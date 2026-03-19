Recently, the xrp price has felt pressure after reports emerged that a prominent co founder sold a substantial amount of tokens, sending uncertainty through the community. The Ethereum Foundation also transferred a large batch of ETH, sparking additional concerns about internal selling across major projects. As the key builders behind both XRP and Ethereum adjust their positions, many investors are watching the PEPE cofounder’s presale as the cleaner alternative that does not carry the insider selling risk that the xrp price now faces from its own leadership.

XRP Price Takes a Hit as Internal Sales Shake Confidence

The xrp price at $1.45 suffered a blow recently as on chain records indicated that a major insider sold a significant amount of tokens. The large sell off cast doubts on XRP’s near term trajectory, especially with so many tokens being moved at once.

Market analysts have been quick to suggest that these actions might be a warning sign, and if the xrp price continues facing downward pressure, it could test lower support levels according to CoinDesk. However, long term holders still show conviction despite the uncertainty.

Ethereum Foundation Transfers Spark Additional Concerns

The Ethereum Foundation also made headlines with a transfer of a large ETH batch worth hundreds of millions of dollars. While officials clarified this was part of a scheduled wallet migration, it still ignited speculation about possible market sales among community members who have seen similar patterns before according to Bloomberg.

ETH at $2,243 remains stable but the transfer adds to the broader narrative of internal selling pressure across established projects. For investors watching the xrp price and ETH simultaneously face insider activity, the search for a presale with a cleaner builder profile has never felt more urgent.

Why the XRP Price Crowd Is Looking at Pepeto’s Cleaner Entry

As XRP and Ethereum face internal selling concerns, the PEPE cofounder’s presale has been quietly gaining momentum with none of the insider disposal that is rattling the xrp price community.

With three products approaching launch for the $45 billion meme coin economy, Pepeto aims to offer PepetoSwap for zero tax cross chain trading, Pepeto Bridge for connecting trapped liquidity, and Pepeto Exchange for curating legitimate projects. The presale has raised $8.1 million from thousands of wallets at $0.000000186 with the SolidProof audit confirming clean code and over 4 billion tokens permanently burned. Exchange listings are confirmed and approaching.

The PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion is building rather than selling, and that contrast with the xrp price insider activity is precisely what is driving fresh capital toward Pepeto. The 196% APY staking compresses supply daily while community conviction grows stronger with each milestone delivered on schedule.

As Ripple and Ethereum face questions about internal selling, Pepeto continues building a foundation that investors can trust because the builder is constructing, not cashing out.

You Watched XRP’s Insider Sales Shake Confidence. The PEPE Cofounder Is Building, Not Selling.

The xrp price faces uncertainty from insider activity. Ethereum carries its own selling pressure from foundation transfers. But the PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion is directing every element of Pepeto’s three products toward launch rather than disposing of positions. You watched DOGE create millionaires from fractions of a penny.

You watched PEPE transform wallets for those who entered before the crowd. Every time, the winners positioned during the presale while everyone else waited. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the PEPE cofounder building rather than selling, three products approaching launch, and $8.1 million raised is the opportunity this cycle is offering.

Either you act today, or you add one more name to the list of presales that built someone else’s fortune while the xrp price headlines kept you distracted.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the xrp price today?

XRP trades at $1.45 amid insider selling concerns. The PEPE cofounder’s presale at $0.000000186 offers a cleaner entry without internal disposal risk.

Why are investors moving from XRP to Pepeto?

XRP insider sales shook confidence. The PEPE cofounder is building, not selling. Three products, SolidProof audit, and $8.1 million raised at presale pricing.

Is the Pepeto presale still open?

Yes but approaching its final stretch. Exchange listings are confirmed and $0.000000186 vanishes once trading begins.

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Sources: CoinDesk, Bloomberg