The biggest brokerage on Wall Street is building spot crypto trading for tens of millions of clients, and that kind of infrastructure does not get built for a market that stays down.

That is exactly the environment where early presale entries separate the informed from the late. Pepeto is delivering a live exchange suite with a confirmed Binance listing, a SolidProof audit, and a presale that raised above $8.1 million while whales load positions at prices the public will never see again.

Charles Schwab Confirms Spot Crypto Trading for H1 2026

CoinDesk reported that Charles Schwab is on track to launch spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the first half of 2026, opening $12 trillion in client assets to direct crypto access. Reuters confirmed the timeline from CEO Rick Wurster in late 2025, and the firm has opened a waitlist for its Schwab Crypto account. When a brokerage managing trillions builds crypto rails during extreme fear, the correction is temporary and the capital behind it will reprice everything that positioned early.

Top Coins Shaping the XRP Price Prediction Outlook in 2026: What Should You Choose?

Pepeto

Pepeto is not just an idea anymore. The exchange tools are live, and the entire suite is built for traders first. Everything sits in one place, so you are not bouncing between five apps while prices move against you.

You have the PepetoAI risk scorer grading every trade from entry to exit, the cross chain bridge moving assets between blockchains with zero friction, and real exchange infrastructure that protects your capital at every step. You can review a token, check its risk, and act in minutes because the tools were built for speed during corrections that shake out weak hands.

The team has strengthened the system behind the scenes. A former Binance expert sits on the dev team, which means the architecture carries the same operational knowledge that powered the largest trading venue in crypto. The cofounder who originally created the Pepe token is building this project, and that pedigree shows in how the product works rather than how it markets itself.

The presale has raised above $8.1 million at $0.000000186 per token, and early participants are earning 188% APY through staking while they wait for the listing. It is still early, but you are looking at a working product with serious capital, a SolidProof audit locking the contracts, and a 420 trillion token supply built for mass entry, which is why calculated wallets keep entering Pepeto while the market sits frozen and the listing window that turns presale pricing into exchange pricing gets closer every day.

XRP

XRP is trading around $1.92 after dropping 27% in Q1 2026, despite earning SEC commodity status and attracting Goldman Sachs to its ETFs. The token holds above $1.28 support with the CLARITY Act Senate markup in late April acting as the next binary catalyst. Standard Chartered revised its 2026 target from $8.00 to $2.80, and if the bill stalls, analysts warn of a drift toward $1.15. Returns from $1.29 are percentages while presale to listing returns are multiples.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is holding near $67,300 after its first green month since September, a slim 1.8% gain that barely broke a five month losing streak from the October 2025 high near $126,000. The Fear and Greed Index sits at 9 and whale selling on exchanges has climbed throughout Q1. Support holds at $67,000 with resistance near $70,000, but a 47% drawdown from the peak means the fastest growth phase already happened and the next leg starts from a much higher floor.

Conclusion

Schwab building crypto rails for $12 trillion in client assets during extreme fear confirms institutions see past the correction. XRP dropped 27% despite commodity status and Bitcoin barely broke a five month losing streak, but Pepeto sits at presale pricing with a Binance listing confirmed.

Above $8.1 million raised during fear on the Pepeto official website proves the calculated wallets already see the outcome. Early XRP holders who followed whale signals into the 2024 rally all wish they committed more at the bottom, and the same whale pattern flashing into Pepeto means presale entries are turning into multiples the hesitant ones will spend this cycle regretting. The listing closes the presale floor forever, and every dollar on the other side costs more.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

XRP is forecasted between $1.20 and $2.40 in 2026, but Pepeto offers presale to listing distance that projects far greater returns for early participants.

Which breakout crypto projects stand out alongside the XRP price prediction this year?

Among breakout projects, Pepeto leads with working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing while XRP waits for clarity.

What coins are ready to rally this cycle?

Pepeto leads coins ready to rally, with presale capital above $8.1 million and live exchange tools built for traders at the Pepeto official website.