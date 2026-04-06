XRP Price News: Record XRPL Activity as Pepeto Eyes 100x Before Binance Listing

The XRP Ledger just processed more than 4.49 million transactions in a single day, the highest count in over two years, while total wallets reached 7.7 million. That xrp price news should be bullish, yet the token sits at $1.34 and cannot hold above $1.40 as the market trades in extreme fear at 13.

Capital watching the gap between XRP activity and price action is rotating into Pepeto after it pulled in more than $8 million from a presale built by the creator of the original Pepe coin, with analysts projecting 100x once the Binance listing goes live.

XRP Price News April 2026: Record Ledger Activity Meets Stubborn Resistance

The XRP Ledger recorded 4.49 million daily transactions on April 4 according to U.Today, marking a two year high in network usage while the token remains stuck between $1.28 and $1.40. Ripple expanded RLUSD to South Korea through Coinone and heads into the XRP Tokyo 2026 event on April 7 focused on real world asset tokenization according to FX Leaders. The xrp price news confirms growing utility, but the chart refuses to reward holders while a confirmed Binance listing presale remains open.

Ledger Records and Presale Entries Shaping the XRP Outlook

Pepeto: The Presale Pulling Capital From the XRP Sidelines

While XRP builds record network numbers that the price has not reflected, Pepeto is becoming the fastest filling presale of 2026 with more than $8 million raised and the token locked at $0.000000186. The creator of the original Pepe coin runs the project with a former Binance expert on the team, and every contract has been cleared by SolidProof.

The central product behind Pepeto is a fully running exchange designed to keep capital protected while it grows. The cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost so holders never lose value to transfer fees, and PepetoSwap executes trades with zero fees so every dollar of profit stays where it belongs.

Unlike XRP at $1.34 with resistance blocking every attempt above $1.40, Pepeto sits below the listing price where the gap between entry and open market is where multiplication happens. Analysts project 100x from this presale level once the confirmed Binance listing activates, and a small entry today carries the kind of distance that xrp price news about $1.40 resistance cannot match. Holders also earn 187% APY staking while the listing approaches.

The original Pepe coin reached a multi billion dollar valuation with no working product, and Pepeto already runs an exchange with tools Pepe never offered, putting the logical floor above what zero utility achieved. More than $8 million entered while fear dominated every headline, and the wallets filling this presale are not waiting for XRP to clear $1.40 before acting on the entry that listing day will reprice permanently.

XRP Price Prediction for April 2026

XRP trades at $1.34 after falling 64% from its all time high of $3.65, and $1.40 resistance has rejected every recovery since March according to CoinDesk. The CLARITY Act roundtable on April 16 is the single largest catalyst this month according to 24/7 Wall St, with analysts split between $1.15 bearish and $1.60 if clarity arrives.

Six spot XRP ETFs already trade but cumulative inflows dropped from $1.24 billion in January to $947 million by March. Standard Chartered holds a $2.80 year end target, but reaching it requires the CLARITY Act to pass the Senate and ETF flows to reverse. Every piece of xrp price news points to a token needing multiple catalysts before meaningful movement, which is why capital looking for multiples is choosing the presale entry where listing creates the move instead of waiting for legislation.

Conclusion

The xrp price news revealing record transactions and a frozen price tells the story every cycle eventually writes. XRP gaining utility without gaining value cannot match what the presale to listing distance delivers for wallets that entered during fear. Every cycle produces the same two groups, those who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery, and those who read the same xrp price news and decided to wait.

The listing separates these groups permanently, and more than $8 million on the Pepeto official website proves which side calculated capital already chose. Missing this presale while it remains open is how the biggest regret of this cycle gets written.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What does the latest xrp price news mean for April?

XRP hit record daily transactions but stays range bound between $1.28 and $1.40, with the CLARITY Act roundtable on April 16 as the key catalyst.

How much could Pepeto return after listing?

Analysts project 100x from the presale price once the Binance listing goes live, backed by the original Pepe creator and a SolidProof verified exchange.

Why are wallets choosing presale entries over XRP?

The xrp price news shows a token needing legislation to move, while presale entries capture the full listing distance. The Pepeto official website shows $8 million entered from wallets making that calculation.