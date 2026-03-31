Wormhole is scheduled to unlock approximately 600 million tokens on April 3, representing 6% of total supply and valued at over $90 million, creating potential selling pressure that reminds investors how token unlocks move prices overnight. That xrp news context proves supply events matter, and the entries with structured presale stages and confirmed listings avoid the unlock pressure that dilutes holders. More than $8 million raised during fear proves smart money already calculated the outcome. Pepeto is where those wallets landed, and early holders who followed whale signals confess they were uncertain and almost missed it. Every one of them wishes they had committed more.

Wormhole 600M Token Unlock Creates Important XRP News Context

Wormhole unlocks 600 million tokens ($90M) on April 3, representing 6% of total supply, according to DailyCoin. Large unlocks create selling pressure. Pantera Capital reported that 2026 rewards real compliance and institutional money. When 600 million tokens unlock overnight, the xrp news cycle proves supply events crush prices, and presale entries with structured stages and confirmed listings avoid that pressure entirely.

Tokens Where Smart Money Avoids Unlock Pressure

Pepeto

Here is what the reader needs before entering. A wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet, some ETH or USDT for payment, and the understanding that Pepeto’s presale structure protects against the supply dumps that events like Wormhole’s unlock create. Connect the wallet to the presale page and confirm the amount. The entry is straightforward, but the structure behind it is what matters.

Pepeto operates as a live exchange built for cross chain meme trading. Think of PepetoSwap as the trading layer that handles thousands of transactions across six blockchains without delays, while Wormhole holders face 600 million tokens flooding a market that processes only a fraction of that volume safely. The risk scoring system checks every contract before capital enters, solving the safety problem most entries ignore entirely.

Key considerations before committing. The presale uses staged pricing at $0.000000186, meaning every new stage costs more and rewards the wallets that entered earlier. Unlike tokens facing sudden unlock events, Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing creates the defined exit event that converts presale pricing into open market returns. No massive token dump arrives overnight. SolidProof audited every contract. The original Pepe inventor built the exchange. An experienced Binance architect designed the trading layer. Pepeto is the xrp news entry where the structure protects what unlock events destroy.

$8 million entering during fear proves smart money calculated the outcome. Early holders who followed whale signals confess they almost missed it and wish they committed more. Staking delivers 190% annual yield. Analysts estimate 100x after the listing. The signal flashes now, and the structured stages mean the entry gets more expensive every day regardless of what the broader market does.

XRP

XRP traded at $1.33 on March 31, according to CoinGecko. Down 65% from cycle high. Seven spot ETFs hold $2.44 billion. Recovery to $3.65 delivers 175%. XRP adds institutional weight, but the strongest xrp news returns come from entries avoiding unlock pressure.

ADA

ADA traded at $0.25 on March 31, according to CoinMarketCap. Down 95% from highs. Voltaire governance progressing. Recovery to $1.00 delivers 300%. ADA carries strong fundamentals, but presale entries with confirmed dates deliver from one event.

Conclusion

Here is what the structure protects. Wormhole dumps 600 million tokens overnight. Pepeto’s staged presale avoids that entirely with $8 million committed during fear and a confirmed Binance listing creating the defined exit event. Early holders wish they had committed more and the same xrp news signal flashes now. Entering at the Pepeto official website means following the whale signal into the entry where no unlock threatens the structure and the listing delivers what smart money calculated before Wormhole reminded everyone how supply dumps destroy tokens without protection. The structured stages mean each day costs more. The signal flashes while the reader decides.

Visit Pepeto official website for the strongest xrp news entry before listing.

FAQs

Why does Wormhole’s 600M unlock matter for xrp news?

It proves supply events crush prices overnight. The xrp news entry with structured stages and a confirmed listing avoids that pressure.

Is XRP a strong xrp news entry at $1.33?

XRP targets 175% over quarters. Pepeto targets 100x from one listing at the Pepeto official website.

What smart money signal should the reader follow?

$8M during fear, SolidProof audit, no unlock dumps. Early holders wish they committed more. The signal flashes now.