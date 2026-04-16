WLFI Price Prediction as Buyback Clears Debt and Pepeto Tops $9M

The latest WLFI price prediction debate heated up this week as World Liberty Financial pushed through a buyback proposal and cleared 25 million dollars of Dolomite loan debt in two quick payments. While that drama played out, Bitcoin climbed back above 75,000 and Ethereum pushed past 2,358, confirming crypto is ready to run again.

Pepeto has already crossed more than 9 million dollars in presale, built by the same cofounder behind the original Pepe coin, with a Binance listing approaching. For holders watching both charts, the question is where the next early entry sits right now.

WLFI price prediction resets as buyback proposal clears Dolomite debt

World Liberty Financial moved quickly this month to reset the WLFI token after weeks of pressure. The team pushed through a formal buyback proposal and paid down 25 million dollars of its Dolomite loan in two rounds, 15 million on April 7 and 10 million on April 10. A token unlock vote was confirmed, and the project keeps buying back tokens on the open market, according to CoinMarketCap updates. The pullback near 0.08 dollars now looks like a reset rather than a collapse, with every repayment clearing overhead pressure.

Top crypto picks amid the WLFI price reset

Pepeto

The WLFI repayment plan just put a floor under one of the most debated tokens on the market and showed how fast capital finds a home once pressure clears. Most investors will take that freed liquidity and chase names that already ran up this year. The smarter wallets are moving early into Pepeto, a new presale that fits every setup those traders chase months too late. That is the real split in this cycle. Most people who skipped early Pepe, Shiba and Dogecoin runs just did not see the setup while the entry was open, and by the time social feeds caught up the presale prices were gone.

Pepeto comes from the same cofounder who built the original Pepe coin, with PepetoSwap handling zero fee trades and a risk scorer flagging bad contracts before buyers lose money. Staking runs at 183% APY while the platform builds volume before listing. While the WLFI reset plays out, Pepeto has already crossed more than 9 million dollars, every contract audited by SolidProof, and a former Binance specialist on the dev team pushing toward the listing.

Now look at what that actually means for a normal buyer’s money. A 500 dollar entry at the current presale price of $0.000000186 gets roughly 2.69 billion Pepeto tokens today. Analysts project that if Pepeto matches even a slice of Pepe’s first run, that 500 dollar ticket turns into life changing money once trading opens on Binance. That is the kind of early entry the WLFI price prediction charts will never hand out at this stage, no matter how clean the reset looks.

WLFI technical outlook

The WLFI price prediction outlook depends on two levels holding. Support sits at 0.07726 dollars, the recent all time low, with the 20 day moving average at 0.081 and the 50 day at 0.085 acting as the first real resistance above. A break of the bear flag pattern points to 0.066 dollars as the measured downside, while a clean push over 0.085 opens room toward 0.10 and the 200 day average at 0.12. Bulls need volume to return after the buyback announcement, and the 25 million repaid to Dolomite already removes a major selling worry. The WLFI price prediction swings widely depending on whether the governance vote lands cleanly. A reclaim of 0.10 dollars puts 0.15 back in play. Losing 0.07 flips structure bearish again. For the full chart read and daily levels, see CoinCentral.

Bottom line on the WLFI price prediction

The WLFI price prediction chart flipped from panic to reset this week after the buyback proposal and Dolomite repayments cleared the biggest selling overhead. Money always flows to where timing rewards the buyer, and right now it is rotating into Pepeto before the listing closes the early window. The first Pepe wallets that put in a few hundred dollars hours before the crowd are now worth small fortunes, and the same kind of entry still sits open on Pepeto today. Pepeto official website still shows the presale price, and moving before the crowd is the only way to keep from paying listing prices while early wallets cash the returns this cycle hands out.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the latest WLFI price prediction signal?

WLFI price prediction holds if 0.085 stays as support and 0.10 clears overhead. Below 0.077 points back to 0.066.

Did the buyback plan change the bearish setup?

The 25 million Dolomite repayment cut the worst selling, but 0.10 still has to clear before bulls win.

Which presale is the biggest Pepe style pick right now?

Pepeto leads, with more than 9 million raised, the original Pepe cofounder on board, and a Binance listing near. See Pepeto official website.