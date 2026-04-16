Can the PI Network Price Prediction Beat the Pepeto Presale Listing While BTC Holds 75K?

The PI Network price prediction argument got louder this week as the biggest whale bought nearly 4 million more tokens and the Protocol 21 upgrade locked in across mainnet. Bitcoin is holding above 75,000 and stocks just set new records, so every early entry left in crypto is fading fast.

Pepeto has pulled in more than 9 million dollars, run by someone behind the first Pepe token with a former Binance expert on the dev team and a listing already confirmed. So the real question is where sharper wallets are putting cash before the listing locks.

PI Network price prediction builds as whales buy the dip

Pi Network’s biggest whale added nearly 4 million tokens worth over 648,000 dollars this month, bringing the total position to 405 million PI currently worth more than 67 million, according to Bankless Times. Mainnet nodes all moved to Protocol 21 by April 6, and the next upgrades land April 22 and May 18 to bring smart contracts online, per the latest OKX update. The whale buying plus live upgrade schedule is the clearest bull signal PI has had in months.

Top crypto picks as the PI Network forecast cools

Pepeto

The Pi Network whale buying just proved capital still trusts setups that bake utility into the token before price runs. Most retail traders will watch the whale, wait for confirmation, then chase PI at higher prices after the move. The faster wallets are already moving into Pepeto, the presale that hands early buyers the same trust whales build by buying quietly.

That is the core split between smart money and retail right now. Most people who watched PI, Pepe and Shiba early never acted because they wanted one more piece of proof before committing. By the time that proof came, the presale or listing prices were already gone.

Pepeto fixes that by pairing a former Binance expert on the dev team with a cross chain bridge that moves tokens at zero cost and a risk scorer that blocks bad contracts before the first click. Staking pays 183% APY to holders waiting for listing day. While the PI Network rally hinges on the next protocol upgrade, Pepeto has already pulled in more than 9 million dollars, SolidProof has signed off every line of the code, and the Binance listing is already confirmed. Now put that into real numbers anyone can check.

A 1,000 dollar ticket locked in today at $0.000000186 lands roughly 5.37 billion Pepeto tokens. Analysts project that matching even a portion of the original Pepe’s market cap could flip that 1,000 dollar ticket into a seven figure outcome once the listing opens. That is the exact kind of setup the PI Network price prediction charts simply cannot replicate, no matter how strong the coming upgrades look.

PI technical outlook

The PI Network price prediction split into two clear scenarios this week. Bulls need a daily close above 0.175 dollars to unlock the 0.18 to 0.19 resistance zone where multiple moving averages stack together, according to CoinDCX. A break and hold there opens room toward 0.22. Below 0.165, the chart stays stuck, with a slip under 0.16 pointing back to the 0.14 area.

The PI Network price prediction for Q2 2026 sits in the 0.22 to 0.45 range under favorable conditions. The whale buying nearly 4 million tokens this month, combined with Protocol 22.1 bringing smart contracts on May 18, is the bullish catalyst the chart has been waiting for. Exchange adoption has slowed lately, which keeps the current 0.168 stuck near support.

Conclusion

PI Network price prediction arguments stayed split on the whale buying and upgrades, with price locked near 0.168. Even the 67 million dollar position quietly building could not push PI through 0.175 this week. Money always finds the best setup, and the flow heading into Pepeto today is front running the listing that closes the door on early entry.

Early PI miners who grabbed a few thousand dollars at listing now wish they had bought more, and the same second chance sits open on Pepeto today. Pepeto official website still shows the entry every late buyer will wish they had taken, and waiting it out is how the cycle’s biggest returns quietly end up paying someone else.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does the latest PI Network price prediction show?

PI Network price prediction stays bullish above 0.165, with 0.175 the first barrier. A close above 0.19 opens 0.22, losing 0.16 points back to 0.14.

How does Protocol 22.1 change the PI outlook?

Smart contracts going live May 18 bring utility and new listings, though price needs volume above 0.175 to confirm the breakout.

Which presale could outrun PI this cycle?

Pepeto pulled in more than 9 million, original Pepe cofounder on board, Binance listing near. Pepeto official website.