% below its $3.09 peak from 2021 with a $9 billion market cap and 40% green days over the last 30. The Hashdex ETF inclusion adds some structural bid, but technicals show ADA below every key moving average, and even a run back to $0.50 only doubles the position from here.

Conclusion

Every outsized fortune in crypto started the same way. XRP launched in 2013 at around $0.00589 and crossed $3.84 in January 2018, a run that turned early wallets into multi generational bags. Dogecoin launched in 2013 at $0.00026 and peaked at $0.73 in 2021, with one buyer famously turning a single DOGE entry into a $3 million position in two months per The Motley Fool.

Every early buyer shared one trait, they moved while the rest of the market still doubted. Pepeto is the rare setup this cycle produces only once, and the same class of wallets that bought XRP near inception are already inside this presale before the Binance debut, because they spot these setups faster than anyone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $8 for XRP in 2026 if the CLARITY Act clears the Senate, with 24/7 Wall St reporting potential to $15 to $30 if Ripple also lands a Federal Reserve master account for direct bank integration.

Is XRP still a strong hold alongside a presale entry?

XRP offers steady exposure backed by ETF flows and the Ripple partnership stack, while a presale like Pepeto pairs that large cap with the fixed entry multiple only pre listing capital can access.

How close is Pepeto to its Binance listing?

Pepeto has funding above $9.13M with a SolidProof audit complete, three exchange tools live, a Binance insider on the dev team, and a confirmed Binance listing tightening week by week.