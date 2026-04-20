XRP Price Climbs as Rakuten Opens Access to 44 Million Users While Pepeto Presale Crosses $9M

Rakuten Wallet listed XRP for spot trading on April 15 and gave 44 million Japanese users a direct path to buy, send, and spend the token across more than 5 million merchants. The xrp price jumped 10% on the week and trades near $1.45, but from that level even a return to the January high of $2.42 delivers roughly 1.7x. The question is not whether XRP moves higher but whether that gain compares to what a presale with more than $9 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing can deliver before the entry disappears.

Rakuten Wallet Lists XRP and Connects 44 Million Users to Direct Token Access

Japan’s largest loyalty network gave XRP a real world payment channel this week. Rakuten Wallet added XRP for spot trading on April 15, and users can now convert Rakuten Points into XRP and spend it at over 5 million merchant locations, according to CoinGecko.

The xrp price responded with a 10% weekly gain and pushed back toward the $1.45 resistance that has capped every rally this year, per 24/7 Wall St. Separately, Ripple partnered with Korea’s Kyobo Life Insurance to pilot the country’s first tokenized government bond settlement on the blockchain.

Where the Strongest Returns Are Taking Shape Across XRP and the Presale Market

Pepeto

While Rakuten builds the payment layer for XRP holders who already own the token, Pepeto is building the exchange layer for those who want to enter the next wave before the crowd confirms it. The platform runs a zero fee swap that handles trades across six chains and a cross chain bridge that moves tokens at zero cost, which means capital stays in the position instead of leaking to fees on every trade. A built in contract scanner checks every token before a buy goes through, so the same tool that protects experienced traders also keeps first time presale entries safe from bad contracts.

The cofounder of the original Pepe coin leads the Pepeto team, and that connection matters because the original Pepe launched with zero products and the same 420 trillion token supply that Pepeto carries today. Pepe reached a multi billion dollar market cap on community alone. Pepeto starts from a lower point with a working exchange, confirmed staking at 182% APY, and a SolidProof audit that cleared every contract. The token sits at $0.0000001864 with more than $9 million raised during a market fear reading that normally pushes retail away from new entries.

The xrp price needs months of regulatory progress and Rakuten adoption to push past $2. Pepeto needs one event. The Binance listing is approaching, and when it arrives, presale pricing ends permanently and exchange volume begins. Each presale stage lifts the price higher and cuts the window shorter, and the wallets entering right now are buying the same entry that every early Pepe holder wishes they had doubled. Analysts project 100x to 300x returns from the listing, and that math does not wait for the xrp price to decide its direction.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP trades near $1.45 after gaining 10% on the week, according to CoinGecko. Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick recently cut his year end target from $8 to $2.80 but still sees more than 100% upside from current levels, per Motley Fool. On the bearish side, roughly 60% of circulating supply sits at an average cost of $1.45, which means every rally into that zone meets selling from holders looking to break even. The CLARITY Act markup in the Senate could be the next catalyst, but bearish targets sit near $1.15 if oil stays above $100 and the Fed holds rates. The xrp price prediction range for April sits between $1.35 and $1.60, and $1.45 remains the level the xrp price needs to clear before any bigger move begins.

Conclusion

The xrp price rally shows real momentum and Rakuten just gave XRP the biggest consumer payment channel the token has ever reached. But the biggest gains in this market have never started with buying after the headlines are already printed. The presale tokens that created real wealth were bought before the listing brought the crowd. Pepe made its early holders rich with zero products, and the same cofounder now leads Pepeto with a working exchange and a confirmed Binance listing. The right crypto investment at the right time can change everything, and entering now through the Pepeto official website is acting on the same signal before the crowd confirms it.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $2.80 by year end. The Pepeto official website shows a presale analysts project could far exceed the xrp price outlook from $1.45.

Why is XRP rising this week?

Rakuten Wallet listed XRP on April 15, connecting 44 million Japanese users to direct token access across millions of merchants.

Is Pepeto a good investment before listing?

More than $9 million raised during fear with a SolidProof audit and confirmed Binance listing means presale holders collect returns post listing buyers miss.