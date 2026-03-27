The xrp price prediction for 2026 just cleared its single biggest legislative obstacle. On March 20, Senators Tom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks confirmed a bipartisan agreement in principle on the stablecoin yield dispute that had blocked the CLARITY Act in the Senate Banking Committee for two months, with the issue declared 99 percent resolved according to Yahoo Finance. The Senate Banking Committee markup is now targeted for the second half of April. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is assigning 90 percent probability to passage by end of April according to Yahoo Finance. XRP is trading at $1.45 while the $5 to $10 target requires the bill to clear three remaining Senate hurdles simultaneously. The capital that cannot wait on that timeline is entering AlphaPepe at $0.00800 with a confirmed 6x locked in before a single Senate vote is cast.

What the CLARITY Act Passage Actually Does to the XRP Price Prediction

The CLARITY Act passed the House 294-134 on July 17, 2025 and has since navigated a two-month Senate stall caused entirely by the stablecoin yield dispute. That dispute is now 99 percent resolved. What remains are five sequential legislative hurdles: Senate Banking Committee markup in April, a full Senate floor vote requiring 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, reconciliation with the Agriculture Committee version that passed in January, House-Senate conference if differences arise, and presidential signature. Each step has a timeline. None of them are inside the market’s control this week.

Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick set an $8 target for 2026 contingent on CLARITY Act passage, projecting $4 to $8 billion in XRP ETF inflows by year-end against the $1.3 billion already absorbed since launch. Most analysts cluster the xrp price prediction in the $5 to $10 range if the bill passes. Without it the consensus collapses to $1.50 to $2.50 and ETF inflows that have already dwindled from $1.3 billion in the first 50 days to less than $2 million weekly by early March confirm the without-bill scenario is already partially being priced. At $10 XRP requires a $612 billion market cap. That number requires both the CLARITY Act and Ripple’s Federal Reserve master account application to succeed in the same year, a sequence that no analyst has assigned a high probability to before 2027.

AlphaPepe Sees Record Inflows as Capital Skips the Legislative Queue

$0.00800 Presale, Confirmed $0.05 Listing, Live AI DEX, 10/10 Audit

AlphaPepe is live in presale at $0.00800 heading toward a confirmed $0.05 listing price with a Q2 2026 AlphaSwap DEX debut and a Tier 1 CEX listing to follow. The raise has crossed above $700,000 with 7,000-plus holders growing at 100-plus new wallets every day. A former Shibarium team member leads the project and AlphaSwap launches as a BSC-native cross-chain DEX with AI intelligence tools autonomously screening contracts, tracking whale movements, and generating real fee revenue from the first trade processed on listing day. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit backs every purchase, tokens arrive in your wallet instantly, and no vesting holds your allocation after buying.

Put $1,000 in at $0.00800 and you hold approximately 125,000 tokens. At the confirmed $0.05 listing that is $6,250. At $0.50 it becomes $62,500. At $1.00 it sits at $125,000. XRP needs five sequential Senate votes, a presidential signature, and $4 to $8 billion in ETF inflows to reach $8. AlphaPepe needs none of those. The 1 billion token supply reaches 100x at under $800 million market cap inside a single meme season cycle. The record inflows entering AlphaPepe right now are from capital that has read the CLARITY Act timeline carefully and decided the confirmed 6x before the first trade is placed competes more favourably than a $612 billion market cap requirement waiting on April committee markups.

The CLARITY Act Is Coming. AlphaPepe Is Not Waiting for It.

The xrp price prediction becomes dramatically more compelling the moment the Senate Banking Committee completes its April markup and the floor vote timetable firms up. A $5 to $8 XRP is a credible and significant return for capital that enters at $1.45 and holds through the legislative sequence. What that return profile cannot offer is a confirmed entry price below a publicly stated listing target with a live AI DEX generating real fee revenue before the token trades on a single exchange. AlphaPepe’s price steps higher every 3 days. The April Senate committee date is not on that schedule and the presale window is not pausing while Washington negotiates.

Join the presale now before exchange listings change everything.

FAQs

Will the CLARITY Act drive XRP to $10 in 2026?

Possible but requiring a precise sequence. Standard Chartered targets $8 on CLARITY Act passage with $4 to $8 billion in ETF inflows. The $10 target additionally requires Ripple’s Federal Reserve master account application to succeed, a scenario most analysts place beyond 2026. Without the bill, consensus sits at $1.50 to $2.50.

Where does the CLARITY Act stand in March 2026?

The stablecoin yield dispute blocking Senate progress was declared 99 percent resolved on March 20 following a bipartisan agreement between Senators Tillis and Alsobrooks. The Senate Banking Committee markup is targeted for April with five sequential hurdles remaining before presidential signature. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse assigns 90 percent probability to passage by end of April.

Why is AlphaPepe seeing record inflows while XRP waits on legislation?

AlphaPepe delivers a confirmed 6x from presale to listing with no Senate vote required, a live AI DEX generating real fee revenue from day one, a 10/10 audit, instant token delivery, and 100x achievable at under $800 million market cap. The capital skipping the CLARITY Act queue is entering at $0.00800 before the next 3-day price step closes this entry permanently.