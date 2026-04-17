Worldex Secures U.S. MSB Registration, Advancing Its ExFi Vision for Global Liquidity Infrastructure

Worldex, a next-generation financial infrastructure platform, today announced that it has successfully obtained a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) registration under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), with registration number 31000326517959. This milestone reinforces Worldex’s commitment to regulatory alignment, operational transparency, and the development of compliant global financial infrastructure.

The MSB registration represents a key step in Worldex’s global expansion strategy, enabling the platform to operate within established regulatory frameworks while supporting cross-border financial activity. As regulatory clarity continues to evolve across digital assets and stablecoin markets, Worldex is positioning itself at the intersection of compliance and innovation—bridging traditional financial systems with next-generation digital infrastructure.

At the core of Worldex is its proprietary ExFi (Exchange Finance) model, a new financial paradigm designed to connect global currency exchange flows with digital asset liquidity. Unlike conventional trading platforms, Worldex enables users to participate in real-world financial activity through structured liquidity contribution, rather than active speculation.

Through its infrastructure, users allocate stablecoin liquidity—primarily USDT—into a system that facilitates real-time currency exchange across global markets. The platform’s intelligent routing and execution framework manages transaction flow, pricing optimization, and operational complexity, allowing participants to gain exposure to market-driven financial activity without requiring trading expertise.

This participation-based model reflects a broader shift in financial architecture, where access to real market flows is becoming increasingly important. With global foreign exchange markets processing trillions of dollars in daily volume, and stablecoins playing an expanding role in digital settlements, Worldex’s ExFi framework is designed to unlock new pathways for capital participation.

A Worldex spokesperson noted that securing MSB registration establishes a strong regulatory foundation for the platform’s continued growth. By aligning with compliance standards while advancing infrastructure innovation, Worldex aims to redefine how capital interacts with global financial systems—transitioning from speculative trading models toward structured participation in real economic activity.

Looking ahead, Worldex will continue to expand its ecosystem through deeper payment integrations, enhanced liquidity networks, and broader global access. The platform’s long-term vision is to establish ExFi as a foundational layer of the next-generation financial system, enabling more efficient, transparent, and inclusive global liquidity participation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Worldex

Email: support@worldex.com

Contact Person: Alexander Smith

Website: https://www.worldex.global/

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates